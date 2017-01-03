《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Wu Den-yih mulling KMT chairperson bid: sources
RESERVED: Wu Den-yih has been tight-lipped on his aspirations about the KMT chairpersonship, but the stance of his wife has been more apparent, sources said
By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Lin Liang-sheng / Staff reporters
Amid controversy over the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） upcoming chairperson election, a rumor has emerged that former vice president Wu Den-yih’s （吳敦義） supporters are to draft a declaration of candidacy for him, should he decide to respond to growing calls within the party to run against KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱）.
While the former vice president has not made up his mind over whether to throw his hat into the ring, his aides have completed some of the necessary preparations and are to start drafting a declaration, said sources with connections to Wu’s camp, who requested anonymity.
The declaration is to be authored by a former journalist, the sources said, adding that members of Wu’s camp are uncertain whether the draft would see the light of day, as a draft announcing Wu’s candidacy in the KMT’s chairperson by-election in March last year did not.
Members of the pan-blue camp who are against Hung are pressing Wu to run in the KMT chairperson election, scheduled for May 20, sources said, with dozens of members of the KMT’s Central Standing Committee paying him personal visits last month.
“While Wu has remained tight-lipped on whether he will join the race, the stance of his wife, Tsai Ling-yi （蔡令怡）, has been more apparent,” the sources said, adding that when pan-blue camp members visited her husband, Tsai showed them media articles on Hung supporters’ attacks against Wu.
However, some KMT members have proposed that the party’s next leader be chosen via intraparty negotiations, as there have been concerns that Wu’s candidacy could tear the party apart.
Despite KMT members’ hopes of keeping the party united, the likelihood of the KMT chairwoman agreeing to the selection of the party chair by negotiation is small, a source close to Hung said on condition of anonymity.
Such a presumption is in line with the implication of Hung’s remarks in an interview with the Chinese-language United Daily Evening News published on Sunday, in which Hung said she “has an incurable sense of mission toward the KMT and cross-strait ties.”
Acknowledging that she plans to seek re-election, Hung said during the interview that it is nevertheless her job as party leader to focus on the tasks her post entails, rather than letting the goal of getting re-elected dictate her every move.
Meanwhile, another potential challenger to Hung, KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin （郝龍斌）, has been evading questions on whether he intends to vie for the KMT’s top job, although his interest in the post is obvious in the eyes of some party members.
The problem is that the anti-Hung faction in the KMT is not satisfied with Hau and believes that only Wu is capable of defeating her, a source said.
“Hau is nothing but a back-up plan. He would be the anti-Hung faction’s only option should Wu decide not to join the election,” the source said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 悲痛！怪獸忍喪母之痛完成9場演唱會
- 狂！房東馬桶加裝投幣機 網友籲房客這樣回擊…
- 免簽赴日打工 逾30台人涉詐
- 《RM》打造「成員週」 宋智孝金鐘國率先出擊
- 國家公園珊瑚礁被刻韓文 當地民眾痛批沒品
- 今晚金星合月 眉月微笑迎來金光閃閃
- 不只追曙光 流星雨明晚最好看
- 不敵中國低價商品 春稻竹碳商品將停賣
- 收假湧現車潮 中國高速公路淪為停車場
- （影音）沒有獸媽就沒有五月天 怪獸的眼淚忍到最後一晚
- 北埔秘境爆紅 元旦連假人潮比北埔人口多
- 瘋迎二寮曙光 學生守夜11小時
- 彰市明提早1小時清運 垃圾未分類開罰
- 自由共和國》張祐銓／自己的體育自己救！
- 花現太保花海節 七彩絕美遭亂踩
- Rain跨年伴台粉 「幸福」示愛金泰希
- 張凱貞好彩頭 深圳女網晉會內賽
- 淡水河中升旗 新北創「冉冉」風情
- SBL》許皓程告金酒片面解約 領隊：早就降薪警告
- 日產、寶馬和保時捷 遭韓國開罰1.9億
- 優格姐姐元旦報喜 秀戒要嫁電競教父
- BMW大七國道燒成廢鐵 駕駛倉皇棄車逃命
- 印尼客輪起火 23死17人失蹤
- 蘇打綠休團告別唱 青峰才開場就爆哭
- 嘉義報佳音 11元旦寶寶報到
- 竹縣自砍8社福 老人年金、國中小午餐在列
- 魏明仁自稱中國人 魏明谷嗆認賊作父
- 泰國新年假期前4天 交通意外已釀280死
- 外勞續聘制擋人財路 勞團：仲介巧立名目另收費
- 自由廣場》同婚爭議 只剩公投能解
- 〈分手快樂〉玻璃球裡的愛情
- 傳遞要件 川普︰電腦不安全 叫快遞
- 酒駕飛車 跨年喪命
- 〈職場心情筆記〉換位思考讓視角更完整
- 田中實加偽造身世引發風波 王榮文：我自作自受
- 田中實加身分造假 陳芳明：褻瀆台灣史
- 診所漲掛號費 民眾還是跑大醫院
- 彰縣尚有200多公頃農地列管 可望3年陸續完成整治
- 烏龍桃花～野田火速斷開前田 廣瀨鈴撇戀成田凌
- 「時力平均支持度有10％」 徐永明：2018是重要考驗
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Wu Den-yih mulling KMT chairperson bid: sources
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email