《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 China blamed for VAC boss’ Singapore snub
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
China was behind Singapore’s decision to deny entry to Veterans Affairs Council （VAC） Director Lee Shying-jow （李翔宙）, the council said yesterday.
Lee, who visited Thailand earlier this month, planned a stopover in Singapore to visit veterans of Taiwan’s armed forces residing in Singapore, but he was denied entry to the city-state despite a tacit agreement that the visit had been approved.
Lee’s status — he has served as deputy minister of national defense, an army commander, director-general of the National Security Bureau and as a senior presidential adviser — reportedly prompted concern.
VAC Deputy Director Lee Wen-chung （李文忠） yesterday attributed the incident to China’s interference during a question-and-answer session at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.
“[Lee Shying-jow’s planned visit to Singapore was aborted] likely due to Chinese Communist Party interference,” Lee Wen-chung said. “Relations between Singapore and China are tense, so Singapore does not want to create more trouble.”
There has never been a visit by a VAC director to Singapore, Lee Wen-chung said, adding that most of the council’s foreign visits are to the US, where a majority of the overseas veterans’ clubs founded by the council are located.
Lee Shying-jow’s visit to Thailand was to pay his respects and present a commendation to the family of Sung Ching-yun （宋慶雲）, a Taiwanese agricultural expert who helped farmers in northern Thailand phase out poppy cultivation and transition to other economically viable crops, Lee Wen-chung said.
In related news, Lee Wen-chung said eight retired military officials, including former army commander-in-chief Cheng Ting-chung （陳廷寵）, are to visit China on Thursday next week to attend a “cultural event.”
While the nominal event organizer is a private calligraphy business, the “actual event organizer is usually the Taiwan Affairs Office and relevant agencies,” Lee Wen-chung said.
The council has contacted the retired officials and warned them against making any political comments or doing interviews, he said.
“There is no regulation that stops former military officials visiting China [once a three-year travel restriction expires]. The government could consider imposing a longer travel ban on retired military officials,” he said, adding that key personnel who have had access to highly sensitive information should be placed under a screening mechanism on a permanent basis.
National Security Bureau Third Division Director Lai Yun-cheng （賴蘊誠） said that several of the retired military officials have canceled the visit due to the negative public perception of the trip.
The attendance of retired lieutenant general Wu Sz-huai （吳斯懷） and former generals Wang Wen-hsieh （王文燮） and Hsia Ying-chou （夏瀛洲） at an event in Beijing chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） last month provoked a public outcry and raised concern over national security, with legislators proposing imposing stricter travel restrictions and disciplinary measures on retired military officials.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 松本潤偷吃AV女優 長達4年
- 子瑜榮登世界第8美 台灣唯一
- 捐600元助獨老 送「永不放棄悠遊卡」
- 係金A! 楊麗花歌仔戲又來了!
- 全國高中職數學建模競賽 彰女二連霸
- 不尊重生命 暴怒殺狗入監2個月
- 興建龍崎掩埋場 挺建派︰發展地方
- 中職》桃猿談薪已完成8成 大王還是進行式
- 元大寶華︰明年怠速式復甦
- 退輔會8 家天然氣股權 轉讓國民黨
- 台大校園內 晚間驚傳女學生墜樓
- 台南將軍青農揪甘心！ 捐5000顆高麗菜做善事
- 美科學家成功開發新導體 金鋼狼自癒能力將成真！
- 女員工欠錢 老闆逼賣淫
- 葡萄王涉竄改食品效期 8名員工移送北檢複訊
- 傳承愛心！口琴大師開百里路指導偏鄉童
- 川普雞吸客 中國商場「抄」有創意
- 台大「希望入學」放榜 30寒生拚翻身
- 30年後年金破產？前立委：這世代繳完剛好領不到…
- 警勸導開車未繫安全帶 意外查獲毒品、槍彈
- 3港女結夥偷高檔海鮮 行竊失風最沒義氣的就是她
- 今年十大賺賠錢基金 巴西拉美最讚 中國最慘
- 北市羅斯福路傳火警 2人獲救1人陳屍屋內
- 巨人陽元年 戰經典有懸念
- 台鐵中壢站 規劃機捷共構雙塔大樓
- 竊美商業機密 中國三駭客賺破億
- 軍糧獨厚特定業者 立委促查弊
- SBL Live》賀夫、周柏臣犯滿畢業 台啤決勝節險勝
- 竹市》玩具銀行旗艦店 弱勢外借還「宅配」
- 【跨年趴趴走，長直髮就該這麼做！】 林葉亭教你吹髮兼護髮 10大技巧大公開
- 偷拍運動婦人PO網嘲笑 猛男遭健身房終生停權
- 男大生性侵學妹 硬拗僅親抱自射內褲
- 試車12次故障 東南水泥復工駁回
- 抓寶摔傷不知在哪 救護員Google神救援
- 李X基當庭嗆殺 害么女在校遭排斥
- 新北石門社福大樓啟用 幼兒園、活動中心都在同棟樓
- 港富商擄人勒贖案 主嫌甘俊松收押禁見
- 胃繞道減63公斤 胖哥開心走紅毯
- 叔侄搶郵局 白忙一場氣到開槍
- 台積電中科擴建案環差過關
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 China blamed for VAC boss’ Singapore snub
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email