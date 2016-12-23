| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Labor laws start today after ‘oversight’

2016-12-23  03:00

MIXED MESSAGES: Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung said the date had not been moved, but rather parts of the regulations come into force at different times

By Lee Hsing-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Executive Yuan yesterday moved the implementation date for amendments to the Labor Standards Act （勞動基準法） forward to today, promising to negotiate with employers and business owners.

Premier Lin Chuan （林全） said the plan to implement the amendments on Sunday next week, the first day of the new year, was due to an oversight.

He said officials had not noticed that some articles were to become effective on certain dates, while others were to become effective immediately.

The Executive Yuan will help business owners acclimatize to the new regulations, specifically those in the transport and hotel industries, Lin said, adding that it is considering alternative implementation dates for them.

We believe that businesses will be able to weather this brief, turbulent period with relative ease, Lin said.

However, Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） said the Executive Yuan had not actually moved the date forward.

The premier meant that from the start of next year, off days for all employees nationwide would be standardized, as seven holidays have been cut, Hsu said.

However, changes regarding “one fixed day off and one rest day” every workweek and increased overtime pay for rest days have been ratified by the legislature and approved by the president, he said.

Therefore, according to the Central Regulation Standard Act （中央法規標準法）, the Executive Yuan has implemented those conditions within three days of the presidential approval, Hsu said.

We believe that this will not affect businesses much and we hope employers will empathize with their workers and give them a better working environment, he said.

The Executive Yuan is to invite firms in the hotel and transport industries to a meeting to discuss their situation with respect to the new rules, Hsu said.

Businesses will not be fined for following pre-amendment rules prior to an announcement of implementation dates covering their industries, he said.

Other industries, such as 24-hour factories, also face problems, and the Executive Yuan is to hold talks with the owners of such industries as well, Hsu said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

  • Premier Lin Chuan speaks to reporters ahead of a Taiwan Financial Services conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Premier Lin Chuan speaks to reporters ahead of a Taiwan Financial Services conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2016年12月23日
