《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chinese military anxious over Taiwan, sources say

2017-01-01 03:00

/ Reuters, BEIJING

The Chinese military has become alarmed by what it sees as US president-elect Donald Trump’s support of Taiwan and is considering strong measures to prevent the nation from moving toward independence, sources with ties to senior Chinese military officers said.

Three sources said one possibility being considered was conducting war games near Taiwan. Another was a series of economic measures to cripple the nation.

It was not clear whether any decisions had been taken, but the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Taiwan issue had become a hot topic within the upper echelons of China’s People’s Liberation Army in recent weeks.

Trump, due to take office on Jan. 20, angered Beijing this month by speaking to President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） by telephone, breaking decades of precedent and casting doubt on his incoming administration’s commitment to Beijing’s “one China” policy.

Beijing fears this could embolden supporters of Taiwanese independence.

“If Trump challenges ‘one China’ after becoming president, this would cross our red line,” said another source, who has ties to China’s leadership.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

An official at the ministry’s news department said China’s position was clearly laid out in the 2005 “Anti-Secession” Law, which authorizes the use of force against Taiwan in the event that China judges the nation to have seceded.

Asked about any possible aggressive moves from China, Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi （陳中吉） said: “We are fully prepared and plan for the worst while preparing for the best.”

Beijing has also been angered by a trip planned by Tsai this month to Latin America in which she will transit through Houston, Texas, and San Francisco.

China has urged the US to block the stopovers.

Chinese officials have blamed Taiwan for creating trouble rather than Trump, and many of them believe he would be more accommodating to China once in office.

“We’re ready. If Taiwan wants to make trouble so can we. Let’s hit them hard,” said an official in Beijing who meets regularly with China’s most senior military officers, including those who work directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平）.

“We can hold exercises close to Taiwan and show them the damage we could cause. Taiwan will have to give in then,” the official added, citing a recent conversation with one of the military officers.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but it is unclear if the US would send troops in the event of war between Taiwan and China.

Washington also acknowledges Beijing’s position that there is only “one China.”

A retired senior officer who maintains contacts with the People’s Liberation Army said that China probably would not need to fire any missiles to bring Taiwan to its knees. China is Taiwan’s largest trading partner and Taiwan runs a huge trade surplus with China, worth US$27 billion in 2015.

“We can just cut them off economically. No more direct flights, no more trade. Nothing. Taiwan would not last long,” the officer said. “There would be no need for war.”

In addition, any Western economic blockade of China put in place in the event of war with Taiwan would also be damaging to China, already dealing with a slowing economy.

A US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Chinese actions had been more provocative in the past month, since Trump won the US election and made comments about Taiwan.

This month, a Chinese naval flotilla headed by its sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, took part in drills around Taiwan.

Chinese air force jets have performed similar drills in recent weeks, flying close to the nation, though China has officially called the air force and naval exercises routine.

China also scored a diplomatic victory when Sao Tome and Principe switched recognition from Taiwan to Beijing.

