《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Hau Lung-bin to run for top KMT job
’EAGER EYES’: The public is desperate ‘for someone to express their bitterness,’ Hau said, adding that the KMT is in a downward spiral and risks becoming irrelevant
By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter
Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin （郝龍斌） yesterday announced his bid for the KMT chairmanship, saying that he had planned to announce his bid tomorrow, but changed his mind after former vice president Wu Den-yih （吳敦義） on Friday said he would have “some news” for the public after the weekend.
Hau said on Facebook that he decided to run for the chairmanship “after a period of deliberation.”
In a long post entitled “Looking forward to a selfless chairperson election,” Hau asked: “How many people still remember the selfless KMT where revolutionaries were willing to spill their blood for the cause and leaders gave up their power for the nation’s unification more than 100 years ago?”
“I’ve been asking the question myself for more than two years and expecting a leader to unite all the forces within the party, to prioritize the nation and the party over considerations of personal power,” Hau wrote.
He said that he admires KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱） for having had the courage to take the reins of the party during its most difficult time, and that he respected Wu.
However, he has “been witnessing a party that is going downward; no matter how many mistakes the ruling Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] has made, the KMT, with the exception of its caucus, seems to have become an outsider [in the political realm],” Hau wrote.
Despite its criticism of the government, the public has no political force to rely on, he said, adding that he has “seen the people’s eager eyes for someone to express their bitterness.”
He wrote that the leader anticipated by the public “should not be someone who is obsessed with high-flown cross-strait rhetoric, the seniority of the Chinese officials they are able to meet and the reception they receive [in China],” rather, they should understand the hardships of the public and how to solve their problems.
Hau said the mission of the party is to “save the nation, not any person’s personal political life.”
“The crisis we are facing right now is that, with the KMT, or the main opposition party [not properly functioning] and not able to counterbalance the dominant DPP, we are losing even the Republic of China, which had been the common denominator of our society,” he said. “We are not only losing the party, but also our nation.”
It is due to the graveness of this burden that he decided to run for chairman even though Wu also revealed his intention to run, the vice chairman said.
Hau did not specify why he changed his scheduled date of announcement to yesterday, but said his “first thought upon hearing Wu’s intention was to postpone his own announcement.”
Local media outlets reported that Hau was dumbfounded by Wu’s “sudden change of mind” because on Wednesday last week he had informed Wu of his plan to run and also his intention to announce it this week, to which Wu made no explicit response.
Hung yesterday brushed off the question of whether there had been efforts on the part of KMT heavyweights to dissuade any of the three aspirants from running.
“Even if there were indeed attempts to dissuade candidates, I would be the last to be made to bow out,” she said.
Hau was said to have been asked to withdraw from the race, as his and Wu’s separate bids would greatly increase the chance of Hung being re-elected.
Hau’s office rebutted the rumor on Friday night, but added that “in a democratic nation there should be no more attempts to persuade anyone to withdraw.”
In the last few paragraphs of his Facebook post, Hau said he hoped that chairperson candidates could promise not to see the position as a springboard for their own political futures, but instead to help the party seek the best candidates for the 2018 local election and the 2020 presidential election, and also not to rule the party with the help of his or her own small faction but with a broad-minded mentality.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 施易男痛失母親！歌仔戲天王「小明明」跌倒過世
- 小明明驚傳跌倒送醫不治 施易男星馬宣傳卻失聯
- 增菘瑋有「富」案 獅只能祝福
- 澎湖二崁 玄武岩柱重見天日
- 私下協商立院換地案挨批 柯反嗆
- 比漾選物 全新五感體驗
- 遭控影響美國大選 俄國美女駭客喊冤
- 八里桶屍案主嫌服刑17年 將提假釋
- 昔興農今富邦 團隊薪5年翻破億
- 蔡英文過境美 川普團隊將電話或當面致意
- 施易男搭機奔台 抱憾未見母最後一面
- 遊客誤騎快速道路 暖警護送還幫忙搬機車
- 脫歐帶衰? 歐足最佳陣容 英超全摃龜
- 新聞透視》吳敦義、郝龍斌整合難度高 只好先聲奪人
- 菜蟲案外案 北農代理董事長10萬交保
- 嘉縣1300萬辦貨櫃節 議員質疑浪費
- 賓拉丹之子 美列為「特別指定恐怖份子」
- 吉見找殷仔練功 中日左右護法合體
- 綠電開發 彰縣開放受污農地
- 明星少將：未拋妻棄子 未假離婚
- 〈親子會客室〉別用分數衡量孩子
- 客場只拿過1勝 爐主籃網等傷「豪」
- 雙士吸票機 祖國瘋挺帕丘利亞
- 鳳山行政中心站 候車亭現原民風
- 朵朵小語 不要論斷他人
- 休假日出勤 投清潔員上一補二
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 新北》路邊身障車位 3月起剩前4小時免費
- 自由廣場》司法改革 攻毒優先
- SBL》Lamigirls火辣搶鏡 璞園制服日一把抓（圖集）
- 家家想念亡母 返鄉療傷中籤王
- 陽岱鋼轉隊補償 火腿要錢不要人
- 駭美大選 CIA查出俄官員身分
- 東港曬烏魚子 春節前即景
- 〈徵文大拼盤〉常備食材 不怕肚子餓
- 千禧世代才子輩出？ 美權威：年輕人自我感覺良好
- 羅東年貨市集開賣 平價吸客
- 性侵少女卻說愛妻 小姨子轟暴夫求免死鬼扯
- 沒人投標 淡江大橋主橋工程流標
- 7天前才祝「新年快樂」 小明明驟逝歌仔戲後輩「很捨不得」
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Hau Lung-bin to run for top KMT job
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email