《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Judicial committee signs off on bill abolishing SID
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office’s Special Investigation Division （SID） could be abolished by the beginning of next year, if a draft amendment approved yesterday during a meeting of legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee passes the full legislature.
There has been widespread speculation that the government would seek to abolish the agency since Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san （邱太三） took office in May.
The bill is expected to clear the legislature by the end of this year, with the amendment set to take effect in January next year.
The committee yesterday passed a draft amendment to the Organic Act for Courts （法院組織法） that removes the legal basis for the agency, which was established in 2007 to investigate allegations of corruption by senior government and military officials.
The committee’s members deliberated on the proposal to revise Article 63-1 of the act, which states that the focus of the agency’s investigations and prosecutions should include large-scale economic crimes, activities harmful to social order, and corruption or negligence involving high-level public officials.
Chiu yesterday said that he supports the move to abolish the division.
Once the agency is abolished, central and district prosecutors’ offices investigating major corruption cases involving government officials would be allowed to enlist the help of professionals from other government departments, and prosecutors would also be able to conduct probes outside of their own jurisdictions, he said.
“We know that there have been major disputes and controversies over the SID’s operation. Some members of the public also wonder why so many probes by the SID end with the charges being dropped or prosecutions deferred,” Chiu said. “It is also true that some aspects of the SID are at odds with the public prosecutorial system.”
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 鳳山建國市場深夜大火 上百攤位付之一炬
- 鐵路地下化 擬拆5陸橋、填8地下道
- 大師兄連2季30轟 中職首度單隊2人30轟
- 基隆晚間傳槍響 1男子腿部中彈送醫
- 國民運動中心12月試營運 一個月免費
- 買最貴艙等卻沒超重優惠 羅霈穎：有點不舒服
- 聯準會明決策會議 市場憂心突襲升息
- 只要他開轟 殷仔沒敗過！
- 外交部擬撤4外館 立委：錯誤措施
- 單親爸沒收筆電 慘幫兒收屍
- 前CBA台籍球員稱 「我們是兩個國家」 中國網友玻璃心碎
- 損壞沒人修 鄰里監視器淪裝飾品
- 打造育花園 寶石國小老師吳皎菁獲表揚
- 防登革熱 副市長帶隊巡環境死角
- 4年1億美元 字母哥續當「鹿」人
- 全球最佳大學 牛津擊敗勁敵稱霸
- 2016台灣美術雙年展《一座島嶼的可能性》
- 政院經貿談判辦公室掛牌 鄧振中任總代表 侯清山 王美花副總代表
- 經費年年減 淡水環境藝術節縮水
- 業者喊嚴 居民喊鬆 兩樣情
- 停火協議搖搖欲墜？ 印、巴再爆軍事衝突
- 養傷60天 殷仔復出首役「還是殺」
- 淡海輕軌列車 11月上路測試
- 延續KANO精神 停擺32年耕元盃復賽
- 美首例手機警報 百萬人協尋通緝犯
- 兆豐海外金檢4缺失 限2週提改善
- 美女指控買肋排變成「狗腿」 店家這樣解釋
- 水產、豬肉、手感麵包 代購1小時送到家
- 大福彩頭獎、大福獎摃龜 今彩539頭獎2注
- 竊賊闖金門古厝偷古物 攜贓搭機露餡
- 小林麻央病情加重 癌細胞轉移入骨
- 柯施政報告 未來2年捷運不漲價
- 司院人事 民進黨團將逕入審查
- 青農創業不忘傳承 這片火龍果面膜有「家」味
- 拆國光西站 市府不需賠錢 柯︰楊堅持是對的
- 社論》政治統派式微 經濟統派上場
- 《富岡交通船停擺》農業處長提構想 新港設固定航班
- 阿信拍桌秀手機 洗刷自戀王
- WTO貿易談判處長：把雞蛋放在WTO籃子裡 就會成功
- 中國貨輪漏油清污 廈門允勘察移除
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Judicial committee signs off on bill abolishing SID
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email