《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Labor laws prompt post office, bus firms to mull cuts
By Cheng Wei-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer
Chunghwa Post Co （中華郵政）, as well as bus companies that offer long-haul services, said they are mulling measures to downsize weekend office hours and increase ticket prices respectively, citing higher overheads expected after the Labor Standards Act （勞動基準法） was amended, with some regulations coming into effect yesterday.
State-run Chunghwa Post said it faces an additional NT$250 million to NT$300 million （US$7.77 million to US$9.33 million） per year in personnel costs due to the amendment.
Chunghwa Post CEO Chen Hsien-chao yesterday said the company understands that young people do not like to work overtime at weekends, but the postal service is a labor-intensive industry.
The company has reached a consensus with the union that the law should not supersede the post office’s responsibility to the public, Chen said.
It is to analyze the locations of its offices that offer weekend services — which total 287 — the volume of mail sent to them and people’s posting habits to determine which offices would continue operating at weekends, he said, adding that the goal is to halve the number that are open on Saturdays and Sundays by February.
Weekend offices would stay open until 4pm as opposed to the usual half-day schedule to ensure services are available to those who are unable to go to the post office on weekdays, Chen said.
“We strive to ensure that post offices open on Saturdays will be spread out as evenly as possible,” he said, adding that nighttime post offices, as well as the post office at the National Palace Museum that works a Sunday shift, will continue their present schedule.
However, the company will no longer offer prompt delivery services on Saturdays and Sundays, with people encouraged to use express mail instead, Chen said.
The changes have to be agreed upon by the company’s board of directors before being filed with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, he said.
The company has no plans to close any of its 1,312 post offices, he said.
Meanwhile, Kuokuang Bus Co （國光） said that it has filed an application with the Directorate-General of Highways to increase its fares, as well as canceling some of its discounted and promotional tickets.
Kuokuang vice president Wang Ying-chieh （王應傑） said the company is looking at a NT$150 million increase in overheads due to the amendment, which it plans to offset by raising prices by 10 percent.
Capital Bus Co （首都客運） has applied to raise prices by 8 percent, CEO Lee Chien-wen （李建文） said.
UBus Co （統聯客運） declined to comment on its plans, while Ho-Hsin Bus Co （和欣客運） said it has no plans to increase fares.
The Directorate-General of Highways said that most public-transport companies set their fares within the limits set by the agency, but competition means that fares are usually well below the maximum.
As long as the fares stay below the maximum allowed, applications to raise prices only need to be reported to the Department of Motor Vehicles, it said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 中國首都在哪裡？ NMB48成員答「台灣」
- 高中生校慶穿納粹服挨轟 校方回應了！
- 耶誕創意嘉年華 今在信義商圈熱力登場
- 中山高小客車、遊覽車連環撞 20多人受傷
- 中山高2遊覽車追撞 一度回堵超過10公里
- 阿扁歡喜又驚惶 說了三個感謝、幸妤三段故事...
- 課照中心涉違建超收 議員轟稽查不力
- 中租辜仲立秀舞技 妻辜周靖華搞笑賀節影片「回敬」
- 機捷直達車 拆座位增行李空間
- 歐巴馬簽署法案 打破台美軍事交流門檻
- 美女主播忘記桌子是透明 小褲褲被看光光…
- 遭圈內男星劈腿淪小三 成語蕎爆瘦鬼剃頭
- 《NBA 》豪賞柯瑞麻辣鍋 技驚全場
- 鍾小平罷免柯文哲？ 網友：工作人員比連署的人多
- 又見藍色多瑙河 敬鵬蝕刻廢液外洩
- 三重塑膠工廠大火 百名警消馳援
- 人生小景 冬日午後,沒有人買口香糖
- 台南傑出藝術家巡迴展 「火獅」剪粘工藝獨樹一幟
- 市民戶外度耶誕 竹市護城河有耶誕市集
- 被問到父親 林靖恩終於淚崩說這句話...
- 脊裂兒住院醫療、看護 新北率先補助
- 川普公布蒲亭來信 蒲亭促美俄改善關係
- 郭泰源為台日青棒賽開球 期待比賽擴大舉辦
- 耶誕見愛心 創世斗六院獲贈洗衣機 華山基金會待捐款
- 就職典禮沒A咖藝人想站台 川普這麼說...
- 勞檢九千四百家公司 僅靠52人
- 大福彩、今彩539 開獎囉！
- 難逃泥潭龍 從雜食變草食
- 歐股持平 銀行股成焦點
- 小情侶搞網購詐騙得手50萬 買對錶犒賞自己
- 諸羅山盃少棒賽 京都近9屆奪7冠
- 內衣太小件？辣模嬌嗔「奶好緊繃」
- 醉叩110借廁所 40分鐘打14通送辦
- 學生扮納粹風波延燒 光復高中的補助款飛了
- 國際少棒賽 澎湖講美國小亞軍
- 麥可18歲愛女 開胸泳衣好吸睛
- 魏如萱《末路狂花》就是紅 MV裝置藝術像血管
- 陳泱瑾湯圓DIY 超可愛網友推爆
- 德卡車恐攻主嫌 逃義大利被擊斃
- 日職》陽岱鋼的台灣記者會 日媒：福山雅治等級
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Labor laws prompt post office, bus firms to mull cuts
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email