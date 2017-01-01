《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chinese military anxious over Taiwan, sources say
/ Reuters, BEIJING
The Chinese military has become alarmed by what it sees as US president-elect Donald Trump’s support of Taiwan and is considering strong measures to prevent the nation from moving toward independence, sources with ties to senior Chinese military officers said.
Three sources said one possibility being considered was conducting war games near Taiwan. Another was a series of economic measures to cripple the nation.
It was not clear whether any decisions had been taken, but the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Taiwan issue had become a hot topic within the upper echelons of China’s People’s Liberation Army in recent weeks.
Trump, due to take office on Jan. 20, angered Beijing this month by speaking to President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） by telephone, breaking decades of precedent and casting doubt on his incoming administration’s commitment to Beijing’s “one China” policy.
Beijing fears this could embolden supporters of Taiwanese independence.
“If Trump challenges ‘one China’ after becoming president, this would cross our red line,” said another source, who has ties to China’s leadership.
The Chinese Ministry of Defense declined to comment.
An official at the ministry’s news department said China’s position was clearly laid out in the 2005 “Anti-Secession” Law, which authorizes the use of force against Taiwan in the event that China judges the nation to have seceded.
Asked about any possible aggressive moves from China, Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi （陳中吉） said: “We are fully prepared and plan for the worst while preparing for the best.”
Beijing has also been angered by a trip planned by Tsai this month to Latin America in which she will transit through Houston, Texas, and San Francisco.
China has urged the US to block the stopovers.
Chinese officials have blamed Taiwan for creating trouble rather than Trump, and many of them believe he would be more accommodating to China once in office.
“We’re ready. If Taiwan wants to make trouble so can we. Let’s hit them hard,” said an official in Beijing who meets regularly with China’s most senior military officers, including those who work directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平）.
“We can hold exercises close to Taiwan and show them the damage we could cause. Taiwan will have to give in then,” the official added, citing a recent conversation with one of the military officers.
The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but it is unclear if the US would send troops in the event of war between Taiwan and China.
Washington also acknowledges Beijing’s position that there is only “one China.”
A retired senior officer who maintains contacts with the People’s Liberation Army said that China probably would not need to fire any missiles to bring Taiwan to its knees. China is Taiwan’s largest trading partner and Taiwan runs a huge trade surplus with China, worth US$27 billion in 2015.
“We can just cut them off economically. No more direct flights, no more trade. Nothing. Taiwan would not last long,” the officer said. “There would be no need for war.”
In addition, any Western economic blockade of China put in place in the event of war with Taiwan would also be damaging to China, already dealing with a slowing economy.
A US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Chinese actions had been more provocative in the past month, since Trump won the US election and made comments about Taiwan.
This month, a Chinese naval flotilla headed by its sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, took part in drills around Taiwan.
Chinese air force jets have performed similar drills in recent weeks, flying close to the nation, though China has officially called the air force and naval exercises routine.
China also scored a diplomatic victory when Sao Tome and Principe switched recognition from Taiwan to Beijing.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
This photo taken on December 23, 2016 shows Chinese J-15 fighter jets on the deck of the Liaoning aircraft carrier during military drills in the Yellow Sea, off China’s east coast. Taiwan’s defence minister warned on December 27 that enemy threats were growing daily after China’s aircraft carrier and a flotilla of other warships passed south of the island in an exercise as tensions rise. Photo:AFP
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 台股封關// 政院送8紅包 被譏馬政府翻版
- 報復駭客干預大選// 歐巴馬出手 驅逐俄35官員
- 機捷貼心服務多 預辦登機作業 經常出國民眾超期待
- 機捷特色站區裝置有亮點…A1站風動，A21站桐花
- 《廢清法》修正案//爐渣污染太猖狂…修法重罰假產品、真廢棄
- 白家綺自評87分 跨年大露D奶給人看
- 富邦悍將LOGO亮相 與兄弟有意外巧合
- 亞洲機器人大賽 金門勇奪4金1銀
- 學生美術賽特優 黃鐘名教市長水墨畫
- 劍湖山跨年煙火 下午起交管
- 台南「彩虹跨年」 百位支持者一起倒數熱舞
- 納粹風波 中教大學生促拆蔣銅像
- 自由廣場》一中只有被婊的份
- 竹縣尖石鄉跨年放煙火 原民藝人助陣賀新年
- 年金改革腹案 公教所得替代率降到60％至70％
- （影音）五月天爆雷驚喜！全新巡迴場次曝光
- 日領事館前 南韓准放慰安婦像
- 成大醫：柯P對台灣的價值不在民調，在於直白
- 扶朝長青食堂開張 北港老人受惠
- 跨年運量 北捷：凌晨2時248萬人次
- 澳洲雪梨港灣跨年 12萬枚煙火絢麗奪目
- 歲末感恩 學子體驗飢餓 募禮物濟弱
- 跨年元旦趴趴走 嚴防腸病毒、流感
- 厄文打臉綠衫軍 送大帝生日禮
- 國旅卡增自由行選項 明年三月上路
- 桃園跨年晚會 伍佰獻唱30分鐘high翻天
- 真洋將出包 蔡文誠即刻救援
- 台東原民文創聚落啟用 副總統祝賀
- 宜市、羅東跨年晚會拚場 佛大迎曙光
- 停火來得太遲...3歲女童遺物讓人紅了眼眶
- 搖滾基隆 跨年晚會熱情澎湃
- 明年有線電視月費 竹縣570、竹市540元
- 周邊交管 用路人繞道
- （影音）蝦米！陳昇鬆口想選市長？
- 南投市天空之橋 過年前完成整修
- 林若亞難得放閃孫志浩 甜喊：感謝我擁有你們
- 雙宋又放閃！宋仲基讚喬妹不只漂亮還很會OO
- 總統府春聯賀詞爭議 東華系主任須文蔚挺「自由」
- 前國台辦副主任龔清概 涉受賄被起訴
- 港女躲廁所吃海鮮 大哭認罪 賠償換不起訴
- 迎向2017年 佛教團體新年祝福
- 斥資四億台中首座 朝馬運動中心啟用
- 《宜縣最會賺測速桿》宜市中山路一段 11個月抓逾6千件
- 福隆迎曙光 千人敲鐘搶先「鷄」
- 反骨葛仲珊 皇后霸氣回歸
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chinese military anxious over Taiwan, sources say
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email