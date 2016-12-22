《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》KMT disputes minister’s explanation

2016-12-22 03:00

‘INEPT GOVERNMENT’: KMT official Tang Te-ming said the inability of top officials to comprehend issues is evidence that Tsai Ing-wen has no clue about governance

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） yesterday said that comments by Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee （李大維） regarding Sao Tome and Principe’s decision to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan were incorrect and urged President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） to enact measures to secure the nation’s diplomatic allies.

Lee told a news conference in Taipei yesterday that the African nation’s decision had no direct connection to the so-called “1992 consensus,” which refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and Beijing that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi （蘇起） said in 2006 that he had made up the term in 2000.

Lee said that the African nation ended the diplomatic relationship because the government refused a request for “an astronomical number” in financial assistance by the Sao Tomean government.

Media reports said the figure was NT$6.4 billion （US$199.9 million）.

Speaking at a separate news conference in Taipei in the morning, KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Tang Te-ming （唐德明） said the inability of government officials to comprehend the core issues regarding the diplomatic break is evidence not only that Tsai is clueless about governance, but also that her staff are inept.

The Tsai administration refused to acknowledge the “1992 consensus,” despite her oft-stated pledge to maintain the “status quo,” adding that the administration had expressed confidence that diplomatic allies would not break ties with Taiwan over the refusal to acknowledge the “consensus” and had waved off such warnings as rumors, Tang said.

Sao Tome and Principe’s announcement to break ties seven months after Tsai took office in May raises the inevitable question of whether the “rumors” were actually valid warnings, Tang said, adding that the Tsai administration must come up with effective measures to prevent more diplomatic losses.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi （胡文琦） said that keeping stable cross-strait ties was the most effective method to resolve diplomatic issues, as the achievements of former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） showed.

“As the Tsai administration now has full control of the government, it should take full responsibility for whatever happens, learn from others’ experience, reflect on its mistakes and explore more effective approaches to deal with cross-strait and foreign relations,” Hu said.

The KMT has learned its lessons from the landslide loss in the Jan. 16 presidential and legislative elections, Hu said, urging the public to believe that the KMT is the party most capable of managing cross-strait and diplomatic affairs.

KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱） expressed regret over Sao Tome and Principe’s move, saying that she hopes the government would “come to its senses” for the sake of the nation’s future and prosperity, as well as its people’s safety and security.

Since the Tsai administration was sworn in on May 20, rumors of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies intending to break off ties have been circulating, KMT Vice Chairman Jason Hu （胡志強） said, adding that he was nevertheless left dumbfounded by the news, as Panama and the Vatican were thought to be the most likely to leave.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES