《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TSMC stalwart takes SMIC role
By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter
Former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電） joint chief operating officer Chiang Shang-yi （蔣尚義） is to take a job at Chinese rival Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp （SMIC, 中芯國際）, the Shanghai-based chipmaker said yesterday.
SMIC’s announcement ruffled feathers in local semiconductor circles, as Chiang is one of the key people who helped TSMC clinch top spot in the global semiconductor market through a slew of technological upgrades.
Chiang retired as vice president of TSMC’s research and development division in 2006, but he was “summoned” to rejoin the company in 2009 by TSMC chairman Morris Chang （張忠謀） to assist with the upgrades to 28-nanometer, 20-nanometer and 16-nanometer technologies.
The advanced chips accounted for 55 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last quarter.
In 2013, Chiang, 70, retired again and was tapped as an adviser to Chang for the following two years. That role ended in December last year.
TSMC said that it was informed by Chiang in advance about his new position and that it does not expect it to adversely impact the company.
His position would be part of SMIC’s efforts to enhance its corporate governance and it is not linked to the chipmaker’s operations, TSMC said.
SMIC, the biggest contract chipmaker in China, has been struggling to implement advanced technologies and it lags behind TSMC by about three generations in terms of technology.
TSMC is planning to ship 10-nanometer chips in the first quarter next year, while SMIC is still relying on 28-nanometer chips.
SMIC’s revenue contribution from its 28-nanometer chips increased to 1.4 percent of its overall revenue last quarter, up from 0.1 percent the previous year, according to the company’s financial statement.
TSMC has a more than 70 percent share of the worldwide 28-nanometer chip market.
Chiang would be an independent non-executive director, the company said in a filing with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
Chiang does not hold any other position at SMIC or any of its subsidiaries, SMIC said in the filing.
Chiang led TSMC’s research and development as it set milestones in semiconductor technology, from legacy 0.25-micron chips to advanced 16-nanometer FinFET technologies, transforming TSMC from a technology follower to a technology leader, SMIC said.
Chiang is to receive annual cash compensation of US$40,000 and an option to subscribe for 187,500 SMIC ordinary shares, the company said.
TSMC shares fell 1.37 percent to close at NT$180 in Taipei trading yesterday, while SMIC shares slipped 0.76 percent in Hong Kong trading.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 要2.1億美元…中國操作一中 台聖斷交
- 國民黨中常委集體杯葛// 黨中央硬過黨魁提前選舉案 風暴籠罩
- 《新聞透視》國民黨又說風涼話
- 我助根除瘧疾 聖國竟怨：拿不到世衛補助
- 聖多美總統子女、大使夫人 均在台就讀
- 江蕙驚爆遭挾持 警證實：二姊在場受刀傷
- 中官媒嗆「留給台灣的朋友不多了」 竟引網友齊聲謝
- 南向大斬穫！高雄大學一口氣與印尼28校締盟
- 公車優先號誌 橘棕黃幹線明年啟動
- 德檢公布柏林攻擊案突尼西亞主嫌名字
- 每天走「鴨屎路」 竹田鄉民抗議養鴨場污染
- 八大類股全走跌 台股收9118.75點
- 少子化嚴重 日本2016出生人口跌破百萬大關
- 阿福不放棄追夢 激勵「巨」投廖任磊
- 塑膠米？奈及利亞查獲疑中國製2.5噸假米
- 醉毆運將案4年後...女星跑通告、擺攤賣雞排度日
- 奧客槓店家怒打「110」10幾通 員警到場還被嗆
- 卑南堤防整治 八河局規劃設地質及環教園區
- 小賈3年前打記者 進阿根廷恐被捕
- 《勞基法》新制分階段遭質疑 郭芳煜：無提早實施的問題
- 捷運萬大線施工封路 警籲往返土城民眾改道
- 林佳龍就職2週年 滿意治安、交通改善
- 女友私會前男友 港男勒死她判10年
- 鎮民代表扮耶老 騎麋鹿電動車送愛的禮物
- 詐2500萬 剝皮妹素顏騙很大
- 籲印度總理學川普 印媒：應建立更緊密台印關係
- 花媽採踏單車 耶誕燈節點亮哈瑪星夜晚
- 還原現場！江蕙護弟力抗歹徒 緊握持刀的手
- 關渡大橋八里往五股 研議塗銷禁行機車
- 井川慶還想打球 0元合約當獨立聯盟練習生
- 蔣尚義任中芯獨董 事先已知會張忠謀
- 明年6月底前 李進勇︰垃圾日減百噸
- 花蝴蝶包7億豪宅 激愛小13歲新歡
- 學以致用？3C賣場離職員工專偷電腦物品
- 新光三越台中中港店 打造饕客天堂
- 預告天災！？樓梯間竟被XX佈滿 密集恐懼症慎入
- 台銀搶平隊史5連勝 今日轉播與賽事預告
- 花毯節搶先看 搭火車接駁更方便
- 8000軟木塞大集合 變身麋鹿、雪橇
- 詐騙集團2洗錢中心被搗 硬碟急丟浴缸泡水滅證
- 太陽馬戲團舞者獨授鋼管 Kimiko練到大腿內側流血
- 《全國好人好事代表》暖心董事長 謝秀琴、黃裕舜今接受表揚
- 壓力大 長期盯電腦 視網膜病變如水底看世界
- NBA》比起入選明星賽 「飆風玫瑰」更想休息
- 健身摔傷失憶 控業者沒救護
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TSMC stalwart takes SMIC role
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email