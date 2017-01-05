《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ma to be charged in Ker wiretapping case, report alleges
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Prosecutors are to formally charge former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） in a wiretapping case involving former prosecutor-general Huang Shih-ming （黃世銘） by the end of the month, according to a media report.
A report published yesterday by the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine said that the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office is likely to indict Ma over leaking confidential information prior to or just after the Lunar New Year holidays, which begin on Jan. 27.
Prosecutors summoned Ma for questioning last month over the investigation into the 2013 case. They have also questioned Huang, who led the now-defunct Special Investigation Division of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office from 2010 to 2014.
Former premier Jiang Yi-huah （江宜樺）, then-presidential office spokesman Lo Chih-chiang （羅智強） and other witnesses were also summoned last month for questioning in connection with the case filed by Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming （柯建銘）.
Ker accused Ma of contravening the Criminal Code, the Communication Security and Surveillance Act （通訊監察保護法） and the Personal Information Protection Act （個人資料保護法）.
Ma allegedly received leaked information from Huang regarding a then-ongoing investigation — which included wiretaps — into allegations that Ker and then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng （王金平） were improperly using their influence.
Huang reportedly testified that he told Ma about the investigation involving Ker and Wang on Aug. 31, 2013.
He had no intention of revealing the content of the wiretapped conversation between Ker and Wang to Jiang, but he did so under Ma’s instruction on Sept. 4 that year, he said.
Ma could be implicated by Huang’s testimony and prosecutors might indict him, given that the court has already found Huang, who was forced to resign from his post in March 2014, guilty of leaking confidential information, legal experts said.
Ma’s office yesterday declined to comment on the issue.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 一例一休衝擊 物價上漲 薪水變少
- 對中國強硬 川歐罕見唱同調 川普任命鷹派任貿易代表 歐巴馬籲限中資併購半導體
- 中投欣裕台歸國有停止執行 黨產會不抗告 國民黨存疑
- 學者林賢參建議下一步：台日應聯防 對中「反反介入」
- 升營所稅、降綜所稅 財部有2腹案
- 國史館解密 蔣介石曾言「台灣不過為我國一托管地」
- 翟神落難 和沛驚傳裁員近8成
- 陳宣儒坦承身分造假／遠流道歉 《灣生回家》兩書接受退貨
- 竇智孔賽車狀況多 驚險追回第三名
- 信義區公所招標案 內政部都委會過關
- 自由廣場》16個學分的霸道
- 美民主黨電郵遭駭 維基解密否認俄方提供消息
- 大嫂團人妻被男網友騷擾 怒貼露骨私訊
- 10年有成 紙風車368走遍台灣
- 世界最強10大驅逐艦 第1名來自這個國家！
- 每次調漲都有鬍鬚張？網友神解：4點優勢讓它倒不了
- 奇美博25年慶 許文龍：盼眾人珍惜
- 毒鴛鴦吸安 3歲兒跟著吞昏迷
- 台中國際機場揭牌 爭取廉航維修
- 孫儷網拍老公愛褲 鄧超哭喊：我可以贖回來嗎？
- 葉啟田背上億債 停機17年
- 財劃法未修正 朱立倫︰6年少900億
- 光天化日下偷走嘉縣府大廳電視 警6小時逮人
- 《鄉代會7比4決議不通過 但7票未達出席人數2/3》中寮公所覆議案逆轉 否決變通過
- 自由廣場》感謝日本替台灣正名
- 劉崇鳳／羊
- 鄧志鴻嘴甜喇舌愛妻 當刷牙
- DRTS玉里上路 在地小黃憂生計
- 新諾羅病毒 可能春節後盛行
- 7藝文場館公安不合格 故宮空氣最糟
- 腦積水用腰腹腔引流手術 預後良好
- 降成本 傳雇主找派遣工取代正職
- 幸福的秘密? 印度7旬婦每天吃沙2公斤
- 鏗鏘集》新國家願景
- 運毒「小惡魔」 美髮師被逮
- 垃圾為患 雪山不排除靜山
- 洲際棒球場辦跨年 草皮死光
- 新北閱讀王 年借3104筆
- 嘉市副市長 前彰師大校長張惠博接任
- 學童玩打火機 燒毀學校機車棚
- 高關懷課程 手作、戶外見成效
- 李姓老婦車禍亡 警民連手助歸鄉
- 福特和豐田結盟 加速開發車用應用程式產業標準
- 網球》謝淑薇生日放閃 大秀愛情紅玫瑰
- 川普將任命克雷頓為美證管會主席
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ma to be charged in Ker wiretapping case, report alleges
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email