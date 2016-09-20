| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 ROC passport ranked 29 in index for ease of travel

2016-09-20  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Republic of China （ROC） passports rank as the 29th-most “powerful” in the latest “Global Passport Power Rank” by Passport Index, according to a recent article on the World Economic Forum Web site.

The index assesses which countries have the “most powerful travel documents” by measuring the number of countries that can be visited without applying for a visa.

Topping the list are Germany and Sweden, whose citizens can visit 158 countries without having to apply for a visa.

Last year, the US and the UK shared the top spot, but this year’s ranking puts the US in fourth place and the UK in second — along with France, Spain, Switzerland and Finland, whose passport holders enjoy visa-free privileges to 157 nations, according to the Web site article.

In third place are Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, South Korea and Norway, whose passport holders are able to travel to 156 nations visa-free.

South Korea’s passports were found to be the most powerful among Asian countries, followed by those of Singapore and Japan.

Singapore placed fourth, alongside the US, Portugal, Luxumbourg and Austria, with visa-free treatment from 155 nations, while Japan came in one spot behind, sharing fifth place with Ireland and Greece, whose passport holders can visit 154 nations without having to apply for a visa.

The ROC tied for 29th place with Saint Lucia, each with 120 countries that their passport holders can visit without a visa.

Hong Kong placed 18th, Macau ranked in 33rd place, while Thailand came in at No. 55, the Philippines at No. 64, Indonesia at No. 70 and China at No. 71, with 55 nations allowing Chinese passport holders to visit without applying for a visa.

“The least powerful passports are issued by poor countries, often mired in conflict,” the article said.

At the bottom of the ranking is Afghanistan, whose citizens can only visit 24 nations without a visa.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
莫蘭蒂重創南台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
蒜香水晶魚
日式風親子丼
香Q蓋飯這樣煮
檸檬酸生活實用法
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 ROC passport ranked 29 in index for ease of travel


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月20日‧星期二‧丙申年八月廿
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.