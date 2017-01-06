| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ministry mum on Tsai visit stops

2017-01-06  03:00

SNUBBED: Most political parties are sending lawmakers to accompany President Tsai Ing-wen on her Central American trip, except the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday remained tight-lipped about the details of President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） scheduled transit stops in the US on her way to and back from a nine-day visit to Central American allies, saying only that the transits would be made in conformity with past principles.

During a routine news conference at the ministry, Department of North American Affairs Deputy Director-General Hsu You-tien （徐佑典） was asked about reports that Tsai could meet with members of US president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team.

“To uphold the customary practices governing Taiwan-US interactions, I cannot disclose details regarding [Tsai’s] transit stops. Our basic principle is to ensure comfort, safety, convenience and dignity,” Hsu said.

Asked whether there would be any “surprises” during Tsai’s visit, given Trump’s response of “we will see” to media queries about the possibility of him meeting Tsai when she transits in the US, Hsu said he is not in a position to explain what Trump meant.

“As the president has stated earlier, she will simply be transiting through [the US] and do what she is supposed to do during a transit,” Hsu said.

Despite pressure from Beijing about Tsai’s plans, Washington’s stance on allowing a Taiwanese leader to make transit stops remains intact, Hsu said.

Speculation of a possible Tsai-Trump meeting emerged after the two spoke on the telephone on Dec. 2, the first publicly reported call between a Taiwanese leader and US president or a president-elect since 1979.

Tsai is to visit Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador from Saturday to Sunday next week.

She is to attend the inauguration ceremony of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tsai is to transit in Houston, Texas, on the first leg of her trip, and is to transit in San Francisco on her way back to Taiwan.

She will be leading a delegation of about 120 people, including National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu （吳釗燮）, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee （李大維）, Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Wu Hsin-hsing （吳新興）, as well as deputy heads of government agencies and businesspeople.

Several political parties are sending lawmakers to accompany the president on the trip, but not the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）.

Hsu said the ministry’s focus is Trump’s Cabinet members, adding that it has been seeking to establish contacts with all potential appointees to understand their policies and stances.

“That will help us determine how to present our issues to them after the Trump administration is sworn in,” Hsu said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang yesterday in Taipei displays presents that President Tsai Ing-wen has prepared for the heads of state and first ladies of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua before her trip to Central America tomorrow.  Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang yesterday in Taipei displays presents that President Tsai Ing-wen has prepared for the heads of state and first ladies of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua before her trip to Central America tomorrow.  Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
✤蘋果細煮豬腱子肉
高麗菜乾燉排骨湯
煮湯食材下鍋時機？
電鍋也能做滴雞精
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ministry mum on Tsai visit stops


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月6日‧星期五‧丙申年臘月初九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.