| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
美Fed利率按兵不動 維持在0.25％至0.5％
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Judicial committee signs off on bill abolishing SID

2016-09-22  03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office’s Special Investigation Division （SID） could be abolished by the beginning of next year, if a draft amendment approved yesterday during a meeting of legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee passes the full legislature.

There has been widespread speculation that the government would seek to abolish the agency since Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san （邱太三） took office in May.

The bill is expected to clear the legislature by the end of this year, with the amendment set to take effect in January next year.

The committee yesterday passed a draft amendment to the Organic Act for Courts （法院組織法） that removes the legal basis for the agency, which was established in 2007 to investigate allegations of corruption by senior government and military officials.

The committee’s members deliberated on the proposal to revise Article 63-1 of the act, which states that the focus of the agency’s investigations and prosecutions should include large-scale economic crimes, activities harmful to social order, and corruption or negligence involving high-level public officials.

Chiu yesterday said that he supports the move to abolish the division.

Once the agency is abolished, central and district prosecutors’ offices investigating major corruption cases involving government officials would be allowed to enlist the help of professionals from other government departments, and prosecutors would also be able to conduct probes outside of their own jurisdictions, he said.

“We know that there have been major disputes and controversies over the SID’s operation. Some members of the public also wonder why so many probes by the SID end with the charges being dropped or prosecutions deferred,” Chiu said. “It is also true that some aspects of the SID are at odds with the public prosecutorial system.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
莫蘭蒂重創南台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
台式椒鹽排骨便當
軟嫩入味‧可樂雞
秋日食材：山藥
洗米水超實用
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Judicial committee signs off on bill abolishing SID


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月22日‧星期四‧丙申年八月廿二日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.