| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
BOSE下修家庭劇院的空間需求 傳奇耐磨包 萬磨不破不滲水
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NPP lawmakers call for probe into league’s assets

2016-12-28  03:00

By Hsiao Ting-fang, Shih Hsiao-kuang and Yang Chun-hui / Staff reporters

New Power Party （NPP） lawmakers yesterday urged the government to launch an investigation into the assets owned by the National Women’s League, which they said is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）.

During a legislative session on Monday, Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong （葉俊榮） said the ministry does not rule out dissolving the league for its failure to comply with the ministry’s request to disclose its assets and provide financial statements.

The ministry should coordinate with the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee to handle the league’s assets, which might have been obtained illegally during the KMT’s authoritarian regime, NPP Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌） said yesterday.

According to the Civil Associations Act （人民團體法）, the ministry has the authority to replace the management of a civil organization if it fails to comply with the law before revoking its license and looking into its financial status, while the assets of a dissolved organization would be transferred to supervisory government agencies, Huang said.

A ministry report about the league’s financial status drafted during former minister of the interior Chen Wei-zen’s （陳威仁） term has never been updated, suggesting that the ministry has done little in requiring the league to disclose its assets, NPP Legislator Hsu Yung-ming （徐永明） said, calling for stricter enforcement of the law.

The league has been accused of having taken billions of New Taiwan dollars in donations for military veterans between 1955 and 1989, but has not disclosed the donations even though the ministry has asked it to provide the information multiple times.

“The only possible reason I can imagine for the league to refuse to disclose its assets is that it is too opaque,” committee Chairman Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said.

“The committee will exercise its investigative power when necessary,” Koo added.

While the league has been avoiding questions about its financial status, hearings have yet to be held to determine if the league is linked with the KMT, he said.

The league has asked the KMT to make a public statement and repudiate the alleged links between them.

In a document addressed to the KMT earlier this month, the league said it has functioned independently of the KMT since its inception.

However, while the league has often been confused with the Women’s Department of the KMT, some KMT members have misrepresented the league as a KMT affiliate, allowing critics of the league to make false accusations, the document said.

The league reiterated that it is not a KMT-affiliated organization and the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations （政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例） is not applicable to it.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi （胡文琦） yesterday denied alleged links between the party and the league, saying that the government should not pursue an innocent organization as part of its political vendetta.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜✤日式雞肉煮
莧菜丸子羹湯
杏鮑菇挑選/保存
常見酒杯你用對了？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NPP lawmakers call for probe into league’s assets


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年12月28日‧星期三‧丙申年冬月卅
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.