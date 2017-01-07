| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
花蓮暗夜大火 1住戶順利逃生 馬公5人燒炭現場有70多萬元 留字條似交代遺言 美國佛州機場驚傳槍擊 至少5死9傷 一例一休上路 年前再現購車熱潮！ 上班族大團結 團購刮刮樂拼年終！
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 No consensus on TransAsia talks

2017-01-07  03:00

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

TransAsia Airways Corp and its former employees yesterday failed to reach an agreement on the size of the severance package the airline should pay its former staff.

With the Taipei Department of Labor presiding, the airline held a meeting — the fifth since it filed for bankruptcy in November — with former workers at Taipei City Hall.

Prior to the meeting, the TransAsia Airways Union held a news conference in front of the city hall, saying it would accept a recommendation made by the department at the previous meeting, with each of about 1,800 laid-off workers receiving 1.5 months of salary and NT$100,000 in administration fees.

The statement represented a concession by the union, which turned down the suggestion during the previous negotiation.

However, after nearly four hours of closed-door talks, TransAsia executives said they would not accept the union’s offer.

Union consultant Liu Rung-ro （劉容柔） said the airline refused to accept any terms other than those set forth in the Act for Worker Protection of Mass Redundancy （大量解僱勞工保護法）, under which the airline is required to pay severance packages equivalent to 30, 40 or 50 times its former employees’ daily wages, depending on an employee’s seniority.

Scuffles broke out when Liu told union members that the airline plans to fire its chief executive officer, Liu Tung-ming （劉東明）, the representative in charge of negotiating with the union, during a shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday, which would close the door on bilateral talks.

About 100 union members attempted to storm the meeting room, but were pushed back by police officers.

Department of Labor Commissioner Lai Hsiang-ling （賴香伶） gave instructions to telephone TransAsia chairman Vincent Lin （林明昇）, who later agreed to “exchange opinions” with union representatives, but ruled out further negotiations.

Union director-general Wu Chung-hua （吳崇華） said the airline has since September stopped depositing funds for employees’ pensions into their accounts, adding that this contravened the law.

By accepting the department’s suggestion on the severance fees, the union’s stance is aligned with that of the government, he said, urging TransAsia to demonstrate sincerity in its negotiations with the union.

The labor department said it had reported TransAsia’s failure to forward pension payments to the Bureau of Labor Insurance.

Starting today, the airline would be punished by being made to pay its former workers an additional 3 percent of the sum it owed every day until the total reaches twice the amount of pension it should have allocated, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Members of the TransAsia Airways Union hold a news conference in front of the Taipei City Hall yesterday prior to holding a fifth round of talks with executives from the airline. Photo: CNA

    Members of the TransAsia Airways Union hold a news conference in front of the Taipei City Hall yesterday prior to holding a fifth round of talks with executives from the airline. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
✤腐乳泥豬肉芋頭餅
小烤箱料理✤烤布蕾
古早味炸醬
油炸料理４種炸法
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 No consensus on TransAsia talks


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月7日‧星期六‧丙申年臘月初十日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.