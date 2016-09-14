《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Stones thrown at assets committee’s building
KMT REACTION: Hung Hsiu-chu said the two-week-old committee could trigger radical acts due to the ‘illegitimate manner’ in which it has operated
By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter
Two men yesterday threw rocks at the front door of the building housing the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, shattering the glass and prompting Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱） to say that the committee should operate in “a rational and legal” manner to prevent public backlashes.
Speaking on the sidelines of an afternoon tea with China-based Taiwanese businesspeople at the KMT’s headquarters in Taipei, Hung said the committee could trigger public resistance or radical acts because of the “illegitimate manner” in which it has dealt with political parties’ assets.
“We are of the opinion that any committee should handle matters logically, rationally and legally so it does not trigger too much of a public backlash,” Hung said after reporters’ asked if the incident could drive a greater wedge between the pan-blue and pan-green camps over the thorny issue of the KMT’s ill-gotten assets.
Police said two middle-aged men riding bicycles threw stones at the Songjiang Road building housing the committee at about 11:25am.
“We have reviewed the surveillance video and found that the two men fled toward Lane 85 of Songjiang Road immediately after the attack… We are working to apprehend the suspects as soon as possible,” said Lien Ming-chi （連銘棋）, assistant supervisor of the investigation team of the Taipei City Police Department’s Zhongshan Precinct.
The pair were dressed like homeless people and appeared to be in their 40s or 50s, Lien said.
Late last night, police said they had arrested one suspect.
The incident was an “irrational act,” committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang （施錦芳） said as she urged the public to treat public affairs rationally.
People who have concerns about the committee are welcome to “come and communicate with us,” she said.
Asked what committee Chairman Wellington Koo’s （顧立雄） reaction was to the incident, Shih said Koo was being interviewed at the time, but appeared unruffled when told of it.
As the committee was established less than two weeks ago, not all security measures have been put in place, Shih said, adding that it would step up security, including hiring a guard.
Dismissing concerns that the incident might prompt some committee members to quit, Shih said the chance of that happening was slim, as they are all motivated by a high level of enthusiasm and the pursuit of justice and fairness.
The committee would not go easy on ill-gotten party assets just because of the incident, she said.
New Power Party Legislator Hsu Yung-ming （徐永明） asked Premier Lin Chuan （林全） why the budget for the committee office did not cover guards or police officers at the building.
Lin said the government would increase security at the committee’s office, which is in the same building as the National Development Council’s Regulatory Reform Center.
The cost of increased security would be shared by the two organizations, he said.
Additional reporting by Alison Hsiao
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 強颱來襲 5縣市14日停班課 台南下午停班課
- 台中驚傳地底爆炸 現場濃煙瀰漫
- 自由廣場》一個導遊領隊之啼笑皆非
- 《獲兒童友善市場獎》 設遊憩區 逛三峽市場家長安心
- 業者︰問題未解 民怨更大
- 觀光業上街遊行 要減稅 討基本工資
- 自由廣場》養水種電 屏東呼叫農委會
- 縱管處推飛行觀光 體育署未與會
- 全國首創 砂石車強制加裝ＧＰＳ
- 強颱莫蘭蒂來襲 交通、活動資訊異動一覽
- 問颱風天要上班嗎？ 飲料店員工竟遭解雇
- 裸女抗議智利911政變
- 觀景台修復 下湖口濕地賞鳥囉
- 觀光南向 馬印首航踩線團抵達
- 賀陳旦：協助開拓更多客源
- 莫蘭蒂來襲 台鐵西部線14日北上、南下異動
- 健康充電站-尿失禁衛教講座
- 聯發科連跌6天 IC設計短線壓力大
- 《小檔案》日租套房
- 「真．無名英雄」 回收阿伯半夜鋪路暖哭網友
- 光雕拚觀光 七股溪橋爭取造亮點
- 冠軍教頭帶經典賽 聯盟︰4隊有共識
- 中客醫美減 健檢小增 產業界：看好新南向
- 華南金吳當傑：獲利拚前5大
- 台灣商工銀中壢店改建 桃藝文陣線提報文化資產
- 台南明上半天課 學校中午是否供餐引爭議
- 魏明谷回應颱風假「放個毛」 原來是秘書小孩…
- 槍殺花樣特教女師 網友譙男友太自私
- 〈戀愛怪談系列〉失戀要盡情
- 卸魚申報新制 蘇澳漁民有異見
- 女宿廢宵禁假的？輔大灰姑娘憤怒
- 〈Nene的異想花園〉Crazy to Love You
- 救少子化 台大領軍衝教育新南向
- 《慶中秋》3地有敬老金 通霄發鎮民福利金
- 馬國女孩駐新埔 帶婆媽藝起創作
- 偷兒還我牛！桃園地景節 表演牛被竊
- 北韓洪災 10萬人無家可歸
- 宜蘭冬山鄉住宅火警 79歲老翁嗆傷送醫
- 「尊品文化」何時停業？ 中央社說法兜不攏
- 《小檔案》幾米繪本故事 打造童趣觀光巴
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Stones thrown at assets committee’s building
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email