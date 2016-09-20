《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TAIEX rises on surprise popularity of iPhone 7
CONSOLIDATION: Sales of Apple’s newest smartphone also boosted currency transactions, but one expert said the market would stabilize until policy announcements
By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter
The TAIEX yesterday staged a strong comeback, rising 2.81 percent, or 250.58 points, to close at 9,152.88, led by local firms in Apple Inc’s supply chain as the iPhone 7 is turning out to be more successful and popular than expected, analysts said.
The rally came despite a correction on Wall Street over the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and policy uncertainty ahead of meetings of the central banks of the US and Japan.
“The rebound was much stronger than expected because of pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone 7 blowing away expectations at US telecom providers,” Masterlink Securities Investment Advisory Corp （元富投顧） president Liu Kun-hsi （劉坤錫） said by telephone.
Turnover rose to NT$96.98 billion （US$3.08 billion）, a 15.14 percent increase from Wednesday last week, the last day before the market closed for the holiday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Apple might sell as many as 100 million iPhone 7s by the end of the year, thanks to robust initial sales, which might be benefiting from rival Samsung Electronics Co’s recall of its Galaxy Note 7, foreign technology analysts forecast.
The exciting twists led institutional players to increase positions in local shares by a net NT$11.27 billion, while mutual funds added net holdings of NT$178 million, but proprietary traders trimmed holdings by NT$57.31 million, according to bourse tallies.
Foreign fund inflows elevated the New Taiwan dollar 0.76 percent to close at NT$31.450 against the greenback in Taipei trading, outpacing a 0.06 percent increase in both the Chinese yuan and South Korean won, the central bank said in a statement.
Currency transactions totaled US$1.045 billion on the Taipei Exchange, a significant increase from US$705 million on Wednesday on the back of better iPhone 7 sales, a trader at a local bank said.
Taiwanese firms supply chips, batteries, camera lenses, casings and other components for the iPhone 7, explaining a 4.29 percent rise in electronics firms, while semiconductor players advanced 4.11 percent and computer and peripheral makers rose 3.51 percent, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.
The TAIEX might consolidate for the rest of the week until the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan announce their latest monetary policies, Liu said.
“Chances are the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this month and save rate hikes for its meeting in December to better support economic growth,” Liu said, adding that the scenario would drive more foreign funds to emerging markets, including Taiwan.
However, the currency trader voiced caution, saying foreign exchange markets could turn around any time investors see fit.
The local currency might trade between NT$31.2 and NT$31.8 versus the US dollar in the near future, as the central bank will not tolerate excessive volatility, Liu said.
The central bank is due to review its policy rates later this month.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 苗栗2機車碰撞 2男大生1死1重傷
- 建仔還想拚 將返「魔法學校」練功
- 〈異同OPEN講〉同性婚姻法 選票實力先拿出
- 不敵莫蘭蒂 千年綠島大香菇倒了
- 入聯遊行 Kolas Yotaka：因一中屏除台灣不公平
- 德國7大城 上街反TTIP
- 胖童脖子變黑 棘皮症上身
- 《焦點評論》政治撞球
- 崁頂焚化爐也受風災 重啟同天又冒黑煙停擺
- 青貧族苦哈哈 去年所得倒退19年
- 建仔突遭DFA 季後有望再續約
- 〈婚姻研究院〉愛上韓國歐巴
- 自由廣場》林全應派員「政經」釋疑兆豐案
- 心碎萌！小無尾熊抱娃娃當媽媽 療癒傷痛學獨立
- 東京，吃貨的美食天堂
- 基隆學生健檢 無人投標
- 對比！敘國孩童坐「火箭鞦韆」 殺人工具變玩具
- 曼哈頓住宅區爆炸 29傷
- 鍾旻瑞／【閱讀小說】觀看流星的正確方式〈下〉
- 風機國產化不順 中鋼、東元恐分手
- 選舉大勝 蒲亭歡稱人民選擇穩定
- 觀光局與六福村合推智慧遊園服務APP「Lineup」
- 提升男人性慾？ 科學家：晨起照強光
- 雲門雙經典 跳回台灣淡水
- 北海岸國際風箏節週末登場 小鮮肉飛高高
- 沒搶光》竹南普覺堂塔位 還有231個
- 〈愛情這齣戲〉異國情迷 擋不住出軌誘惑
- 經濟發展 須兼顧分配正義
- 8縣市月支出破2萬 北市2.7萬最高
- 猿52號退休 永遠屬於鋒哥
- 中職11年領8223萬 他給球迷的...無價
- 颯雅．林恩／槌子
- 英男逾期居留16年 罹癌搶超商
- 中國Note 7也會爆？ 三星反擊：是外部因素加熱
- 公司登記「月經日」 員工怒批：我是打工非賣身
- 任召委遭質疑利益衝突 尤美女嚴正澄清
- 中國籍貨輪擱淺金門 環保署清除4200公斤廢棄物
- 凶嫌揮刀說阿拉 購物中心八人被砍
- 無端挨網友罵 女主角仍未口出惡言
- 7天假若遭砍 工鬥：不排除民進黨黨慶日上圓山
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TAIEX rises on surprise popularity of iPhone 7
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email