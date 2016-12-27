《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Legislature should reform pensions by May 20, Tsai says
/ Staff writer, with CNA
Faced with the possible bankruptcy of the nation’s pension system over the next decade, President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） has said she would like to see bills to reform it pass the legislature in the summer, preferably before May 20, which will mark her first anniversary in office.
Tsai made the comment on Sunday during a meeting with editors-in-chief and their deputies from Taiwan’s major newspapers, saying that pension reforms are “necessary” and “urgent” given limited national and social resources, according to reports of the meeting yesterday.
The reports cited Tsai as saying that the core goal of pension reform is to maintain the financial sustainability of pension schemes — at least for one generation — and to ensure that retirees are financially secure.
Pension reform is a priority for Tsai’s administration, which established a national pension reform commission at the Presidential Office to promote the reforms in May.
Over the past six months, the commission has held 20 meetings to outline reform proposals. From Saturday, the commission is to begin holding forums in northern, central, southern and eastern areas to encourage public debate on the proposals, as well as those drafted by the Cabinet’s pension reform office.
A national affairs conference is to be held on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 so that legislative amendments, including to the Civil Service Retirement Act （公務人員退休法）, can be drafted and delivered to the legislature for review in its next session, which is to start in February.
Tsai said she hoped that the amended bills will clear the legislative floor by May 20 so that the reforms can be officially introduced three to four months earlier than the Cabinet had scheduled, news reports said.
Under the reform proposals drafted by the Cabinet’s pension reform commission, the insurance rate of pension programs for public servants and teachers would be gradually increased to 18 percent from its current 8 percent to 15 percent, and that of the pension program for employees covered by labor insurance to more than 18 percent from its current 6.5 to 12 percent.
The reform proposals also include a stipulation that retirees would only be able to begin drawing their contributory benefits at the age of 65.
The proposal was designed to eliminate the link between retirement date and pension payment, the commission said.
The ratio of monthly pensions to wages would also be gradually reduced to 60 percent to 70 percent of insured salary before retirement, the commission said.
As for the controversial 18 percent preferential interest rate on savings deposits for public-sector employees, Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i （林萬億）, who serves as deputy convener of the national pension reform commission of the Presidential Office, of this scheme is to be terminated within the next six years.
The main spirit of the planned reforms are to be “paying more, receiving less and deferring retirement” while standardizing the different pension programs, Lin said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 一個控溫水瓶 驚覺台灣不見了
- 面板大咖中國失利 紛返台創業
- 心情不爽射鋼珠 樓下車破相
- 自由廣場》勞基法修得像棉花糖
- 副所長「泰」厲害 助泰籍女子找回皮夾
- 張讓／那時與我在
- 費爸休兵半年 澳網「復出」
- 台南套頭女屍案兇嫌落網 「神秘資料」成關鍵證據
- 護理小鮮肉義賣月曆 款項將入東部護理招募基金
- 扁致詞感謝讓他「找回親情」 馬英九回應...
- 星期專訪》中研院長廖俊智︰急盼萬靈丹 台灣恐走偏
- 國泰台大產學團隊 上修預估明年GDP至1.5％
- 慢島劇團《南薑‧香茅‧罌粟花》讀劇會
- 自由廣場》以主動斷交對付雪崩威脅
- 拆掉老舊游泳池做公園 新北泰山貴子公園落成啟用
- 沈建宏揪一級秘密 嗨翻耶誕
- 自由廣場》都是獨裁者的豬隊友
- 桃市》走「全台最長吊床式吊橋」 等明年中
- 飛機引擎小巨人 奇異好夥伴是MIT
- 自製太陽能鍋 北回國小創意野餐
- 性別友善廁所 淡大扮宜蘭先鋒
- 中國淘金夢碎 外資掀撤離潮
- 印度烈火5號飛彈試射成功 涵蓋全中國
- 國姓公過爐 登錄雲林縣定民俗
- 自由共和國》陸裕黎／共軍100小時奪台 可能嗎？
- 自以為是葉問 港仔爆打女碩士
- 林真亦遭製作人逼宮 狠斬10年長髮
- 布蘭妮驚傳死訊 索尼推特遇駭虛驚一場
- 控夫撂人多P玩她 畫面只見小狗跳床
- 喬治麥可1985年轟動北京 以音樂敞開中國大門
- 光復中學變裝風波 家長不平：納粹距離這麼遙遠
- 落實虛級化 省諮議會剩一人獨撐
- 桃市》加速航空城 推蛋黃、蛋白區脫鉤
- 聯國通過中止屯墾案 以進行報復
- 嘉納爆懷孕 小班復合有望
- 勇士助理教練 菜鳥勤快上陣
- 劉曉波遭囚7週年 港人遊行要求釋放
- 《SMAP x SMAP》今晚收攤淚灑 告別舞台粉絲不捨
- （台南）迎古禮試新妝 東門春牛關公臉
- 耶誕大戰 誰是最佳男主角?
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Legislature should reform pensions by May 20, Tsai says
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email