| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Hospital to cut outpatient services on Saturdays

2017-01-06  03:00

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

National Taiwan University Hospital （NTUH）, the nation’s leading medical institution, yesterday announced that it would reduce its outpatient services on Saturdays, starting in April.

The measure is believed to be an attempt to offset the effects of newly implemented rules on holidays and the introduction of a 40-hour workweek, which came into effect on Dec. 23.

The hospital said it would gradually shift outpatient appointments scheduled for Saturdays to weekdays before implementing the plan.

Some medical departments will continue to provide services on Saturdays at its Children’s Hospital, it said without specifying which ones.

The service reduction would affect 2,000 to 3,000 people seeking Saturday outpatient services at the hospital, according to an assessment by the medical sector.

The hospital is not the first medical center to have responded to the new labor rules by cutting services. On Wednesday, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital said it will reduce outpatient services in the evenings as well as on weekends and holidays by at least 25 percent next month.

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital also canceled caesarean section appointments on weekends and holidays, except in emergencies.

Asked about NTUH’s planned service cuts, Shin-Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital vice superintendent Hung Tzu-jen （洪子仁） said he approved of the way the hospital is curbing excessive working hours.

As to whether Shin-Kong plans to follow suit, Hung said the hospital would not make a decision for another six months.

It plans to observe how other hospitals comply with the new rules, Hung added.

Taipei Medical University Hospital, Mackay Memorial Hospital, Cathay General Hospital and Tri-Service General Hospital said there would be no changes in their services for the time being.

According to the labor law amendments, total maximum work hours have been reduced from 84 hours every two weeks to 40 hours a week, and employees can have one mandatory day off and one “flexible” rest day each week.

Employers also face higher overtime costs if employees work on their “flexible” day off.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Staff at the National Taiwan University Hospital’s Yunlin Branch yesterday attend to a patient. The new Labor Standards Act, which stipulates a five-day workweek and higher overtime pay, is expected to raise the hospital’s annual personnel cost by NT$ 8 million. Photo: Chan Shih-hung, Taipei Times

    Staff at the National Taiwan University Hospital’s Yunlin Branch yesterday attend to a patient. The new Labor Standards Act, which stipulates a five-day workweek and higher overtime pay, is expected to raise the hospital’s annual personnel cost by NT$ 8 million. Photo: Chan Shih-hung, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
✤蘋果細煮豬腱子肉
高麗菜乾燉排骨湯
煮湯食材下鍋時機？
電鍋也能做滴雞精
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Hospital to cut outpatient services on Saturdays


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月6日‧星期五‧丙申年臘月初九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.