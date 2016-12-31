| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Minister ‘optimistic’ after airport MRT line review

2016-12-31  03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan （賀陳旦） yesterday expressed optimism that the long-delayed Mass Rapid Transit （MRT） line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport would begin trial runs before the Lunar New Year holiday next month.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications completed its second round of inspections of the system yesterday and identified eight areas that would need improvement before commercial operations could begin.

However, most of the improvements can be completed quickly, Hochen said.

“The ministry is optimistically looking forward to issuing an operation permit for the airport MRT line before the Lunar New Year holiday so that it can begin trial runs,” he said.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan （鄭文燦） said that the Taoyuan City Government would announce details of the trial run next month.

The preliminary plan is to offer two weeks of free travel for tourists, with tour groups required to preregister before arriving in the nation, he said, adding that the city government hopes to familiarize passengers with the new line during the trial run.

The new line would be offering passengers a 50 percent discount during the first month of the official commencement of services, he said.

Ministry official Lin Chi-kuo （林繼國）, who doubles as the convener of the task force inspecting the new line, said the team had submitted a list of 41 items that need improving.

Eight of those items must be rectified prior to the official commencement of services, while 16 are “general notices for improvement” and 17 “ongoing improvements post-commencement of services,” he said.

The eight items that need to be rectified before the commencement of services include the requirement that all stations include information on transit buses and where to take them. Some stations have also neglected to post a list of ticket prices, he said.

Additional entry and exit points at Taipei Main Station would also be required, as the current plans utilize only one of the seven exits at the station, which is a risk during an emergency, he said.

The 35.7km MRT line, which has been under construction since 2006, serves 22 stations, including 14 from Taipei Main Station to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Station.

  • From left to right, Taoyuan Metro Corp chairman Liu Kun-i, MRT testing committee member Lawrence Lan, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang and Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan shake hands in Taipei yesterday after a second inspection of the airport MRT. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

Top
