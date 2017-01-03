| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
跟赤裸酒店妹吸毒call來前女友 她到場卻見一具屍 寶寶過敏干擾睡眠 影響發育
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Wu Den-yih mulling KMT chairperson bid: sources

2017-01-03  03:00

RESERVED: Wu Den-yih has been tight-lipped on his aspirations about the KMT chairpersonship, but the stance of his wife has been more apparent, sources said

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Lin Liang-sheng / Staff reporters

Amid controversy over the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） upcoming chairperson election, a rumor has emerged that former vice president Wu Den-yih’s （吳敦義） supporters are to draft a declaration of candidacy for him, should he decide to respond to growing calls within the party to run against KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱）.

While the former vice president has not made up his mind over whether to throw his hat into the ring, his aides have completed some of the necessary preparations and are to start drafting a declaration, said sources with connections to Wu’s camp, who requested anonymity.

The declaration is to be authored by a former journalist, the sources said, adding that members of Wu’s camp are uncertain whether the draft would see the light of day, as a draft announcing Wu’s candidacy in the KMT’s chairperson by-election in March last year did not.

Members of the pan-blue camp who are against Hung are pressing Wu to run in the KMT chairperson election, scheduled for May 20, sources said, with dozens of members of the KMT’s Central Standing Committee paying him personal visits last month.

“While Wu has remained tight-lipped on whether he will join the race, the stance of his wife, Tsai Ling-yi （蔡令怡）, has been more apparent,” the sources said, adding that when pan-blue camp members visited her husband, Tsai showed them media articles on Hung supporters’ attacks against Wu.

However, some KMT members have proposed that the party’s next leader be chosen via intraparty negotiations, as there have been concerns that Wu’s candidacy could tear the party apart.

Despite KMT members’ hopes of keeping the party united, the likelihood of the KMT chairwoman agreeing to the selection of the party chair by negotiation is small, a source close to Hung said on condition of anonymity.

Such a presumption is in line with the implication of Hung’s remarks in an interview with the Chinese-language United Daily Evening News published on Sunday, in which Hung said she “has an incurable sense of mission toward the KMT and cross-strait ties.”

Acknowledging that she plans to seek re-election, Hung said during the interview that it is nevertheless her job as party leader to focus on the tasks her post entails, rather than letting the goal of getting re-elected dictate her every move.

Meanwhile, another potential challenger to Hung, KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin （郝龍斌）, has been evading questions on whether he intends to vie for the KMT’s top job, although his interest in the post is obvious in the eyes of some party members.

The problem is that the anti-Hung faction in the KMT is not satisfied with Hau and believes that only Wu is capable of defeating her, a source said.

“Hau is nothing but a back-up plan. He would be the anti-Hung faction’s only option should Wu decide not to join the election,” the source said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Former vice president Wu Den-yih, second right, attends an event in Kaohsiung on Dec. 27.  Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times

    Former vice president Wu Den-yih, second right, attends an event in Kaohsiung on Dec. 27.  Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜✤冬菇烤麩
香噴噴✤麻油料理
3分鐘自製奶油
木頭砧板比較好？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Wu Den-yih mulling KMT chairperson bid: sources


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月3日‧星期二‧丙申年臘月初六日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.