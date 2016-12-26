《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Members of famed Russian army choir die in air crash
/ AP, MOSCOW
A Russian plane headed to an air base in Syria with 92 people aboard, including members of the world-famous Russian army choir, yesterday crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
There appeared to be no survivors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin went on television to declare a nationwide day of mourning today.
By yesterday afternoon, rescue teams had already recovered several bodies from the site of the crash of the Tu-154, which belonged to the ministry and was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble to a New Year’s concert at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria’s coastal province of Latakia.
A total of 84 passengers and eight crew members were on the plane when it disappeared from radar two minutes after taking off in good weather. Emergency crews found fragments about 1.5km from shore. There was no immediate word on the cause.
“We will conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons and will do everything to support the victims’ families,” Putin said in a televised statement.
Viktor Ozerov, head of the defense affairs committee at the upper house of Russian parliament, said the crash could have been caused by a technical malfunction or a crew error, but he believes it could not have been terrorism, because the plane was operated by the military.
“I totally exclude” the idea of an attack bringing down the plane, he said in remarks carried by state RIA Novosti news agency.
The passenger list released by the ministry included 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, among them its leader, Valery Khalilov. The ensemble, often referred to as the Red Army choir, is the official choir of the Russian military and also includes a band and a dance company.
The choir sang Get Lucky at the opening of the 2014 Winter Olympics Russia hosted in Sochi, becoming an instant online sensation.
“Losing such a great collective all at once is a great tragedy,” Moscow city’s culture department head Alexander Kibovsky said, according to RIA Novosti.
The military has repeatedly flown groups of Russian singers and artists to perform at Hemeimeem, which serves as the main hub for the Russian air campaign in Syria conducted since September last year.
Also on board was Yelizaveta Glinka, a Russian doctor who has won wide acclaim for her charity work that included missions to war zones in eastern Ukraine and Syria.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 獨家》遼寧艦逼近？花蓮基地F-16緊急升空
- 英國著名流行歌手喬治麥可逝世 享年53歲
- 面板大咖中國失利 紛返台創業
- 耶誕大戰 誰是最佳男主角?
- 韓媒指潘基文受賄 金額740萬
- 趙成珍談蕭邦 音符直入靈魂深處
- 何芝芸美聲神似張清芳 打動曹俊鴻
- 久違了！阿帕契姊重啟跑趴模式
- 2016國片票房排行》限制級《房客》上位 豬哥亮牌失效《大尾2》現少2.6億
- 12/26 各報重點新聞一覽
- 冷氣團明來襲 北台灣下探12度
- 匾額變板凳 曾添富讓廢家具重生
- 上班一族徵文─360行工作照
- 亞洲．矽谷揭牌 引領升級
- 性別友善廁所 淡大扮宜蘭先鋒
- 廖俊智小檔案
- 本週汽、柴油價格不變
- 昔打架入獄少年 今當老闆煮美食助人
- 耶誕大戰 騎士一分險勝 今日賽事及轉播預告
- 童話世界變佛門淨地 夢幻城堡是危樓
- 沈建宏揪一級秘密 嗨翻耶誕
- 女星啃老本度日 驚洩兒子患隱疾
- 自由共和國》林志都／納粹軍服與民族主義的陰影
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉大地的盡頭──知床
- 自由廣場》新種木馬「台灣可以撐幾天？」
- 包提斯塔低頭 願接1年短約
- 鴨肉裝牛肉 中國連鎖烤肉店「騙過全世界」
- 國旅卡「汙名化」？ 公務員嗆：不領了！
- （台南）北門輕鬆玩 電動自行車趴趴GO
- 新北議員回娘家 95歲陳松林傳承經驗
- 花百萬買7甲地 盜千年樹瘤
- 會車爆口角 男拿電擊棒怒砸人
- 古都輝映崢嶸歲月─泰國大城
- 癌末童發起男人擦指甲油 募8千萬善款
- 淡江大橋闢聯絡道 淡水將移樹95棵
- 借錢標購潮鞋 高中生遭詐118萬
- 興航兩岸航線時間帶 恐遭中國收回
- 春日公所蔣公銅像當骨架 變應景耶誕樹
- 茫到站不穩? 重機騎士自撞亡
- 省諮議會現址 將轉型INGO中心
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Members of famed Russian army choir die in air crash
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email