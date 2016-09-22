| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
美Fed利率按兵不動 維持在0.25％至0.5％
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 MAC urges China to show goodwill

2016-09-22  03:00

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Mainland Affairs Council yesterday urged Beijing to refrain from setting political preconditions for cross-strait exchanges and Taiwan’s participation in international bodies, after China’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits （ARATS） Chairman Chen Deming’s （陳德銘） said that the so-called “1992 consensus” was an indispensable basis for them to happen.

“Cross-strait exchanges and Taiwan’s participation in international bodies concern the rights and welfare of our people, and both have received positive feedbacks from the international community,” the council said in a statement.

Urging Beijing to be pragmatic, demonstrate goodwill and stop setting any political preconditions for cross-strait interactions, the council said only through communication, dialogue and cooperation can the two sides of the Taiwan Strait iron out their differences and build mutual trust.

The council made the remarks following the publication on Sunday of an interview with Chen by Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao in Singapore, in which Chen said that given President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） refusal to follow the footsteps of her predecessor in acknowledging the “1992 consensus,” it is self-evident that she has failed to maintain the cross-strait “status quo” as pledged.

“You [Tsai] should be clear about this rather than letting us guess. You have claimed to want to maintain the status quo, but the status quo is that both sides of the Taiwan Strait engage with each other based on the ‘1992 consensus,’” Chen said in the interview.

Chen added that cross-strait negotiations must be conducted before Taiwan could attend an international assembly or a multilateral event, but such negotiations could only occur under the basis of the “1992 consensus” or a recognition that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China.”

As Taipei is still waiting for an invitation to this year’s International Civil Aviation Organization （ICAO） assembly, which is to begin on Tuesday at the organization’s headquarters in Montreal, Canada, Chen’s remarks have been interpreted as a warning by China that the invitation would never arrive unless Tsai acknowledges the “1992 consensus.”

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi （蘇起） admitted that he made up in 2000 — refers to a supposed understanding reached during cross-strait talks in 1992 that both Taiwan and China acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

The council said being able to participate in international organizations and events is the right and obligation of Taiwan and also the expectation of its people.

“At present, there is a possibility that cross-strait ties could develop in a pragmatic manner. Normal exchanges between both sides of the Taiwan Strait are conducive to increasing the emotional bond among people on both sides and their welfare, and to global cooperation on functional issues,” the council said.

The council said the government has expressed an inclination to attend this year’s ICAO assembly, adding that it is willing to communicate with Beijing to seek its support and goodwill.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
莫蘭蒂重創南台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
台式椒鹽排骨便當
軟嫩入味‧可樂雞
秋日食材：山藥
洗米水超實用
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 MAC urges China to show goodwill


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月22日‧星期四‧丙申年八月廿二日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.