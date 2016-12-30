《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Executive Yuan postpones hearings on food imports ban
By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA
The Executive Yuan yesterday said it would postpone two public hearings on easing a food import ban from five Japanese prefectures, in an effort to avoid interference from certain groups and political manipulation from the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）.
Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） said that two hearings scheduled next month to discuss food imports from Japan’s Fukushima and surrounding prefectures would be delayed.
Hsu said the decision to delay the hearings, to be held on Monday in Kaohsiung and Jan. 8 in Taipei, was made after listening to the concerns of public.
The first hearing held on Sunday last week regarding the potential import of food products from Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba and Gunma prefectures ended without progress when more than 100 protesters gathered outside the hearing and obstructed talks from proceeding.
After the first hearing was unable to proceed, the Executive Yuan is concerned that other scheduled hearings could face similar obstructions on an even larger scale, Hsu said, adding that the Executive Yuan decided it was best to delay the hearings and find a new approach.
After speaking to some public organizations, Hsu said it was decided to change the format of the hearings, adding that consultations and greater public participation in the next hearings are being considered.
Hsu said the Executive Yuan does not approve of the KMT’s obstruction of public policy discussions.
All discussions on the issue of Japanese food imports to date have been conducted on the basis of resolutions by the Legislative Yuan, Hsu said, adding that they have taken into account concerns of all political parties.
Hsu said further discussions were necessary, citing concerns by the Executive Yuan that a more adequate food safety management system needed to be implemented before import bans could be lifted.
The Executive Yuan wants to rebuild public trust in the government regarding food safety management, Hsu said.
“We need to establish a new way to communicate with the public on policy issues, allowing public organizations to participate in preparing the agenda, clarifying facts and clarifying points of contention,” Hsu said.
Hsu called on all parties and officials to help establish communications on public policy and avoid creating conflict in society.
Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi （胡文琦） said the delay is nothing but an attempt by President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration to manipulate politics and avoid public scrutiny.
“Every day that goes by without an unequivocal pledge from the Tsai administration that it would not reopen the nation’s door to Japanese food products [from the five prefectures] is another day that we should be prepared for a possible sneak attack from the government,” Hu said.
The issue is that lifting the import ban fundamentally runs against mainstream public opinion, Hu said.
Additional reporting by Stacy Hsu
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 松本潤偷吃AV女優 長達4年
- 子瑜榮登世界第8美 台灣唯一
- 捐600元助獨老 送「永不放棄悠遊卡」
- 係金A! 楊麗花歌仔戲又來了!
- 全國高中職數學建模競賽 彰女二連霸
- 不尊重生命 暴怒殺狗入監2個月
- 興建龍崎掩埋場 挺建派︰發展地方
- 中職》桃猿談薪已完成8成 大王還是進行式
- 元大寶華︰明年怠速式復甦
- 退輔會8 家天然氣股權 轉讓國民黨
- 台大校園內 晚間驚傳女學生墜樓
- 台南將軍青農揪甘心！ 捐5000顆高麗菜做善事
- 美科學家成功開發新導體 金鋼狼自癒能力將成真！
- 女員工欠錢 老闆逼賣淫
- 葡萄王涉竄改食品效期 8名員工移送北檢複訊
- 傳承愛心！口琴大師開百里路指導偏鄉童
- 川普雞吸客 中國商場「抄」有創意
- 台大「希望入學」放榜 30寒生拚翻身
- 30年後年金破產？前立委：這世代繳完剛好領不到…
- 警勸導開車未繫安全帶 意外查獲毒品、槍彈
- 3港女結夥偷高檔海鮮 行竊失風最沒義氣的就是她
- 今年十大賺賠錢基金 巴西拉美最讚 中國最慘
- 北市羅斯福路傳火警 2人獲救1人陳屍屋內
- 巨人陽元年 戰經典有懸念
- 台鐵中壢站 規劃機捷共構雙塔大樓
- 竊美商業機密 中國三駭客賺破億
- 軍糧獨厚特定業者 立委促查弊
- SBL Live》賀夫、周柏臣犯滿畢業 台啤決勝節險勝
- 竹市》玩具銀行旗艦店 弱勢外借還「宅配」
- 【跨年趴趴走，長直髮就該這麼做！】 林葉亭教你吹髮兼護髮 10大技巧大公開
- 偷拍運動婦人PO網嘲笑 猛男遭健身房終生停權
- 男大生性侵學妹 硬拗僅親抱自射內褲
- 試車12次故障 東南水泥復工駁回
- 抓寶摔傷不知在哪 救護員Google神救援
- 李X基當庭嗆殺 害么女在校遭排斥
- 新北石門社福大樓啟用 幼兒園、活動中心都在同棟樓
- 港富商擄人勒贖案 主嫌甘俊松收押禁見
- 胃繞道減63公斤 胖哥開心走紅毯
- 叔侄搶郵局 白忙一場氣到開槍
- 台積電中科擴建案環差過關
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Executive Yuan postpones hearings on food imports ban
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email