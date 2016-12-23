《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Labor laws start today after ‘oversight’
MIXED MESSAGES: Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung said the date had not been moved, but rather parts of the regulations come into force at different times
By Lee Hsing-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer
The Executive Yuan yesterday moved the implementation date for amendments to the Labor Standards Act （勞動基準法） forward to today, promising to negotiate with employers and business owners.
Premier Lin Chuan （林全） said the plan to implement the amendments on Sunday next week, the first day of the new year, was due to an oversight.
He said officials had not noticed that some articles were to become effective on certain dates, while others were to become effective immediately.
The Executive Yuan will help business owners acclimatize to the new regulations, specifically those in the transport and hotel industries, Lin said, adding that it is considering alternative implementation dates for them.
We believe that businesses will be able to weather this brief, turbulent period with relative ease, Lin said.
However, Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） said the Executive Yuan had not actually moved the date forward.
The premier meant that from the start of next year, off days for all employees nationwide would be standardized, as seven holidays have been cut, Hsu said.
However, changes regarding “one fixed day off and one rest day” every workweek and increased overtime pay for rest days have been ratified by the legislature and approved by the president, he said.
Therefore, according to the Central Regulation Standard Act （中央法規標準法）, the Executive Yuan has implemented those conditions within three days of the presidential approval, Hsu said.
We believe that this will not affect businesses much and we hope employers will empathize with their workers and give them a better working environment, he said.
The Executive Yuan is to invite firms in the hotel and transport industries to a meeting to discuss their situation with respect to the new rules, Hsu said.
Businesses will not be fined for following pre-amendment rules prior to an announcement of implementation dates covering their industries, he said.
Other industries, such as 24-hour factories, also face problems, and the Executive Yuan is to hold talks with the owners of such industries as well, Hsu said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 要2.1億美元…中國操作一中 台聖斷交
- 國民黨中常委集體杯葛// 黨中央硬過黨魁提前選舉案 風暴籠罩
- 《新聞透視》國民黨又說風涼話
- 我助根除瘧疾 聖國竟怨：拿不到世衛補助
- 聖多美總統子女、大使夫人 均在台就讀
- 新潟大火延燒逾10小時 140間商店住家付之一炬
- 元旦起 國旅卡8000元額度限定用在團體旅遊
- 災後貸款度日 香蘭村民嘆生計苦
- 氣越女賣淫 男友掐死她
- 花毯節搶先看 搭火車接駁更方便
- 看WTA女網 可刷悠遊卡入場
- 嘟福好麻吉 國家隊重聚
- 前移民署長謝立功 爭取角逐基市長
- 小賈真皮草上身 挨轟秀下限
- 「2016全球無知國家排行榜」 台灣奪下第X名...
- 一例一休新制 明起3階段上路
- 郝、胡合體秀 洪不請自來
- 《全國好人好事代表》暖心董事長 謝秀琴、黃裕舜今接受表揚
- 自由廣場》評國軍體能測試標準降低
- 德部長：突籍嫌犯很可能是柏林恐攻兇手
- 〈國際現場〉福斯同意召修8.3萬輛柴油車
- 利用路面發電！法國啟用世界第1條太陽能道路
- 古早農法見效 雜作紅藜省水少蟲害
- 中繼市場進青年公園 里長撂狠話
- SBL》老二之爭 勇士李恩期末考 台啤雙核心帶頭衝
- 兩校發起鞋盒傳愛 助弱勢兒圓夢
- 阿福不放棄追夢 激勵「巨」投廖任磊
- 判刑98年囚犯被誤放 結婚生子後又被抓回
- BOXING合體范曉萱 難擋女神魅力
- 5國語言字圖卡 勞雇溝通無礙
- 《健康充電站》用藥指導講座
- 全國咖啡Barista賽 70高手競技
- 草鴞被毒死 環團籲滅鼠週別辦了
- 縣市長2週年滿意度民調 傅崐萁第一、涂醒哲墊底
- 槍殺俄大使兇手 曾8次負責保護土耳其總統
- FIFA更新男足世界排名 阿根廷第一、台灣157名
- 斗高女子軟網隊 全國中正盃奪冠
- 文大董事會 未討論私校一條龍
- 私訊考生陪睡能當空姐 中國海南航空面試官遭開除
- 文山水資源回收中心 要拚金質獎
- 跨年、迎曙光 各鄉鎮活動一籮筐
- 南京大排再造 水利會盼以地易地
- 「手機比馬桶髒」 日電信業者推「手機用衛生紙」行銷
- 追尋父親故事 「河北臺北」拍攝15年
- 高校女群聚抽菸 婦苦勸遭罵跑
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Labor laws start today after ‘oversight’
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email