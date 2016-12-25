| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
風神寶寶 晴空小侍郎大東登場 傳奇耐磨包 萬磨不破不滲水
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai appraises Air Force Command on official visit

2016-12-25  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） on Friday visited the Air Force Combatant Command to review the air force’s training and exercise operations, the Presidential Office said in a statement yesterday.

It was Tsai’s first publicized visit to an air force facility since Chinese military aircraft were detected near Taiwan’s airspace twice in the past few weeks.

Besides listening to a report by commander Hsiung Hou-chi （熊厚基）, Tsai also inspected the command’s air traffic control center and spoke with F-16 pilots on a mission, according to the statement.

Tsai praised the command, headquartered in Taipei’s Dazhi District （大直）, for its excellent performance in ensuring air superiority in the Taiwan Strait and reaffirmed that “monitoring and protecting the security of the nation’s air space” was the air force’s top priority, the statement said.

Taiwan’s military confirmed that Chinese aircraft have twice circled the nation over the past month, first on Nov. 25 and again on Dec. 10, without entering the country’s air defense identification zone.

Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan （馮世寬） said the flights were part of military intimidation tactics by China aimed at demonstrating its multi-dimensional capability to invade Taiwan.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • President Tsai Ing-wen, left, visits the Air Force Combatant Command in Taipei’s Dazhi District on Friday. Photo: CNA

    President Tsai Ing-wen, left, visits the Air Force Combatant Command in Taipei’s Dazhi District on Friday. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
假日料理✤海產粥
滷一鍋小豆乾
萬用好物✤XO醬
耶誕派對輕鬆辦！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai appraises Air Force Command on official visit


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年12月25日‧星期日‧丙申年冬月廿七日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.