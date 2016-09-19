《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT bid to sell TTD building in Tokyo downplayed, as party assets act looms
By Stacy Hsu, Chang Mao-sen and Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporters in Taipei and Tokyo
The Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） Central Investment Co （中央投資公司） yesterday downplayed a report claiming that the party has sought to sell a nine-story building in Tokyo for ￥4.5 billion （US$43.9 million）, saying that the company has halted the building’s sale following a failure to open tenders and the passage of an act governing ill-gotten party assets in July.
In a news release issued yesterday, the company said it purchased the Taiwan Trade Development （TTD） building in Tokyo in 1993 for ￥14 billion in an effort to comply with the government’s policy at the time to promote trade between Taiwan and Japan, and help small and medium-sized enterprises expand their businesses to Tokyo.
“Due to Japan’s long-lasting economic recession, the building’s value has plunged significantly… to merely ￥3.3 billion in book value at the moment. For the purpose of paying off our debts, and with approval from our board of directors to sell the TTD, we organized an open tender process on July 27,” the investment firm said.
However, the firm said it had to declare the process a failure after no tender was submitted on that day, adding that it has not attempted to sell the property since because of the legislature’s passage of the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations （政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例） on July 25.
The company added that two independent agencies have determined the current value of the building at between ￥4 billion and ￥5 billion.
The act, which went into affect on Aug. 12, assumes that all KMT assets — except for party membership fees, political donations, government subsidies for KMT candidates running for public office and interest generated from these funds — are ill-gotten and must be transferred to the state or returned to their rightful owners.
The KMT-run investment firm made the remarks after the Chinese-language Liberty Times （the Taipei Times’ sister paper） yesterday published an article saying that TTD Co, an overseas subsidiary of Central Investment Co that is in charge of managing the TTD building, has not changed its mind about selling the property and is merely keeping a low profile.
The building, with a total area of 1,579.69m2, houses a convenience store on the first floor and a number of companies run by Taiwanese, with the second and third floors occupied by TTD Co.
Statistics show that the company earns approximately ￥250 million annually by renting out building spaces.
The building is managed by Chiang Yu-chen （江玉真）, the niece of former Straits Exchange Foundation chairman Chiang Pin-kung （江丙坤）, who is also the president of Japan-based Tokyo Star Bank, which is owned by CTBC Financial Holding Co （中信金控）.
According to the proprietor of a Japanese real-estate company, which was founded by some of the employees of a now-dissolved real-estate firm that sold the building to TTD Co in 1993, there have been three attempts to sell the building in recent years, with the latest one going through the CTBC Financial Holding at the end of last year.
A source familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity, said the reason the company has been unable to liquidate the building was because it insisted on selling the property and the firm together.
“A potential Japanese buyer at the time received a copy of TTD Co’s financial statements including only its revenues. It was only willing to buy the building out of concern that the company might be indebted,” the source said.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi （胡文琦） confirmed on Saturday evening that the party is seeking to sell the building, which he says has a market value of more than ￥10 billion, but there has yet to be any interested buyer.
The Cabinet’s Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang （施錦芳） said if the committee finds the building to be an ill-gotten asset, the government can demand that the KMT return it to the nation.
“If the KMT seeks to dispose of its assets before they are verified by the committee, it could face a fine ranging from one to three times the value of the properties in question,” Shih said, urging potential overseas buyers to refrain from purchasing such assets to avoid unnecessary disputes.
Additional reporting by Tseng Wei-chen and Lee Ching-hui
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 中職》鋒哥引退好風光 日韓敵人跨海祝福
- 牙齒黃黃的才健康？ 牙醫告訴你背後原因...
- 五條港安檢所 遊客中心像媽祖廟
- 杜蘭特琵琶別抱 為巨人開球
- 心向漫境 陳美惠揮灑教室窗外景色
- 〈生活大補帖〉男女孩都好 有緣才能相遇
- 自由廣場》烏坎村事件說小不小
- 停電戶全復明 國軍救災花媽致謝
- 風雨不大出門去 百貨影城現人潮
- 星期專論》一個外國記者眼中的台灣
- 中職》鋒哥雕像被批太假 劉玠廷：我們聽到了
- 中國釋8利多給泛藍8縣市 台網友：飲鴆止渴
- 鄭秀文走音噴淚 哭求粉絲退票
- 澄清無干預國營事業人事 陳菊：勿見縫插針
- 淡水河岸撈蝦釣魚抓寶 警忙驅離
- 暈車藥成分似感冒藥 使用前宜諮詢
- 妻子剛生產完 工程師忙趕赴屏東救災
- 紐約驚爆炸彈所致 與國際恐怖主義無關
- 轎班被按喇叭 圍車跳引擎蓋
- 米亞星世界：2016.9/18～9/24
- （影音）相差22年的雙胞胎 CHEN和多乙終於見面了！
- 強颱毀高市19紀念老樹 百年合歡腰折
- 梵蒂岡首席驅魔師病逝
- 嗅出毒品不夠看 英警犬嗅出精液味助逮性侵犯
- 美明州持刀砍人案 可能是恐怖主義行為
- 再見塑膠！ 法國2020起禁用塑膠杯盤
- 宜市》美福大排路下埋管線 解淹水危機
- 自由廣場》颱風假有人歡樂有人愁
- 太平區中興里守望相助隊 巡守、防汛雙雙獲獎
- 〈看門道評味道〉盆栽香料有備無患
- 〈愛情這檔事〉真愛不計較
- 屏縣府檢視災後狀況 明全縣學校可正常上課
- 新南向政策 首重語文人才培養
- 納骨塔遭硫磺、水氣侵襲 風水專家蔡上機這樣說…
- 中職確認誤判 猿吃悶虧
- 監院前院長媳婦 賣地被騙2千萬
- 俄國會大選出口民調：蒲亭陣營明顯獲勝
- IGSDA在台國際會議 北約專家出席
- 霧峰花東新村豐年祭 祈加快重建腳步
- 中職》手傷初癒敲本季第20轟 陳鏞基助獅止連敗
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT bid to sell TTD building in Tokyo downplayed, as party assets act looms
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email