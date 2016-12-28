《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NPP lawmakers call for probe into league’s assets
By Hsiao Ting-fang, Shih Hsiao-kuang and Yang Chun-hui / Staff reporters
New Power Party （NPP） lawmakers yesterday urged the government to launch an investigation into the assets owned by the National Women’s League, which they said is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）.
During a legislative session on Monday, Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong （葉俊榮） said the ministry does not rule out dissolving the league for its failure to comply with the ministry’s request to disclose its assets and provide financial statements.
The ministry should coordinate with the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee to handle the league’s assets, which might have been obtained illegally during the KMT’s authoritarian regime, NPP Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌） said yesterday.
According to the Civil Associations Act （人民團體法）, the ministry has the authority to replace the management of a civil organization if it fails to comply with the law before revoking its license and looking into its financial status, while the assets of a dissolved organization would be transferred to supervisory government agencies, Huang said.
A ministry report about the league’s financial status drafted during former minister of the interior Chen Wei-zen’s （陳威仁） term has never been updated, suggesting that the ministry has done little in requiring the league to disclose its assets, NPP Legislator Hsu Yung-ming （徐永明） said, calling for stricter enforcement of the law.
The league has been accused of having taken billions of New Taiwan dollars in donations for military veterans between 1955 and 1989, but has not disclosed the donations even though the ministry has asked it to provide the information multiple times.
“The only possible reason I can imagine for the league to refuse to disclose its assets is that it is too opaque,” committee Chairman Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said.
“The committee will exercise its investigative power when necessary,” Koo added.
While the league has been avoiding questions about its financial status, hearings have yet to be held to determine if the league is linked with the KMT, he said.
The league has asked the KMT to make a public statement and repudiate the alleged links between them.
In a document addressed to the KMT earlier this month, the league said it has functioned independently of the KMT since its inception.
However, while the league has often been confused with the Women’s Department of the KMT, some KMT members have misrepresented the league as a KMT affiliate, allowing critics of the league to make false accusations, the document said.
The league reiterated that it is not a KMT-affiliated organization and the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations （政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例） is not applicable to it.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi （胡文琦） yesterday denied alleged links between the party and the league, saying that the government should not pursue an innocent organization as part of its political vendetta.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 社論》中國有什麼籌碼可以與美國交易
- 19歲恐怖情人 放火燒女友毀容
- 毒蟲扮蜘蛛人躲警 卡天花板活受罪
- 《飛魚》小鮮肉男男吻 管麟親到黃宏軒
- NBA》派對嘲諷太超過 詹皇惹惱K湯
- 代課教師暑假上班 縣府：應支日薪
- 洋基垂涎 張育成︰不排斥被交易
- 輔導偏區國一生 嘉藥志工勉勇敢
- 阿凡達軍團現身？南韓開發出巨型載人機器人
- 建仔最快下週返美 續戰大聯盟機會濃
- 台積電叛將梁孟松投效中芯？ 業界存疑
- 幫華裔美軍空運美金? 金門男子險失2500美元
- 自由廣場》束帶綁架的假民主
- 婦聯會遲不提供財報 葉俊榮：不排除解散
- 台東縣長官邸窄巷 兩自小客車擦撞
- 終止連14漲 明年公告土地現值跌0.37%
- 老人玩桌遊 可降失智風險
- 修約箝制北農 北市市場處擬一果租約改半年
- 好心提醒路燈故障 阿婆手牽手過街遭撞死
- 雪山西稜登山步道 1/4開放
- 抗痘成功！「痘花妹」變身韓系正妹
- 自由廣場》台聖斷交主使者
- 同志親嘴 柯P：人家喜歡關你屁事
- 竹市YouBike 30站點達陣
- 71%民眾：不須急著立法通過同性婚姻
- 電動小客車 增設140萬元免稅上限
- 江宏傑帶傷「乒」上國手 福原愛心疼
- 坪林、深坑公共托老中心開幕
- 這警察好奇怪...不罰超速還幫他打領帶
- 歌。時代與記憶 看見台灣音樂
- 毀容受虐犬飛美 險遭擋遣返
- 情人節摺6千顆星星博歡心 情郎曾感動說心疼
- 頭份永安街橋樑改善 延宕多年挨批
- 267所校外人行道 全面禁菸
- 〈幸福診療室〉夫妻吵架 踩爆地雷
- 色翁猥褻友人女兒 襲胸還摸下體
- 閒置近40年／嘉市民族路空地 闢停車場
- 還地變荒地 坐等身價大漲
- 迎戰2017╱統一黃甘霖 外籍新血來輔佐
- 富產險獨董 李中彥15萬入袋
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NPP lawmakers call for probe into league’s assets
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email