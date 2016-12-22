《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》KMT disputes minister’s explanation
‘INEPT GOVERNMENT’: KMT official Tang Te-ming said the inability of top officials to comprehend issues is evidence that Tsai Ing-wen has no clue about governance
By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA
The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） yesterday said that comments by Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee （李大維） regarding Sao Tome and Principe’s decision to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan were incorrect and urged President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） to enact measures to secure the nation’s diplomatic allies.
Lee told a news conference in Taipei yesterday that the African nation’s decision had no direct connection to the so-called “1992 consensus,” which refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and Beijing that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
Former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi （蘇起） said in 2006 that he had made up the term in 2000.
Lee said that the African nation ended the diplomatic relationship because the government refused a request for “an astronomical number” in financial assistance by the Sao Tomean government.
Media reports said the figure was NT$6.4 billion （US$199.9 million）.
Speaking at a separate news conference in Taipei in the morning, KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Tang Te-ming （唐德明） said the inability of government officials to comprehend the core issues regarding the diplomatic break is evidence not only that Tsai is clueless about governance, but also that her staff are inept.
The Tsai administration refused to acknowledge the “1992 consensus,” despite her oft-stated pledge to maintain the “status quo,” adding that the administration had expressed confidence that diplomatic allies would not break ties with Taiwan over the refusal to acknowledge the “consensus” and had waved off such warnings as rumors, Tang said.
Sao Tome and Principe’s announcement to break ties seven months after Tsai took office in May raises the inevitable question of whether the “rumors” were actually valid warnings, Tang said, adding that the Tsai administration must come up with effective measures to prevent more diplomatic losses.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi （胡文琦） said that keeping stable cross-strait ties was the most effective method to resolve diplomatic issues, as the achievements of former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） showed.
“As the Tsai administration now has full control of the government, it should take full responsibility for whatever happens, learn from others’ experience, reflect on its mistakes and explore more effective approaches to deal with cross-strait and foreign relations,” Hu said.
The KMT has learned its lessons from the landslide loss in the Jan. 16 presidential and legislative elections, Hu said, urging the public to believe that the KMT is the party most capable of managing cross-strait and diplomatic affairs.
KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱） expressed regret over Sao Tome and Principe’s move, saying that she hopes the government would “come to its senses” for the sake of the nation’s future and prosperity, as well as its people’s safety and security.
Since the Tsai administration was sworn in on May 20, rumors of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies intending to break off ties have been circulating, KMT Vice Chairman Jason Hu （胡志強） said, adding that he was nevertheless left dumbfounded by the news, as Panama and the Vatican were thought to be the most likely to leave.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 要2.1億美元…中國操作一中 台聖斷交
- 國民黨中常委集體杯葛// 黨中央硬過黨魁提前選舉案 風暴籠罩
- 《新聞透視》國民黨又說風涼話
- 我助根除瘧疾 聖國竟怨：拿不到世衛補助
- 聖多美總統子女、大使夫人 均在台就讀
- 江蕙驚爆遭挾持 警證實：二姊在場受刀傷
- 中官媒嗆「留給台灣的朋友不多了」 竟引網友齊聲謝
- 南向大斬穫！高雄大學一口氣與印尼28校締盟
- 公車優先號誌 橘棕黃幹線明年啟動
- 德檢公布柏林攻擊案突尼西亞主嫌名字
- 每天走「鴨屎路」 竹田鄉民抗議養鴨場污染
- 八大類股全走跌 台股收9118.75點
- 少子化嚴重 日本2016出生人口跌破百萬大關
- 阿福不放棄追夢 激勵「巨」投廖任磊
- 塑膠米？奈及利亞查獲疑中國製2.5噸假米
- 醉毆運將案4年後...女星跑通告、擺攤賣雞排度日
- 奧客槓店家怒打「110」10幾通 員警到場還被嗆
- 卑南堤防整治 八河局規劃設地質及環教園區
- 小賈3年前打記者 進阿根廷恐被捕
- 《勞基法》新制分階段遭質疑 郭芳煜：無提早實施的問題
- 捷運萬大線施工封路 警籲往返土城民眾改道
- 林佳龍就職2週年 滿意治安、交通改善
- 女友私會前男友 港男勒死她判10年
- 鎮民代表扮耶老 騎麋鹿電動車送愛的禮物
- 詐2500萬 剝皮妹素顏騙很大
- 籲印度總理學川普 印媒：應建立更緊密台印關係
- 花媽採踏單車 耶誕燈節點亮哈瑪星夜晚
- 還原現場！江蕙護弟力抗歹徒 緊握持刀的手
- 關渡大橋八里往五股 研議塗銷禁行機車
- 井川慶還想打球 0元合約當獨立聯盟練習生
- 蔣尚義任中芯獨董 事先已知會張忠謀
- 明年6月底前 李進勇︰垃圾日減百噸
- 花蝴蝶包7億豪宅 激愛小13歲新歡
- 學以致用？3C賣場離職員工專偷電腦物品
- 新光三越台中中港店 打造饕客天堂
- 預告天災！？樓梯間竟被XX佈滿 密集恐懼症慎入
- 台銀搶平隊史5連勝 今日轉播與賽事預告
- 花毯節搶先看 搭火車接駁更方便
- 8000軟木塞大集合 變身麋鹿、雪橇
- 詐騙集團2洗錢中心被搗 硬碟急丟浴缸泡水滅證
- 太陽馬戲團舞者獨授鋼管 Kimiko練到大腿內側流血
- 《全國好人好事代表》暖心董事長 謝秀琴、黃裕舜今接受表揚
- 壓力大 長期盯電腦 視網膜病變如水底看世界
- NBA》比起入選明星賽 「飆風玫瑰」更想休息
- 健身摔傷失憶 控業者沒救護
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》KMT disputes minister’s explanation
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email