《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 GTI think tank launches in Washington
MOVING FORWARD: The institute’s mission is to develop leaders and advocates for a strong Taiwan-US relationship for the next generation, GTI chairman Robert Lai said
By Nadia Tsao and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter in Washington, with staff writer
The Global Taiwan Institute （GTI）, a think tank that aims to protect Taiwanese democracy and national security by strengthening Taiwan-US relations, on Wednesday held an event at its headquarters in Washington to mark its inauguration.
GTI is the first US-based think tank dedicated to Taiwanese interests and is said to be well-funded, reportedly spending US$24 million on the property for its headquarters in Dupont Circle, a neighborhood known for its heavy presence of embassies and prestigious think tanks.
The event was attended by almost 100 Taiwanese-Americans, research institute experts, diplomats and politicians.
Among the attendees were US Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of the Republican Party and US Representative Grace Meng of the Democratic Party; New Party Power （NPP） Legislator Freddy Lim （林昶佐）; Taiwan’s Representative to the US Stanley Kao （高碩泰）; former US senior official to APEC Robert Wang; US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies （CSIS） senior vice president for Asia Michael Green; Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser for Asia and director of the China Power Project at the CSIS; and Heritage Foundation director of Asian studies Walter Lohman.
GTI chairman Robert Lai （賴義雄） said the institute’s mission is to develop leaders and advocates for a strong Taiwan-US relationship for the next generation.
Kao said GTI and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US have the same aims, and he looked forward to the two working together to promote Taiwan in the international community, and to improving and strengthening Taiwan-US relations, according to the Central News Agency.
Ros-Lehtinen said the US must remain committed to the Six Assurances — a series of guarantees for Taiwanese security against Chinese claims — as the foundation of US-Taiwan relations.
GTI said it would hold its first academic conference on Thursday next week. The conference is to be chaired by former American Institute in Taiwan deputy director David Keegan and will look at issues such as whether the US needs to change course on its Taiwanese policy that was set out in 1994.
Sources who attended the event said that US lawmakers are expected to propose a bill which would lift restrictions barring high-ranking Taiwanese officials from visiting Washington and US military commanders from visiting Taiwan.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 蔡正元狂打颱風口水戰 花媽決定提告誹謗
- 聽到陳菊要告 蔡正元推說：去告民視
- 蔡明憲：美未同意中國對台灣主權宣示
- 蔡912視導66旅 共機逼近我領空
- 宜蘭橋河堤未完工 一河局警戒
- 「人性本善」免打卡 宏碁嘆勞檢挨罰
- 碰撞變訐譙 20人KTV大混戰
- 台北市防颱不鬆懈 大眾運輸正常運作
- 參加ＩＣＡＯ 李大維促中國勿有負面行動
- 不須女性 只有精子也能傳宗接代
- 中秋烤肉沒素養？ 律師：林北就是人文素養貧乏啦
- 首遇連假》新竹轉運站發功 火車站前不再塞
- 《健康充電站》脊椎保健講座
- 40歲李承燁 日韓合計600轟
- 美警追捕搶案嫌犯 13歲少年拔BB槍慘遭射殺
- 6囚越獄案錯失應變先機 監院糾正高雄監獄
- 土石流快進家門 石平部落急撤離
- 夫任兆豐產險獨董 王儷玲未利益迴避
- 「昨天只有4次 不夠啊」誣男友迷姦 復仇露餡
- 感動小英的baby 醫護警消風雨聯手的勇氣
- 拜耳660億美元收購孟山都
- 視障生摸馬、騎馬 驚奇初體驗
- 亞洲盃女排賽》台灣力拚5局 不敵泰國
- 操作劣質一條龍 政院：依法懲處
- 解除台灣高層訪美限制 美議員提案
- 颱風打亂中秋商機 阿里山遊客稀
- 中職Live》守備穩定成關鍵 犀牛中秋打擊大戰勝兄弟
- 台17線成水路 急調度抽水機
- 自由廣場》ＯＥＤ的紅包與閩南語
- 蓮舫面對安倍所率的大黨 前途荊棘密佈
- 不老節要開趴 9旬伉儷起舞邀約
- 最貴牛棚又砸鍋 建仔復出再等等
- 台印聯手破詐騙案 11嫌返回
- 嘉義首例 鰲鼓濕地劃為野生動保區
- 美髮師有愛 響應童醫院義剪
- 警抄地下兵工廠 孕妻尖叫示警
- 小黃打滑逆向撞3騎士 1死2傷
- 連假恐又瘋抓寶 王功居民籲自律
- 台鐵炸彈犯林英昌 延押2個月
- 脂肪肝發病機制 日本研究人員率先發現
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 GTI think tank launches in Washington
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email