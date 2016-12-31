《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Grape King searched over expired product allegation
FAMILY FEUD: Grape King chairman Tseng Sheng-lin said that the company’s products conform to safety standards and accused a relative of spreading rumors
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Prosecutors yesterday searched Taoyuan-based Grape King Bio Ltd’s （葡萄王生技） production facilities and offices, and summoned several employees for questioning in connection with allegations of repackaging and selling expired products.
The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office headed the search at 10 locations in Taipei and Taoyuan, confiscating business records and documents at the company’s facilities, with the investigation focusing on fraud and forgery allegations, along with alleged violations of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation （食品安全衛生管理法）.
Grape King Bio is a leading local brand of biological products, medicinal drinks and health supplements, and was founded by Tseng Shui-chao （曾水照）.
Although the company is publicly listed, its operations are mainly controlled by Tseng’s children.
An investigation was launched earlier this week after media reports quoted employees as saying that they were instructed by supervisors to alter expiration dates and repackage expired goods as new products.
The reports said that the company has in the past few years sold six products past their expiration dates, including Ganoderma extract pills, which are made from Ganoderma mushrooms, touted by traditional Chinese medicine practitioners for their health benefits and pharmaceutical properties against a variety of illnesses.
The company reportedly had more than 110,000 Ganoderma extract pills which had expired in 2012 and were relabeled with a new expiry date in 2015.
Food and Drug Administration inspectors on Wednesday conducted an investigation at the company’s production facilities and warehouses, and prosecutors detained 10 employees for questioning, including production section chief Chang An-cheng （張安掙）, and business manager Su Chia-li （蘇家瑮）.
Six employees were released after posting bail yesterday morning following questioning.
According to prosecutors, some employees admitted altering the expiration dates and relabeling expired products, but said they were acting under instructions from their supervisors.
Prosecutors were still questioning company chairman Tseng Sheng-lin （曾盛麟）, his sister, general manager Tseng Mei-ching （曾美菁）, and other company executives by press time last night.
News of the alleged fraud hit the company’s shares, which closed at NT$187 yesterday.
The company’s stock has plummeted 21.7 percent since Dec. 1.
Tseng Sheng-lin on Wednesday summoned company executives for an emergency meeting, followed by a news conference, where he denied the allegations and said all the products made by the company conform to safety standards, and accused a member of the Tseng family of spreading rumors amid a row to gain control of the company.
“The rumors are not true and we regret the situation,” he said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 3港女偷上引水產 躲廁所狂吞鮑魚生蠔
- （影音）阿信喊「回家吧！」上萬歌迷高喊「不要」
- 元旦起垃圾減量 拚每日減百噸
- 陳昇酒量倒退嚕 嫌小巨蛋沒Fu
- 自由廣場》監委提名未爆彈
- 別懷疑！睡袍外套，最時尚！
- 《彩妝大師說 底妝這麼畫！》土橋脩
- 犧牲自己保住上百台南菁英 他的英雄事蹟你知道嗎？
- 《Gucci與Alessandro Michele的神設計》2
- 獨家》江宏傑、福原愛世紀婚宴倒數 神秘嘉賓竟是她
- 老婆與人通姦 女兒嗆：媽媽找男人，我不行賣淫？
- 張斌甫又帶人爬黑山 走南3段1人摔死
- 《超會賺台灣運動明星》戴資穎867萬 賞金后大勝李宗偉
- 老牌飲水機賀眾家族爭產 弟告兄不起訴
- SBL Live》張伯維攻下本季最高 富邦逆轉勝台銀
- 按摩紓壓硬按頸側 熟女嘴歪眼斜中風
- 民調低迷仍想連任... 柯P：何必把底牌跟人家講
- 鉛水管汰換達73% 明年底完成
- 「三高」卡好玩 超值套票遊高屏澎
- 《Gucci與Alessandro Michele的神設計》1
- 《小洋裝．小短靴．小派對》3
- 新公車動態看板 像公共藝術
- 不再諜對諜？普廷：不驅逐美國外交官
- 縱橫職網13年 伊凡諾維琪告退
- 機場捷運通車初期 日運量預估5萬人次
- 觀光體驗套票 優惠至明年6月
- 「菁仔2百…」 買檳榔卻驚見歹徒持槍行搶…
- 全國首創依節氣插秧 每公頃補助2000元
- 酒駕撞死人 擬立法洗被害者遺體
- 杜德偉喜當爸 新歌獻寶貝兒
- 中年男難受想哭 恐雄性激素低下症上身
- 小鬼心酸憶出道 窩漫畫店嗑泡麵
- 安撫保守派 日防相參拜靖國
- 葡萄王案 董座曾盛麟移送北檢複訊
- 柯瑞進三分球 送蚊帳到非洲
- 竹市》愛心食材平台 供應社區食堂
- 扯！阿嬤辛苦回收放門外 卻遭陌生阿伯偷光光
- 微生物超標中藥 千餘瓶下肚
- 假日禁裝修噪音 北市提早到晚間6點
- 破獲1.1公噸古柯鹼 澳史最大宗
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Grape King searched over expired product allegation
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email