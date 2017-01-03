《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Asset committee to probe foundations
PAPER TRAIL: The committee is also investigating the whereabouts of NT$94 million the KMT withdrew from the Minsheng Development Foundation last year
By Yang Chun-huei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer
The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee is on Jan. 28 to begin examining evidence regarding the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） alleged affiliation with four foundations.
If the Minsheng Development Foundation （民生建設基金會）, the Minchuan Foundation （民權基金會）, the Mintsu Foundation （民族基金會） and the National Development Fund （國家發展基金會） are found to be affiliated with the KMT, the NT$180 million （US$5.58 million） that has been donated to them by Hsinyutai Co （欣裕台） — which the committee has concluded was founded using illegally obtained assets — would be seized as ill-gotten assets, committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang （施錦芳） said.
Shih said the committee recently uncovered the donations made by the company to the four foundations, adding that it is investigating the whereabouts of NT$94 million the KMT withdrew from the Minsheng Development Foundation in November last year.
Shih said that discussions are under way on how to proceed with the foundations’ seizure if they are discovered to be linked with the KMT.
Three of the foundations have not engaged in any business since their establishment and would therefore be easy for the committee to investigate, Shih said, adding that the Minsheng Development Foundation is different, as it has a longer history.
Shih said the committee will need sufficient proof to establish that the donations were illegal.
The Minsheng Development Foundation was established by the KMT’s financial affairs committee in 1979, whereas the other three foundations were established more recently during New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu’s （朱立倫） tenure as KMT chairman with NT$90 million in donations.
“The committee has asked Minsheng for paperwork to help us understand what they were up to for the past several decades,” she said.
Shih said the committee has invited the KMT and representatives from the four foundations to attend a closed-door hearing.
One committee member who declined to be named said that foundation representatives have asked for individual hearings, saying they are independent of each other.
Foundation members told the committee that since the KMT is bringing a lawsuit against the Executive Yuan over the handling of Hsinyutai, the committee should await the outcome of the lawsuit before investigating the foundations, the committee member said.
Committee Chairman Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said he will bring up the concerns with other committee members at this week’s meeting, adding that the committee has not yet decided the particulars of this month’s hearing.
In related news, the China Youth Corps and the National Women’s League, both of which are also under investigation by the committee for alleged links with the KMT, have come under fire after petitioning for support at a public venue.
The petition, which was placed in the reception area of the Yonghe （永和） Civil Sports Center in New Taipei City, asked the public to support the organizations, stating that they did not receive money from the KMT and that they were not affiliated with any political party.
One user on the online bulletin board, Professional Technology Temple posted pictures of the petition, which drew criticism from several netizens and politicians who said that private organizations should not use public space for their own benefit.
“The fitness center is under the management of the city’s Department of Sports. Do not tell me that [New Taipei City] Mayor Eric Chu does not need to come out and explain this,” Democratic Progressive Party New Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chao-hsing （許昭興） said, adding that she will investigate the issue and take action against those responsible.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 悲痛！怪獸忍喪母之痛完成9場演唱會
- 狂！房東馬桶加裝投幣機 網友籲房客這樣回擊…
- 免簽赴日打工 逾30台人涉詐
- 《RM》打造「成員週」 宋智孝金鐘國率先出擊
- 國家公園珊瑚礁被刻韓文 當地民眾痛批沒品
- 今晚金星合月 眉月微笑迎來金光閃閃
- 不只追曙光 流星雨明晚最好看
- 不敵中國低價商品 春稻竹碳商品將停賣
- 收假湧現車潮 中國高速公路淪為停車場
- （影音）沒有獸媽就沒有五月天 怪獸的眼淚忍到最後一晚
- 北埔秘境爆紅 元旦連假人潮比北埔人口多
- 瘋迎二寮曙光 學生守夜11小時
- 彰市明提早1小時清運 垃圾未分類開罰
- 自由共和國》張祐銓／自己的體育自己救！
- 花現太保花海節 七彩絕美遭亂踩
- Rain跨年伴台粉 「幸福」示愛金泰希
- 張凱貞好彩頭 深圳女網晉會內賽
- 淡水河中升旗 新北創「冉冉」風情
- SBL》許皓程告金酒片面解約 領隊：早就降薪警告
- 日產、寶馬和保時捷 遭韓國開罰1.9億
- 優格姐姐元旦報喜 秀戒要嫁電競教父
- BMW大七國道燒成廢鐵 駕駛倉皇棄車逃命
- 印尼客輪起火 23死17人失蹤
- 蘇打綠休團告別唱 青峰才開場就爆哭
- 嘉義報佳音 11元旦寶寶報到
- 竹縣自砍8社福 老人年金、國中小午餐在列
- 魏明仁自稱中國人 魏明谷嗆認賊作父
- 泰國新年假期前4天 交通意外已釀280死
- 外勞續聘制擋人財路 勞團：仲介巧立名目另收費
- 自由廣場》同婚爭議 只剩公投能解
- 〈分手快樂〉玻璃球裡的愛情
- 傳遞要件 川普︰電腦不安全 叫快遞
- 酒駕飛車 跨年喪命
- 〈職場心情筆記〉換位思考讓視角更完整
- 田中實加偽造身世引發風波 王榮文：我自作自受
- 田中實加身分造假 陳芳明：褻瀆台灣史
- 診所漲掛號費 民眾還是跑大醫院
- 彰縣尚有200多公頃農地列管 可望3年陸續完成整治
- 烏龍桃花～野田火速斷開前田 廣瀨鈴撇戀成田凌
- 「時力平均支持度有10％」 徐永明：2018是重要考驗
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Asset committee to probe foundations
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email