《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry to shut overseas offices, go ‘southbound’
FOR WHAT? A report said the only service provided by the Frankfurt-am-Main mission in Germany is greeting Taiwanese officials who visit the financial center
By Lee Yu-fu, Lu Yi-hsuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters and staff writer, with CNA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday confirmed that the number and scale of its overseas diplomatic missions would be reduced, citing the need to reallocate available resources to meet the nation’s strategic and diplomatic needs.
The ministry said it would disband fewer than 10 of its embassies and overseas missions to allocate resources for President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） “new southbound policy,” Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee （李大維） said at a legislative session on Tuesday.
When asked about it on Wednesday, Lee said the decision was “informed by concerns over costs and strategic effect,” in addition to the needs of the “new southbound policy,” adding that the number of overseas missions the ministry has is “excessive.”
The decision to reduce in the number of diplomatic missions was made after careful deliberation, he said, adding that the ministry would consider its options before committing to closing missions and embassies.
The ministry said the reduction in the number and scale of diplomatic missions is being made in light of concerns over diplomatic strategy, fiscal constraints and limits on the resources available to the ministry, with the goal of maximizing the impact of each overseas mission.
The nation’s 117 diplomatic missions have been panned by pundits as bloated and many offices are said to be lacking in efficiency or a reason for existing.
Pragmatism is necessary when conducting diplomacy, former foreign minister Francisco Ou （歐鴻鍊） said.
Ou said he supports the idea of closing representative offices that do not contribute to promoting the nation’s diplomacy.
Taiwan is a mid-sized nation and “it does not make sense” that the number of its overseas representative offices surpasses those of some larger nations, he added.
Ou said that many of Taiwan’s representative offices only exist to provide consular services to expatriates living there and do little in the way of diplomatic work.
However, some diplomats have voiced opposition to the planned reductions.
A senior foreign affairs official said there is “no problem” with the number of representative offices.
The issue lies in the leadership of some of them, he said, adding that some representatives make no effort to improve Taiwan’s relations with their host nation.
The ministry should carry out reform to better train the heads of its overseas representative offices instead of reducing the number of missions, the official said, adding that there are increasing opportunities for international cooperation in public health, aviation safety and food safety.
As early as 2012, lawmakers and Control Yuan members had accused the ministry of establishing overseas missions that served no purpose or were underperforming.
The Chinese-language United Daily News reported that the Tripoli mission in Libya is virtually deserted, the Yokohama mission in Japan has few assigned tasks and the only service provided by the Frankfurt-am-Main mission in Germany is greeting Taiwanese officials who visit the city.
“We can easily do away with 30 missions,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed high-ranking foreign ministry official as saying.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 馬勒卡來襲 雙北、基宜花5縣市17日停班停課
- 退休軍公教子女教育補助年耗10億 立委籲刪
- 馬勒卡颱風來襲 交通資訊異動一覽
- 自由談》有病商人賴著不走
- 海巡岸際雷達 核心設備半數故障
- 《時尚新才女》Accessorize 英式復古
- 《時尚大腕》蕾哈娜前衛視線
- 病後初癒 希拉蕊火力全開轟川普
- 生活可樂罐 神開的補習班
- 麻衣曬兒照 台塑金孫正面萌樣首曝光
- 莫蘭蒂重創浙江 官員勘災「出淤泥而不染」丟官
- 林正義：台灣參與 ICAO意願 已傳達給北京
- 一度喊停 英放行中資核電廠
- 不分日夜瘋抓寶 失眠更嚴重
- 澳洲暴雨洪流 無尾熊也無助
- 馬勒卡來襲！新北動保處及貓狗人協會冒雨救老黑狗
- 1500契子女回娘家 熱鬧奉天宮
- 雨灌逾600毫米 卑南湧現土石流
- 《時尚新才女》Marina Rinaldi 玩自拍
- 申報不實落差 基隆農林漁牧產值大衰退
- 傷翁叫不到救護車 警駕巡邏車送醫
- 輕輕一瞬 再見
- 全國最大花獅 進廠「修修臉」
- 差4次破百K 林威廷︰勇敢出棒
- 鐵路花東線》水淹鐵軌 花東線富里段搶通
- 苗市早餐店暗夜火警 內部全燒燬
- 馬勒卡強度續增 暴風圈擴大
- 今明有收垃圾 再視「馬勒卡」調整
- 車潮未爆量》雪隧小塞 蘇花算順暢
- 《時尚新才女》Gucci 希臘羅馬神話
- 國軍步槍意象圖 有人酸有人挺
- 中國欲綁農業交流 兩岸漁區劃界 卡關
- 新iPhone全球開賣 果粉既興奮又沮喪
- 三峽中秋盛會 迎尪公遶境祈福
- 前總統魯拉被控 主導巴西石油洗錢
- 200安像背後靈 大王先破本土紀錄
- 六甲大丘園產業道路中斷 待搶修
- 浣熊猩猩過秋節 大嗑動物月餅
- 企業辦桌摸彩 送暖家扶親子
- （北市）政策轉彎！ 公幼明年增14班
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry to shut overseas offices, go ‘southbound’
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email