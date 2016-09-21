| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry talking to Google about island ‘secret’ leaks

2016-09-21  03:00

DEFENSIVE? Netizens said that the structures on Itu Aba might be anti-air gun turrets, while others said the defense ministry and coast guard should not withhold details

By Aaron Tu, Yau Yueh-hung, Lu Yi-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Ongoing talks with Google Inc are being carried out to handle Google Earth imagery potentially leaking military secrets, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.

Four three-pronged structures were visible on the northwestern coast of Itu Aba Island （Taiping Island, 太平島） after the imagery was updated in July, but the ministry and the Coast Guard Administration have not commented on their nature.

Previous Google Earth images showed that the structures were not there in January last year.

The coast guard, which is in charge of Itu Aba, said that all structures and facilities on the island are classified and their functions could not be made known.

Satellite images on Google Earth show four structures on a claw-shaped base, with two of the four above the tideline, while all four structures have a dome-shaped object atop them.

A source said that as a new harbor on Itu Aba was completed at the end of last year, it was possible that the ministry supervised construction of the structures and forbade coast guard personnel from entering the area.

The structures are much larger than artillery bases that have been removed from the island, the source said.

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Johnny Chiang （江啟臣） took photographs of the structures during a visit to the island in July, which showed they stood at least two stories high and were evidently not a giant surf break.

Ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi （陳中吉） yesterday said that the facilities were classified and the ministry would not comment on the issue.

Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan （馮世寬） said that while facilities and their functions on Itu Aba are classified, the public should rest assured that the island has strong defenses.

Coast Guard Director-General Lee Chung-wei （李仲威） said that details about the facility were classified and the administration had notified Google of the issue after KMT Legislator Alicia Wang （王育敏） asked Premier Lin Chuan （林全） whether the imagery on Google Earth could be used to discern what functions the facility had.

Netizens criticized the ministry and the coast guard’s reluctance to speak on the issue and said there are hundreds of satellites that could evidently see the structures, while others claiming to be “military experts” said the structures resembled anti-air gun turrets.

In other developments, the ministry denied reports that the Yun Feng missile program, a mid-range cruise missile developed by the state-run Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, had been terminated by the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）.

The “Cloud Peak” missile program was said to be capable of hitting Beijing and Shanghai, with a range of more than 1,000km.

When asked whether the Tsai administration would terminate weapon systems capable of cross-strait strikes, Chen said that the ministry would outline its plans in January next year after it finalizes its strategic planning.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Four three-pronged structures on the northwestern coast of Itu Aba Island （Taiping Island） in the South China Sea are shown in an aerial surveillance photograph from Google Earth. Photo: screengrab from Google Earth

    Four three-pronged structures on the northwestern coast of Itu Aba Island （Taiping Island） in the South China Sea are shown in an aerial surveillance photograph from Google Earth. Photo: screengrab from Google Earth

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
莫蘭蒂重創南台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜‧客家油雞
什錦海鮮燴飯
認識台灣虱目魚
水果攝取小知識
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry talking to Google about island ‘secret’ leaks


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月21日‧星期三‧丙申年八月廿一日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.