| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NPP slams NCC approval of CNS case

2016-09-18  03:00

CONFLICT OF INTEREST: As government funds are Far EasTone investors, its purchase of bonds are seen as a bid to skirt a ban on government investment in media outlets

By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter

The passage of a controversial telecommunications case by the National Communications Commission （NCC） has drawn criticism from New Power Party （NPP） Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌）, who yesterday accused Premier Lin Chuan’s （林全） administration of ignoring legislative committee resolutions requiring a formal second review.

The recently confirmed members of the commission — which was reconstituted after President Tsai Ying-wen （蔡英文） took office in May — were quoted in news reports earlier this month as saying that the previous commission’s approval of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia IV’s bid to acquire China Network Systems （CNS） is still valid.

“I’m extremely angry and there is no way I can accept this,” Huang said, accusing the commission’s new members of betraying the public’s expectations by ignoring legislative resolutions.

The acquisition is controversial because of the alleged role of Far EasTone Telecommunications, whose shareholders include the government’s four major investment funds.

Far EasTone last year spent NT$17.12 billion （US$540.3 million） on corporate bonds issued by North Haven Private Equity Asia, a private equity fund operated by Morgan Stanley.

Critics have said the firm is seeking to circumvent laws banning the government from direct investment in media outlets.

Huang accused the commission of “turning a blind eye” by not conducting a second review of the case, which he said the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） “had not dared” push through.

“How can the government just let it slide when we worked so hard to bring the approval process to a halt?” he said, adding that the Investment Commission’s review of the case stopped after the legislature’s Economics and Transportation committees both passed resolutions demanding that the commission conduct a second review.

He promised an investigation into the responsibility of individual commission members over the decision, and demanded that the commission disclose how the decision was made, along with the individual stances of its members.

“If [commission Chairwoman] Nicole Chan’s （詹婷怡） attitude is no different from [former chairman] Howard Shyr’s （石世豪）, she can say goodbye to her position,” Huang said, calling on Lin to take political responsibility for the decision.

“What kind of a joke is this for the Cabinet to respond like this to the public’s expectations?” he said, calling on Lin to follow up on statements he made last week that the Investment Commission would review the case to promise a rejection.

Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers Lin Chun-hsien （林俊憲） and Gao Jyh-peng （高志鵬） yesterday also accused the commission of holding the legislature in contempt.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang speaks at a news conference in Taipei in this file photograph taken on Sept. 1. Photo: Huang Yao-cheng, Taipei Times

    New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang speaks at a news conference in Taipei in this file photograph taken on Sept. 1. Photo: Huang Yao-cheng, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
莫蘭蒂重創南台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
柚子肉丸
傳統青醬細扁麵
美味沙拉小秘訣
颱風過後這樣洗蔬果
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NPP slams NCC approval of CNS case


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月18日‧星期日‧丙申年八月十八日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.