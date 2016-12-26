《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Principal resigns over Nazi outrage
COSPLAY FALLOUT: Cheng Hsiao-ming said he warned the students against using Nazi Germany as their parade’s theme, but later chose to respect their decision
By Tsai Chang-sheng / Staff reporter
Hsinchu Kuang Fu High School principal Cheng Hsiao-ming （程曉銘） yesterday resigned over the outrage caused by a cosplay event at the school on Friday, when some students wore Nazi uniforms and carried swastika banners.
In his letter of resignation, Cheng apologized to the public as well as to the victims of the Nazi regime for the disturbance and the anxiety caused by the parade.
Cheng said the school will today present a list of personnel accountable for the incident, including the administrators and homeroom instructor Liu Hsi-cheng （劉習正）.
The list would not include students, the school said.
Cheng said that he should resign and be held responsible for the incident, adding that he will accept any punishment handed down by the Ministry of Education.
The school would be temporarily managed by Huang Duen-huang （黃敦煌）, the school’s academic affairs director.
Prior to the incident, the school had already decided that Cheng would be succeeded by Huang in February, the school said, adding that the board asked Cheng to step down early to limit the damage caused by the incident.
Cheng said that the school would take steps to address the error, adding that it would reinforce the education of the issues manifested through the cosplay event, including the pains inflicted upon the victims of Nazi Germany and the symbols representing the regime.
Although students should be encouraged to be creative, it is equally important they be taught to respect all parties that might be affected by their work and sympathize with them, he said.
The school will hold a series of educational activities, including showing films such as Schindler’s List and Life is Beautiful, Cheng said, adding that officials from the Israel Economic and Culture Office would be invited to speak with the students.
In addition to thanking the office for providing educational resources, Cheng said he would continue teaching after his resignation is approved by the school board and dedicate himself to the education of important historical events.
He called on the public not to be too harsh on the school’s teachers and students, as they have been under tremendous pressure because of the incident and have learned a valuable lesson from it.
Liu said he had suggested the students make Arabic culture a theme for the parade on historical figures, but they decided to go with Adolf Hitler after two rounds of voting.
He said he had told the students that the theme would be very controversial, but added that he chose to respect the students’ decision and did not veto it, which he said was his biggest mistake.
Some students said they thought their creativity would make them the focus of the parade, adding that Hitler being responsible for the death of millions of innocent people had not crossed their minds.
Others said they chose Hitler because they could easily convert their school uniforms into Nazi uniforms by making minor changes, which meets the criteria for a cosplay event.
Asked if the school has a say in the themes chosen by the students, the school administration said that students would only be told that the themes should not involve blood or violence, adding that students would often reveal limited details to teachers as they considered the “result of their creativity” top secret.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 獨家》遼寧艦逼近？花蓮基地F-16緊急升空
- 英國著名流行歌手喬治麥可逝世 享年53歲
- 面板大咖中國失利 紛返台創業
- 耶誕大戰 誰是最佳男主角?
- 韓媒指潘基文受賄 金額740萬
- 趙成珍談蕭邦 音符直入靈魂深處
- 何芝芸美聲神似張清芳 打動曹俊鴻
- 久違了！阿帕契姊重啟跑趴模式
- 2016國片票房排行》限制級《房客》上位 豬哥亮牌失效《大尾2》現少2.6億
- 12/26 各報重點新聞一覽
- 冷氣團明來襲 北台灣下探12度
- 匾額變板凳 曾添富讓廢家具重生
- 上班一族徵文─360行工作照
- 亞洲．矽谷揭牌 引領升級
- 性別友善廁所 淡大扮宜蘭先鋒
- 廖俊智小檔案
- 本週汽、柴油價格不變
- 昔打架入獄少年 今當老闆煮美食助人
- 耶誕大戰 騎士一分險勝 今日賽事及轉播預告
- 童話世界變佛門淨地 夢幻城堡是危樓
- 沈建宏揪一級秘密 嗨翻耶誕
- 女星啃老本度日 驚洩兒子患隱疾
- 自由共和國》林志都／納粹軍服與民族主義的陰影
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉大地的盡頭──知床
- 自由廣場》新種木馬「台灣可以撐幾天？」
- 包提斯塔低頭 願接1年短約
- 鴨肉裝牛肉 中國連鎖烤肉店「騙過全世界」
- 國旅卡「汙名化」？ 公務員嗆：不領了！
- （台南）北門輕鬆玩 電動自行車趴趴GO
- 新北議員回娘家 95歲陳松林傳承經驗
- 花百萬買7甲地 盜千年樹瘤
- 會車爆口角 男拿電擊棒怒砸人
- 古都輝映崢嶸歲月─泰國大城
- 癌末童發起男人擦指甲油 募8千萬善款
- 淡江大橋闢聯絡道 淡水將移樹95棵
- 借錢標購潮鞋 高中生遭詐118萬
- 興航兩岸航線時間帶 恐遭中國收回
- 春日公所蔣公銅像當骨架 變應景耶誕樹
- 茫到站不穩? 重機騎士自撞亡
- 省諮議會現址 將轉型INGO中心
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Principal resigns over Nazi outrage
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email