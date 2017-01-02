《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Trump remarks appear to leave a door open for Tsai
/ Reuters, PALM BEACH, Florida
US president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday left open the possibility of meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） if she visits the US after he is sworn in on Jan. 20 and also expressed continued skepticism over whether Russia was responsible for computer hacks of US Democratic Party officials.
In remarks to reporters upon entering a New Year’s Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump said: “We’ll see,” when pressed on whether he would meet Tsai if she were to be in the US at any point after he becomes president.
Tsai is to transit in Houston on Saturday and in San Francisco on Friday next week on her way and from a trip to Central America.
Beijing bristled when Trump, a few weeks after his Nov. 8 victory, accepted a congratulatory telephone call from Tsai and has warned against steps that would upset the “one China” policy China and the US have maintained for decades.
Talk of a stop-over by Tsai in the US has further rattled Washington-Beijing relations.
On another foreign policy matter, Trump warned against being quick to pin the blame on Russia for the hacking of US e-mails. The Washington Post on Friday reported that Moscow could be behind intrusion into a laptop owned by a Vermont electric utility.
US intelligence officials have said that they are confident Russia was behind the hacks, which could have played a role in Trump’s defeat over failed US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton.
“I think it’s unfair if we don’t know. It could be somebody else. I also know things that other people don’t know so we cannot be sure,” Trump said.
Asked what that information included, the Republican president-elect said: “You will find out on Tuesday or Wednesday.”
He did not elaborate.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 大咖全跑強國跨年 吳宗憲：現在懂我金鐘說什麼了嗎
- （影音）五月天哭了！小巨蛋催淚萬名粉絲
- 怪物達比修 換邊發球「變」出驚奇
- 告別2016 千人湧關山送夕陽
- 私主張 快樂的叛逃
- 訓練孩子「專心」 家長先以身作則
- 林婉瑜／期末試題
- 食光走廊 英國禪修課後的療癒午餐
- 死纏分手女友 通緝犯開槍撞情敵
- 賣命兄弟16年 恰恰挑戰「勝」母「鋒」
- 五月天出奇招 安可點歌竟然全是這首歌
- 鹿谷農會、合作社 特等獎茶王出爐
- 羽球》繼「夜市球王」王子維後 台灣又誕生青少年球王
- 鐵皮屋改成「國際賭場」 賭資幣別多達5種
- 台灣文創藝術博覽會 今開幕
- 募資買魚助漁民 學甲3千尾台灣鯛免費送
- 搖滾跨年晚會 屏東青年自己來
- 星期專論》世界史上最大的竊盜
- 嗆與妻做愛噁心 法官判離
- ＩＳ炸彈客攻擊 巴格達市場82死傷
- Model X突然暴衝 車主控告特斯拉
- 點亮大肚山 望高寮將建生態步道
- 總統府春聯賀詞爭議 他說「自自冉冉」不合格律
- 法保障斷訊權 下班不准Call員工
- 可能再向俄借貸 法極右政黨惹腥
- 美術賽奪特優 學童台北領獎兼跨年
- 美濃好豆季 逾千人彎腰搶摘
- 央行開藥方救觀光 朝多元客源發展
- 萬丹飯湯比賽 新庄村連莊
- 梅克爾籲歐盟保持團結
- 〈生活OK繃〉肉丸子上陣 菜式多變
- 難堪！田中實加謊言傳日本 《灣生》被...
- 推特大中華區負責人陳葵 年底突然辭職
- 鬍鬚張魯肉飯 今13品項調漲
- 毒氣害命 飛鴻被勒令停工
- 自由廣場》讚龍山寺也將全面禁香
- 筆友扮女騙感情 他搶劫潛逃投案
- 投17線拓寬通車 北中寮聯外更快
- 美股去年漲勢旺 今年保守看待
- 五月天制服回春 開直播倒數場內外同嗨
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Trump remarks appear to leave a door open for Tsai
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email