《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Government to crack down on ‘fake news’ sites
By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter
A spate of “fake news” believed to be fabricated by Chinese netizens has prompted the Presidential Office and the Executive Yuan to call a meeting to discuss countermeasures, a government official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Presidential Office, the Cabinet and national security agencies held a meeting to discuss countermeasures after suspected intervention from China in many of the government’s policy proposals.
For example, on Dec. 16 the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force uploaded a photograph of a Xian H-6K bomber flying over mountain peaks on its Sina Weibo （微博）social media account.
Chinese media said that the peaks appeared to be Yushan （玉山） and that the photograph could have been taken when the bomber circled Taiwan on Nov. 25 last year.
The news quickly went viral on social media, in the news media and on the Professional Technology Temple, the nation’s largest academic online bulletin board.
However, the image was dismissed by the Ministry of National Defense, which urged the public not to circulate erroneous information.
The government’s plan to relax an import ban on food products from five Japanese prefectures near the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant is another target of rumors, the official said.
An article alleging that the US Food and Drug Administration can confiscate food imports from 14 Japanese prefectures without physical examination has been circulating on the Internet, the official said, adding that China is believed to be the source of the false information.
“Although the information circulated on the Internet or social media is written in traditional Chinese characters, its vocabulary and grammar are different from Taiwanese. It is clearly the work of the Chinese online army,” the official said.
The official said the false information is aimed at unnerving and unsettling Taiwanese, and is a clear threat to national security.
Such actions are detrimental to cross-strait ties and are not a show of benevolence, the official said, urging China to stop spreading unsubstantiated stories.
The government plans to set up a rumor rebuttal section on concerned agencies’ Web sites, but it would also explore other measures, the official said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 悲痛！怪獸忍喪母之痛完成9場演唱會
- 狂！房東馬桶加裝投幣機 網友籲房客這樣回擊…
- 免簽赴日打工 逾30台人涉詐
- 《RM》打造「成員週」 宋智孝金鐘國率先出擊
- 國家公園珊瑚礁被刻韓文 當地民眾痛批沒品
- 今晚金星合月 眉月微笑迎來金光閃閃
- 不只追曙光 流星雨明晚最好看
- 不敵中國低價商品 春稻竹碳商品將停賣
- 收假湧現車潮 中國高速公路淪為停車場
- （影音）沒有獸媽就沒有五月天 怪獸的眼淚忍到最後一晚
- 北埔秘境爆紅 元旦連假人潮比北埔人口多
- 瘋迎二寮曙光 學生守夜11小時
- 彰市明提早1小時清運 垃圾未分類開罰
- 自由共和國》張祐銓／自己的體育自己救！
- 花現太保花海節 七彩絕美遭亂踩
- Rain跨年伴台粉 「幸福」示愛金泰希
- 張凱貞好彩頭 深圳女網晉會內賽
- 淡水河中升旗 新北創「冉冉」風情
- SBL》許皓程告金酒片面解約 領隊：早就降薪警告
- 日產、寶馬和保時捷 遭韓國開罰1.9億
- 優格姐姐元旦報喜 秀戒要嫁電競教父
- BMW大七國道燒成廢鐵 駕駛倉皇棄車逃命
- 印尼客輪起火 23死17人失蹤
- 蘇打綠休團告別唱 青峰才開場就爆哭
- 嘉義報佳音 11元旦寶寶報到
- 竹縣自砍8社福 老人年金、國中小午餐在列
- 魏明仁自稱中國人 魏明谷嗆認賊作父
- 泰國新年假期前4天 交通意外已釀280死
- 外勞續聘制擋人財路 勞團：仲介巧立名目另收費
- 自由廣場》同婚爭議 只剩公投能解
- 〈分手快樂〉玻璃球裡的愛情
- 傳遞要件 川普︰電腦不安全 叫快遞
- 酒駕飛車 跨年喪命
- 〈職場心情筆記〉換位思考讓視角更完整
- 田中實加偽造身世引發風波 王榮文：我自作自受
- 田中實加身分造假 陳芳明：褻瀆台灣史
- 診所漲掛號費 民眾還是跑大醫院
- 彰縣尚有200多公頃農地列管 可望3年陸續完成整治
- 烏龍桃花～野田火速斷開前田 廣瀨鈴撇戀成田凌
- 「時力平均支持度有10％」 徐永明：2018是重要考驗
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Government to crack down on ‘fake news’ sites
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email