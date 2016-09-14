| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
從古至今經典不敗的話題？ Visa催生台灣醫療支付e化新世代
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 East European trio indicted over First Commercial heist

2016-09-14  03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Three eastern Europeans suspected of involvement in the theft of NT$83.27 million （US$2.63 million at the current exchange rate） from First Commercial Bank （第一銀行） automated teller machines （ATMs） in July were yesterday indicted on fraud charges as the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office wrapped up its two-month investigation into the heist.

Taipei Deputy Chief Prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin （張介欽） said his office has asked for 12-year prison terms for the three men: Andrejs Peregudovs, 41, from Latvia; Niklae Penkov, 34, from Moldova; and Mihail Colibaba, 30, from Romania

Long sentences were needed because the hacking of the bank’s computer networks to plant malware had resulted in serious damage to the nation’s financial and banking systems, and created a public panic, Chang said.

The July theft was the first time Taiwan has suffered such a hacking attack, although they have been prevalent in Europe, and the attack was sophisticated, with detailed planning and a systematic division of labor involving people from several countries, Chang said.

“The three suspects did not cooperate during the investigation, were deceitful, evasive in answering questions, denied involvement in the theft, and did not admit to participating in the collection and transportation of the stolen money. We therefore request the court impose a 12-year term for each of them,” Chang said, reading from the indictment.

The three men were also charged with violating several provisions of the Criminal Code, Chang said, citing Article 339-2: “A person who for purpose to exercise unlawful control over other’s property for himself or for a third person takes property of another through an ATM.”

The other articles are 358, 359, 360, and 362, he said.

A total of NT$77.48 million was recovered, and prosecutors have asked the court to confiscate the money, he said.

In related news, the Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday fined First Commercial Bank NT$10 million and temporarily suspended its card-less withdrawal service.

The investigation by police and computer technicians found the gang behind the theft had targeted the bank’s vulnerable ProCash 1500-model ATMs, which are manufactured by Wincor Nixdorf, a German firm.

The gang implanted malware in the bank’s server to allow the ATMs to discharge cash via remote control through a telnet connection with the bank’s branch office in London.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • A warden escorts Niklae Penkov, one of three suspects in the theft of NT$83.27 million from First Commercial Bank ATMs in July, to Taipei District Court yesterday. Photo: Huang Yao-cheng, Taipei Times

    A warden escorts Niklae Penkov, one of three suspects in the theft of NT$83.27 million from First Commercial Bank ATMs in July, to Taipei District Court yesterday. Photo: Huang Yao-cheng, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜‧泰式打拋豬
香芹濃湯
烤肉備料這樣做
鋁箔紙大哉問
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 East European trio indicted over First Commercial heist


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月14日‧星期三‧丙申年八月十四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.