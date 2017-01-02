《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Interview: ‘New southbound policy’ a sincere offer, minister says
Following President Tsai Ing-wen’s inauguration in May, the government’s ‘new southbound policy’ calls for bolstering relationships with ASEAN, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand, while reducing economic reliance on China. John Deng, the Executive Yuan’s Minister Without Portfolio and head of the Office of Trade Negotiations, shared the government’s plans for forging relationships with Southeast Asian states during an interview with ‘Taipei Times’ staff reporter Lauly Li in Taipei on Thursday last week.
Taipei Times （TT）: What is different about President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） “new southbound policy” compared with those of former administrations?
John Deng （鄧振中）: The mindset of the policy is different. We used to encourage businesspeople to set up contract manufacturing bases in Southeast Asia for their cheaper land and labor. That was a “one-way” trade policy, as we only thought about how to make profits.
Now we want to show them Taiwan is sincere, because we hope to help our neighbors to grow economically. We believe the benefits of collaborations will be reciprocal.
TT: Is Taiwan holding any collaborative talks with any Southeast Asian nations?
Deng: Yes. State-run companies such as Taiwan Sugar Corp （Taisugar, 台糖） and Taiyen Biotech Co Ltd （Taiyen, 台鹽） are to spearhead our efforts on possible agricultural cooperation with Indonesia.
Indonesia has massive land and labor resources, but the country must import millions of tonnes of sugar and salt each year because of a lack of agricultural know-how and equipment. Taisugar is negotiating with Indonesian government for a plot of land, where the firm can help Indonesians grow sugarcane and transfer sugar-refining technologies and equipment. Such cooperation will not only reduce Indonesia’s import costs, but also enable Taisugar to make use of idle equipment and generate new revenue streams.
Both Indonesia and the Philippines are eager to develop their small and medium-sized enterprises （SMEs） and Taiwanese can share their experiences with them. Our capability to develop SMEs is better than that of South Korea, Japan or China, especially because of help from the Industrial Technology Research Institute （工研院） which improves the competitiveness of products.
TT: Does the policy include offering improved conditions or incentives to attract foreign professionals to Taiwan?
Deng: Lifting regulations to add more experienced foreign white-collar workers is not part of this policy. However, the policy does aim to attract more students from Southeast Asian countries to study in Taiwan on scholarships offered by the government.
The government is evaluating longer working hours for Southeast Asian college interns, which is 20 hours per week. We are also easing regulations on working permits to retain talented students after they graduate.
Taiwan has 28,000 college students from Southeast Asia and we hope to increase that to about 60,000 in the next three years. The government also wants to encourage at least 200 Taiwanese students each year to study in Southeast Asian countries on government sponsorship.
TT: How would these plans benefit Taiwan in the long term?
Deng: Some of the benefits would be seen in the short term. For example, Taiwan could export more machinery, fertilizers or seeds through agricultural collaboration. However, in 10 years, training more than 50,000 foreign students each year would mean that Taiwan can establish more than 500,000 connections in ASEAN, which I believe could help Taiwan have a significant influence in the global market in the foreseeable future.
Strong and friendly relationships with Southeast Asian states would help improve investment opportunities for Taiwanese companies.
These efforts would forge a new and mutually beneficial model of cooperation and diversify Taiwan’s economic partners.
TT: What are the risks of the policy?
Deng: I am not too worried about political interference from China, but the political and cultural environment in individual markets should be evaluated carefully.
The government will do its best to lower the risks for Taiwanese companies in those countries, such as signing bilateral investment protection agreements.
Recently we proposed revising a bilateral investment agreement with the Vietnamese government, which has not been amended since 1993, to ensure Taiwanese investors’ safety there.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 大咖全跑強國跨年 吳宗憲：現在懂我金鐘說什麼了嗎
- （影音）五月天哭了！小巨蛋催淚萬名粉絲
- 怪物達比修 換邊發球「變」出驚奇
- 告別2016 千人湧關山送夕陽
- 私主張 快樂的叛逃
- 訓練孩子「專心」 家長先以身作則
- 林婉瑜／期末試題
- 食光走廊 英國禪修課後的療癒午餐
- 死纏分手女友 通緝犯開槍撞情敵
- 賣命兄弟16年 恰恰挑戰「勝」母「鋒」
- 五月天出奇招 安可點歌竟然全是這首歌
- 鹿谷農會、合作社 特等獎茶王出爐
- 羽球》繼「夜市球王」王子維後 台灣又誕生青少年球王
- 鐵皮屋改成「國際賭場」 賭資幣別多達5種
- 台灣文創藝術博覽會 今開幕
- 募資買魚助漁民 學甲3千尾台灣鯛免費送
- 搖滾跨年晚會 屏東青年自己來
- 星期專論》世界史上最大的竊盜
- 嗆與妻做愛噁心 法官判離
- ＩＳ炸彈客攻擊 巴格達市場82死傷
- Model X突然暴衝 車主控告特斯拉
- 點亮大肚山 望高寮將建生態步道
- 總統府春聯賀詞爭議 他說「自自冉冉」不合格律
- 法保障斷訊權 下班不准Call員工
- 可能再向俄借貸 法極右政黨惹腥
- 美術賽奪特優 學童台北領獎兼跨年
- 美濃好豆季 逾千人彎腰搶摘
- 央行開藥方救觀光 朝多元客源發展
- 萬丹飯湯比賽 新庄村連莊
- 梅克爾籲歐盟保持團結
- 〈生活OK繃〉肉丸子上陣 菜式多變
- 難堪！田中實加謊言傳日本 《灣生》被...
- 推特大中華區負責人陳葵 年底突然辭職
- 鬍鬚張魯肉飯 今13品項調漲
- 毒氣害命 飛鴻被勒令停工
- 自由廣場》讚龍山寺也將全面禁香
- 筆友扮女騙感情 他搶劫潛逃投案
- 投17線拓寬通車 北中寮聯外更快
- 美股去年漲勢旺 今年保守看待
- 五月天制服回春 開直播倒數場內外同嗨
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Interview: ‘New southbound policy’ a sincere offer, minister says
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email