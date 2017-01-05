《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chinese carrier may cruise Strait while Tsai away
By Lo Tien-bin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer
A Ministry of National Defense official yesterday said that Chinese officials might send its sole aircraft carrier to cruise the Taiwan Strait during President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） nine-day overseas state visit to Central America, scheduled to begin on Saturday.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy carrier group — comprised of the ex-Soviet carrier Liaoning and its five escorts — is conducting maritime exercises in South China Sea, but it could engage in a show-of-force operation along the Taiwan Strait’s median line on its return voyage to China, an official said on condition of anonymity.
The Chinese aircraft carrier group sailed through waters east of Taiwan late last month, following several training missions conducted by the Chinese military that circled Taiwanese airspace over the past few months, causing regional tensions to flare.
If the Liaoning were to cruise along the median line it would be the first time it had done so with aircraft onboard, the official said, adding that its current complement of aircraft include at least 10 Shenyang J-15 fighter aircraft and an unknown number of Z-10 attack helicopters.
“Any exercise the Chinese carrier conducts involving J-15 flight operations will put aircraft at close proximity with our air interception zone and pose a significant threat to Taiwanese air defenses,” the official said.
In addition to the Chinese carrier, the group is suited for military intimidation because three out of its five escort warships are equipped with active phased array radars, which are significantly more advanced than the radars of other Chinese navy ships, the official said.
Despite resembling a US navy carrier strike group, the Chinese carrier group does not possess the former’s combat power, as its carrier and aircraft are not rated for nighttime flight operations, which is disadvantageous for the overall effectiveness of the carrier group, the official said.
The military is closely monitoring the movement of the Chinese carrier group and if it approaches the Taiwan Strait, the armed forces are to begin patrolling appropriate sea and air zones with maritime patrol aircraft, fighters and warships, and put ground-based missile batteries on alert, the official said.
Later yesterday, the Ministry of National Defense issued a statement saying it would not comment on speculation about the time or route of the Liaoning’s return to China, adding that the military is monitoring the carrier and prepared to respond appropriately to Chinese actions.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 一例一休衝擊 物價上漲 薪水變少
- 對中國強硬 川歐罕見唱同調 川普任命鷹派任貿易代表 歐巴馬籲限中資併購半導體
- 中投欣裕台歸國有停止執行 黨產會不抗告 國民黨存疑
- 學者林賢參建議下一步：台日應聯防 對中「反反介入」
- 升營所稅、降綜所稅 財部有2腹案
- 國史館解密 蔣介石曾言「台灣不過為我國一托管地」
- 翟神落難 和沛驚傳裁員近8成
- 陳宣儒坦承身分造假／遠流道歉 《灣生回家》兩書接受退貨
- 竇智孔賽車狀況多 驚險追回第三名
- 信義區公所招標案 內政部都委會過關
- 自由廣場》16個學分的霸道
- 美民主黨電郵遭駭 維基解密否認俄方提供消息
- 大嫂團人妻被男網友騷擾 怒貼露骨私訊
- 10年有成 紙風車368走遍台灣
- 世界最強10大驅逐艦 第1名來自這個國家！
- 每次調漲都有鬍鬚張？網友神解：4點優勢讓它倒不了
- 奇美博25年慶 許文龍：盼眾人珍惜
- 毒鴛鴦吸安 3歲兒跟著吞昏迷
- 台中國際機場揭牌 爭取廉航維修
- 孫儷網拍老公愛褲 鄧超哭喊：我可以贖回來嗎？
- 葉啟田背上億債 停機17年
- 財劃法未修正 朱立倫︰6年少900億
- 光天化日下偷走嘉縣府大廳電視 警6小時逮人
- 《鄉代會7比4決議不通過 但7票未達出席人數2/3》中寮公所覆議案逆轉 否決變通過
- 自由廣場》感謝日本替台灣正名
- 劉崇鳳／羊
- 鄧志鴻嘴甜喇舌愛妻 當刷牙
- DRTS玉里上路 在地小黃憂生計
- 新諾羅病毒 可能春節後盛行
- 7藝文場館公安不合格 故宮空氣最糟
- 腦積水用腰腹腔引流手術 預後良好
- 降成本 傳雇主找派遣工取代正職
- 幸福的秘密? 印度7旬婦每天吃沙2公斤
- 鏗鏘集》新國家願景
- 運毒「小惡魔」 美髮師被逮
- 垃圾為患 雪山不排除靜山
- 洲際棒球場辦跨年 草皮死光
- 新北閱讀王 年借3104筆
- 嘉市副市長 前彰師大校長張惠博接任
- 學童玩打火機 燒毀學校機車棚
- 高關懷課程 手作、戶外見成效
- 李姓老婦車禍亡 警民連手助歸鄉
- 福特和豐田結盟 加速開發車用應用程式產業標準
- 網球》謝淑薇生日放閃 大秀愛情紅玫瑰
- 川普將任命克雷頓為美證管會主席
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chinese carrier may cruise Strait while Tsai away
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email