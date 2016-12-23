《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Small allies burden for Taiwan: Hsu
‘UP TO CHINA’: Taiwan is at a ‘distinct’ disadvantage when it comes to competing with Beijing over the retention of its diplomatic allies, Hsu Hsin-liang said
By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA
Having small nations as diplomatic allies is a burden for Taiwan, Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies chairman Hsu Hsin-liang （許信良） said yesterday.
Hsu’s remark came after Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday announced that it is cutting diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
Hsu, a former chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP）, was speaking at a seminar hosted by the foundation regarding questions over whether the Sao Tomean government’s actions will cause a cascade of diplomatic allies severing ties with Taiwan.
Any competition with China over diplomatic allies is at a distinct disadvantage, and in the end, it is up to China how many diplomatic allies we can keep, Hsu said.
We cannot do anything about it if China makes such a decision, but “the nation would very much welcome it if China attempted to take away all of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies,” Hsu said, but added that Beijing would not do such a thing.
Hsu said that having small nations as diplomatic allies is not a good thing, as they impose too much of a burden, adding that losing them “is not really important.”
Hsu said that he has lived in Taiwan his entire life and has seen how the nation gained and lost diplomatic allies over the years through international interference.
Treating an incident that is not related to the survival and development of Taiwan as a setback is not how the nation should handle its affairs, Hsu said, adding that similar incidents “have happened throughout my life” and he does not like the kind of “international situation” that Taiwan is forced into.
The real problem is not about diplomatic allies, but how the nation handles its relations with the US and China, Hsu said, adding that such issues were “matters of life and death.”
Hsu said that the nation he grew up in was constantly bickering over how to maintain its seat in the UN and whether to break ties with the US or Japan, adding that Taiwan is in a good situation in terms of international politics, and enjoys better ties with other nations than when the Republic of China （ROC） was one of the five permanent members on the UN Security Council.
China has always been hostile toward the DPP, and it is up to China to be practical and calm over cross-strait relations, Hsu said.
President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） has made it clear that her administration will not antagonize China, Hsu said, adding that the Tsai administration’s cross-strait policies was no different from the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT）.
The government has agreed to treat cross-strait relations as designated in the Constitution, and it sought members of the pan-blue camp as officials in the Mainland Affairs Council and the Straits Exchange Foundation, Hsu said.
The president’s treatment of cross-strait relations is pragmatic, rational and avoids breaching China’s core interests and red lines, Hsu said, adding that it was up to China to adopt a similar attitude on cross-strait issues.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 要2.1億美元…中國操作一中 台聖斷交
- 國民黨中常委集體杯葛// 黨中央硬過黨魁提前選舉案 風暴籠罩
- 《新聞透視》國民黨又說風涼話
- 我助根除瘧疾 聖國竟怨：拿不到世衛補助
- 聖多美總統子女、大使夫人 均在台就讀
- 新潟大火延燒逾10小時 140間商店住家付之一炬
- 元旦起 國旅卡8000元額度限定用在團體旅遊
- 災後貸款度日 香蘭村民嘆生計苦
- 氣越女賣淫 男友掐死她
- 花毯節搶先看 搭火車接駁更方便
- 看WTA女網 可刷悠遊卡入場
- 嘟福好麻吉 國家隊重聚
- 前移民署長謝立功 爭取角逐基市長
- 小賈真皮草上身 挨轟秀下限
- 「2016全球無知國家排行榜」 台灣奪下第X名...
- 一例一休新制 明起3階段上路
- 郝、胡合體秀 洪不請自來
- 《全國好人好事代表》暖心董事長 謝秀琴、黃裕舜今接受表揚
- 自由廣場》評國軍體能測試標準降低
- 德部長：突籍嫌犯很可能是柏林恐攻兇手
- 〈國際現場〉福斯同意召修8.3萬輛柴油車
- 利用路面發電！法國啟用世界第1條太陽能道路
- 古早農法見效 雜作紅藜省水少蟲害
- 中繼市場進青年公園 里長撂狠話
- SBL》老二之爭 勇士李恩期末考 台啤雙核心帶頭衝
- 兩校發起鞋盒傳愛 助弱勢兒圓夢
- 阿福不放棄追夢 激勵「巨」投廖任磊
- 判刑98年囚犯被誤放 結婚生子後又被抓回
- BOXING合體范曉萱 難擋女神魅力
- 5國語言字圖卡 勞雇溝通無礙
- 《健康充電站》用藥指導講座
- 全國咖啡Barista賽 70高手競技
- 草鴞被毒死 環團籲滅鼠週別辦了
- 縣市長2週年滿意度民調 傅崐萁第一、涂醒哲墊底
- 槍殺俄大使兇手 曾8次負責保護土耳其總統
- FIFA更新男足世界排名 阿根廷第一、台灣157名
- 斗高女子軟網隊 全國中正盃奪冠
- 文大董事會 未討論私校一條龍
- 私訊考生陪睡能當空姐 中國海南航空面試官遭開除
- 文山水資源回收中心 要拚金質獎
- 跨年、迎曙光 各鄉鎮活動一籮筐
- 南京大排再造 水利會盼以地易地
- 「手機比馬桶髒」 日電信業者推「手機用衛生紙」行銷
- 追尋父親故事 「河北臺北」拍攝15年
- 高校女群聚抽菸 婦苦勸遭罵跑
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Small allies burden for Taiwan: Hsu
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email