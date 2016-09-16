《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Delegation promotes Taiwan’s UN bid
Staff writer, with CNA /
A non-governmental Taiwanese delegation is in the US to promote Taiwan’s membership of the UN to coincide with the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly.
Since arriving in Washington on Sunday, the 50-member delegation, led by Taiwan United Nations Alliance （TAIUNA） head Michael Tsai （蔡明憲）, has met with several pro-Taiwan members of the US Congress to convey Taiwan’s desire to join the UN.
They included Randy Forbes, chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee; Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, chairman emeritus of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs; Dana Rohrabacher, a senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and chairman of the Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats; and Steve Chabot, another member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
During the meetings, the delegation urged the US lawmakers to use their influence to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UN and its affiliated agencies, such as the International Civil Aviation Organization, Tsai told Taiwanese media on Tuesday.
The delegation also hoped that the US would boost its interactions with Taiwan, and it called on the US Congress to review US policy toward Taiwan or China to give Taiwan more opportunities to participate in international organizations, he said.
Forbes told the delegation that Congress has added several provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act that are aimed at enhancing military cooperation between the US and Taiwan, Tsai said.
These provisions include one that would allow high-level US military officers to visit Taiwan and another one that would allow Taiwan to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercises, he said.
Tsai also said he has written to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to stress Taiwan’s eligibility for UN membership.
UN Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, only stated that the UN seat held by the Republic of China （ROC） would be replaced by the People’s Republic of China （PRC）, but did not state that the PRC represents Taiwanese and that Taiwan is part of China, he said.
Tsai said a survey has revealed that as many as 84.8 percent of people in Taiwan are in favor of the nation joining the UN under the name “Taiwan.”
According to international law, Taiwan meets the requirements for a country because it has people, territory, a government and sovereignty, he added.
The ROC has tried without success to re-enter the UN since 1993, after losing its seat to the PRC in 1971.
In 2007, then-president Chen Shui-bian （陳水扁） changed tactics by bidding to join the world body under the name “Taiwan.”
After former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） took office in 2008, Taiwan began to go with a more pragmatic approach by pursuing meaningful participation in UN-affiliated agencies, instead of seeking membership in the world body.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration has indicated its intention to follow Ma’s approach.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 蔡正元狂打颱風口水戰 花媽決定提告誹謗
- 聽到陳菊要告 蔡正元推說：去告民視
- 蔡明憲：美未同意中國對台灣主權宣示
- 蔡912視導66旅 共機逼近我領空
- 宜蘭橋河堤未完工 一河局警戒
- 「人性本善」免打卡 宏碁嘆勞檢挨罰
- 碰撞變訐譙 20人KTV大混戰
- 台北市防颱不鬆懈 大眾運輸正常運作
- 參加ＩＣＡＯ 李大維促中國勿有負面行動
- 不須女性 只有精子也能傳宗接代
- 中秋烤肉沒素養？ 律師：林北就是人文素養貧乏啦
- 首遇連假》新竹轉運站發功 火車站前不再塞
- 《健康充電站》脊椎保健講座
- 40歲李承燁 日韓合計600轟
- 美警追捕搶案嫌犯 13歲少年拔BB槍慘遭射殺
- 6囚越獄案錯失應變先機 監院糾正高雄監獄
- 土石流快進家門 石平部落急撤離
- 夫任兆豐產險獨董 王儷玲未利益迴避
- 「昨天只有4次 不夠啊」誣男友迷姦 復仇露餡
- 感動小英的baby 醫護警消風雨聯手的勇氣
- 拜耳660億美元收購孟山都
- 視障生摸馬、騎馬 驚奇初體驗
- 亞洲盃女排賽》台灣力拚5局 不敵泰國
- 操作劣質一條龍 政院：依法懲處
- 解除台灣高層訪美限制 美議員提案
- 颱風打亂中秋商機 阿里山遊客稀
- 中職Live》守備穩定成關鍵 犀牛中秋打擊大戰勝兄弟
- 台17線成水路 急調度抽水機
- 自由廣場》ＯＥＤ的紅包與閩南語
- 蓮舫面對安倍所率的大黨 前途荊棘密佈
- 不老節要開趴 9旬伉儷起舞邀約
- 最貴牛棚又砸鍋 建仔復出再等等
- 台印聯手破詐騙案 11嫌返回
- 嘉義首例 鰲鼓濕地劃為野生動保區
- 美髮師有愛 響應童醫院義剪
- 警抄地下兵工廠 孕妻尖叫示警
- 小黃打滑逆向撞3騎士 1死2傷
- 連假恐又瘋抓寶 王功居民籲自律
- 台鐵炸彈犯林英昌 延押2個月
- 脂肪肝發病機制 日本研究人員率先發現
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Delegation promotes Taiwan’s UN bid
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email