《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT’s Hung vows action against labor-law change
CATACLYSMIC: Issues that surfaced when the feasibility of the changes was being debated were not addressed and the controversy is ripping the nation apart, Hung said
By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer
Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱） yesterday said that the KMT would not sit on its hands while the public suffers from potential price hikes caused by the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） administration’s changes to labor laws, adding that the party’s lawmakers and a think tank are drawing up amendments to fix the problem.
At an afternoon meeting of the KMT’s Central Standing Committee, Hung said action must be taken in light of Premier Lin Chuan’s （林全） remark that the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” policy would inevitably lead to a general rise in the cost of living.
Lin said in an interview with the Chinese-language China Times published on Tuesday that the amendment of the Labor Standards Act （勞動基準法） was aimed at reducing the working hours of employees, but it is impossible that can be achieved without an increase in consumer prices.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration has neglected to address issues that surfaced when the government was still debating the feasibility of the changes, Hung said, adding that the controversy is ripping the nation apart.
The DPP elected to adopt the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” policy, which increases overtime payments and relaxes annual leave standards in a bid to win the support of young people, Hung said.
However, the policy’s implementation would cause more than 70 percent of workers to suffer the consequences of raised prices for commodities or be laid off, she said.
Hung also blasted what she called the DPP’s double standards on price hikes, citing as an example the widely condemned decision of former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） administration to raise the prices for electricity and natural gas.
“Ma’s administration faced vicious criticism [from the DPP] at the time, but now Tsai’s administration makes price hikes sound like a matter of course. The KMT will not allow the situation to go unchecked and is starting to look into measures that would mitigate the impacts of the legislation,” Hung said.
Taipei Chamber of Commerce director-general Wang Ying-chieh （王應傑）, who was invited by the KMT to give a speech about the possible outcomes of the amendments in yesterday’s committee meeting, said the public transportation industry has been the most hard-hit by the policy.
Wang said the industry has arrived at a consensus that it would start hiking ticket prices at the latest after the Lantern Festival next month.
Wang said that the industry estimates an increase of 8 percent in operation costs due to the implementation of the policy, adding that the transportation industry is seeking to adapt by cutting down the total number of shifts employees work and raising ticket prices.
Additional reporting by CNA
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 一例一休衝擊 物價上漲 薪水變少
- 對中國強硬 川歐罕見唱同調 川普任命鷹派任貿易代表 歐巴馬籲限中資併購半導體
- 中投欣裕台歸國有停止執行 黨產會不抗告 國民黨存疑
- 學者林賢參建議下一步：台日應聯防 對中「反反介入」
- 升營所稅、降綜所稅 財部有2腹案
- 國史館解密 蔣介石曾言「台灣不過為我國一托管地」
- 翟神落難 和沛驚傳裁員近8成
- 陳宣儒坦承身分造假／遠流道歉 《灣生回家》兩書接受退貨
- 竇智孔賽車狀況多 驚險追回第三名
- 信義區公所招標案 內政部都委會過關
- 自由廣場》16個學分的霸道
- 美民主黨電郵遭駭 維基解密否認俄方提供消息
- 大嫂團人妻被男網友騷擾 怒貼露骨私訊
- 10年有成 紙風車368走遍台灣
- 世界最強10大驅逐艦 第1名來自這個國家！
- 每次調漲都有鬍鬚張？網友神解：4點優勢讓它倒不了
- 奇美博25年慶 許文龍：盼眾人珍惜
- 毒鴛鴦吸安 3歲兒跟著吞昏迷
- 台中國際機場揭牌 爭取廉航維修
- 孫儷網拍老公愛褲 鄧超哭喊：我可以贖回來嗎？
- 葉啟田背上億債 停機17年
- 財劃法未修正 朱立倫︰6年少900億
- 光天化日下偷走嘉縣府大廳電視 警6小時逮人
- 《鄉代會7比4決議不通過 但7票未達出席人數2/3》中寮公所覆議案逆轉 否決變通過
- 自由廣場》感謝日本替台灣正名
- 劉崇鳳／羊
- 鄧志鴻嘴甜喇舌愛妻 當刷牙
- DRTS玉里上路 在地小黃憂生計
- 新諾羅病毒 可能春節後盛行
- 7藝文場館公安不合格 故宮空氣最糟
- 腦積水用腰腹腔引流手術 預後良好
- 降成本 傳雇主找派遣工取代正職
- 幸福的秘密? 印度7旬婦每天吃沙2公斤
- 鏗鏘集》新國家願景
- 運毒「小惡魔」 美髮師被逮
- 垃圾為患 雪山不排除靜山
- 洲際棒球場辦跨年 草皮死光
- 新北閱讀王 年借3104筆
- 嘉市副市長 前彰師大校長張惠博接任
- 學童玩打火機 燒毀學校機車棚
- 高關懷課程 手作、戶外見成效
- 李姓老婦車禍亡 警民連手助歸鄉
- 福特和豐田結盟 加速開發車用應用程式產業標準
- 網球》謝淑薇生日放閃 大秀愛情紅玫瑰
- 川普將任命克雷頓為美證管會主席
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT’s Hung vows action against labor-law change
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email