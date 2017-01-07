| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
花蓮暗夜大火 1住戶順利逃生 馬公5人燒炭現場有70多萬元 留字條似交代遺言 美國佛州機場驚傳槍擊 至少5死9傷 一例一休上路 年前再現購車熱潮！ 上班族大團結 團購刮刮樂拼年終！
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Smoking to be banned in nightclubs, cigar houses

2017-01-07  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The government is planning to ban smoking in bars, nightclubs and cigar houses, and place restrictions on e-cigarettes similar to those on tobacco products, Health Promotion Administration （HPA） officials said.

The law bans smoking at most public places, but permits it at cigar houses as well as bars and nightclubs that are open after 9pm for people above the age of 18.

Smoking is also allowed in certain indoor areas of hotels, restaurants and shopping malls that are equipped with separate smoking partitions with independent air-conditioning systems.

However, a draft amendment to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act （菸害防制法）, which was announced by the ministry on Wednesday, seeks to ban smoking in all those places, HPA official Lo Su-ying （羅素英） said.

Lo said the change follows international trends and is based on findings that indoor partitions cannot effectively prevent cigarette smoke from spreading through the air.

The amendment would also ban e-cigarettes in the same way as tobacco, and make it illegal to provide them to people under the age of 18, with violators subject to a fine of up to NT$10,000 （US$313）, Lo said.

E-cigarettes have emerged as a new threat to people’s health and could expose minors to smoking at an early age, Lo said, adding that the amendment would also ban e-cigarette advertisements and sponsorships.

According to HPA statistics, at least 20,000 Taiwanese die from cigarette-caused illnesses each year.

More than 40 percent of Taiwanese men aged between 31 and 50 are smokers, a much higher percentage compared with 24.9 percent in Singapore, 22.5 percent in Norway, 19.9 percent in Hong Kong and 19 percent in New Zealand, statistics showed.

The John Tung Foundation, an organization that focuses on public health issues and tobacco control, said it is glad to see the draft amendment, but urged the government to raise fines.

Yau Seu-wain （姚思遠）, a law professor and chief executive officer of the foundation, said tobacco manufacturers and importers are only fined between NT$5 million and NT$25 million for violations, even though their total revenues are “about NT$160 billion per year.”

Yau called for suspending the operations of tobacco manufacturers and importers for up to three years and doubling their fines to between NT$10 million and NT$50 million if they are caught illegally advertising or promoting tobacco products three times.

The HPA said it would collect opinions for a period of 60 days, before sending the draft amendment to the Executive Yuan and Legislative Yuan for review.

The proposed amendment follows a slew of new regulations in Taiwan to tighten smoking restrictions.

Beginning on Dec. 26 last year, smoking has been banned on sidewalks near 267 schools in Taipei and has been banned at all 932 bus stops in Taipei as of Sunday last week.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Health Promotion Administration Director-General Wang Ying-wei, center, announces a draft amendment to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act at a news conference in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Lin Yen-tung, Taipei Times

    Health Promotion Administration Director-General Wang Ying-wei, center, announces a draft amendment to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act at a news conference in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Lin Yen-tung, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
✤腐乳泥豬肉芋頭餅
小烤箱料理✤烤布蕾
古早味炸醬
油炸料理４種炸法
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Smoking to be banned in nightclubs, cigar houses


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月7日‧星期六‧丙申年臘月初十日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.