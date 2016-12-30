| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
寶寶過敏干擾睡眠 影響發育 職場女力不氣虛 考核加分就靠「她」
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Executive Yuan postpones hearings on food imports ban

2016-12-30  03:00

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

The Executive Yuan yesterday said it would postpone two public hearings on easing a food import ban from five Japanese prefectures, in an effort to avoid interference from certain groups and political manipulation from the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）.

Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） said that two hearings scheduled next month to discuss food imports from Japan’s Fukushima and surrounding prefectures would be delayed.

Hsu said the decision to delay the hearings, to be held on Monday in Kaohsiung and Jan. 8 in Taipei, was made after listening to the concerns of public.

The first hearing held on Sunday last week regarding the potential import of food products from Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba and Gunma prefectures ended without progress when more than 100 protesters gathered outside the hearing and obstructed talks from proceeding.

After the first hearing was unable to proceed, the Executive Yuan is concerned that other scheduled hearings could face similar obstructions on an even larger scale, Hsu said, adding that the Executive Yuan decided it was best to delay the hearings and find a new approach.

After speaking to some public organizations, Hsu said it was decided to change the format of the hearings, adding that consultations and greater public participation in the next hearings are being considered.

Hsu said the Executive Yuan does not approve of the KMT’s obstruction of public policy discussions.

All discussions on the issue of Japanese food imports to date have been conducted on the basis of resolutions by the Legislative Yuan, Hsu said, adding that they have taken into account concerns of all political parties.

Hsu said further discussions were necessary, citing concerns by the Executive Yuan that a more adequate food safety management system needed to be implemented before import bans could be lifted.

The Executive Yuan wants to rebuild public trust in the government regarding food safety management, Hsu said.

“We need to establish a new way to communicate with the public on policy issues, allowing public organizations to participate in preparing the agenda, clarifying facts and clarifying points of contention,” Hsu said.

Hsu called on all parties and officials to help establish communications on public policy and avoid creating conflict in society.

Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi （胡文琦） said the delay is nothing but an attempt by President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration to manipulate politics and avoid public scrutiny.

“Every day that goes by without an unequivocal pledge from the Tsai administration that it would not reopen the nation’s door to Japanese food products [from the five prefectures] is another day that we should be prepared for a possible sneak attack from the government,” Hu said.

The issue is that lifting the import ban fundamentally runs against mainstream public opinion, Hu said.

Additional reporting by Stacy Hsu

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜✤蝦仁粉絲
快炒方便✤泡菜牛肉
暖暖喝✤Hot Toddy
日本主廚教你捏飯糰
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Executive Yuan postpones hearings on food imports ban


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年12月30日‧星期五‧丙申年臘月初二日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.