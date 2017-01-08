| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
網速誰最優 手機實測見真章 一例一休上路 年前再現購車熱潮！
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Masked people confront HK lawmakers

2017-01-08  03:00

INTIMIDATION: Protests and a verbal assault against Hong Kong lawmakers were aimed at telling them never to return to Taiwan, the vice chairman of a pro-unification group said

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Several people wearing masks confronted pro-localization Hong Kong lawmakers who arrived in Taipei late on Friday night, sparking allegations of an attempt by the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） to interfere with their meetings in Taiwan.

Hong Kong lawmakers Edward Yiu （姚松炎）, Nathan Law （羅冠聰） and Eddie Chu （朱凱迪） arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after midnight and were confronted by more than 100 protesters associated with the pro-unification Patriot Association.

Several people wearing masks and black clothes rushed toward the lawmakers as they walked into the airport lobby, shouting at them to leave Taiwan, before a police escort held them back, allowing the lawmakers to make their way to a waiting car.

The incident raised suspicions of CCP involvement to hamper planned exchanges between the lawmakers and the New Power Party （NPP）, which invited them to participate in two political forums over the weekend.

“That there would be an attempted assault on Hong Kong legislators when they arrived is quite extreme. I can understand why the CCP is worried about exchanges between Taiwan and Hong Kong, but they should go back and re-examine the cause. The actions of the CCP is the reason there has been so much understanding between Hong Kong and Taiwanese groups in recent years,” said Lin Fei-fan （林飛帆）, a prominent Sunflower movement activist, who said he drove the lawmakers to Taipei.

The Patriot Association is widely seen as sympathetic to the CCP and has a history of violent confrontation, most recently attacking Falun Gong practitioners outside the Taipei 101 building.

The China Unification Promotion Party （CUPP） has been tied to the Bamboo Union （竹聯幫） crime syndicate, and Lin yesterday accused the Four Seas Gang （四海幫） of also being involved.

More than 300 demonstrators from the CUPP and other groups yesterday protested outside the NPP forum, which was guarded by rows of police officers and barricades blocking the main entrance of the building in Taipei.

Protesters waved signs they said showed a fist smashing into a “Hong Kong-Taiwanese independence alliance.”

Police escorted the lawmakers into the building.

CUPP vice chairman Tseng Cheng-hsing （曾正星） said the protest was intended to “intimidate” the lawmakers and ensure “they do not come back again.”

“Similar protests have taken place in Hong Kong and it is obvious that the CCP has been trying to manipulate patriotic feelings and pin labels on us,” said Law, who denied he supported Hong Kong independence, but promised exchanges with Taiwan would continue.

“Last night was a bit extreme, but it reflected just how low the character of those who oppose exchanges are,” said Joshua Wong （黃之鋒）, a Hong Kong activist who is secretary-general of Demosisto, Law’s political party.

Separately, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） yesterday condemned an attempted assault on Wong, saying that violence is not the way to voice opinions in a civilized society.

“I have asked the Taipei Police Department to protect our guests,” he said.

The mayor said the incident could have provided an explanation for why, after the benefits Beijing has given Taiwan, Taiwanese have always been more affiliated with the US than with China.

“Why do Taiwanese fear China so much? I think this is a question Beijing should think about,” he said.

Additional reporting by Peng Wan-hsin and Sean Lin

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Pro-unification protesters chant slogans outside the Songjiang 101 International Convention Center in Taipei during a political forum hosted by the New Power Party yesterday. Photo: AFP / Sam YEH

    Pro-unification protesters chant slogans outside the Songjiang 101 International Convention Center in Taipei during a political forum hosted by the New Power Party yesterday. Photo: AFP / Sam YEH

  • Demosisto Secretary-General Joshua Wong, right, and New Power Party Secretary-General Chen Hui-min attend a forum in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Demosisto Secretary-General Joshua Wong, right, and New Power Party Secretary-General Chen Hui-min attend a forum in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
假日料理✤香蝦炒麵
花生蜜地瓜
香烤菇菇番茄
握壽司要一口吃掉？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Masked people confront HK lawmakers


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月8日‧星期日‧丙申年臘月十一日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.