《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai hopes for better relations with US
LONG-STANDING EFFORTS: The president thanked outgoing AIT Chairman Raymond Burghardt for spending 12 years of his career on furthering Taipei-Washington relations
By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter
President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） yesterday expressed the hope for deepening Taiwan-US cooperation on trade, security and international participation as she acknowledged the achievements of outgoing American Institute in Taiwan （AIT） Chairman Raymond Burghardt over the past decade.
Tsai made the remarks during a meeting at the Presidential Office with Burghardt, who is on his 20th and final visit to Taiwan as chairman of the AIT, which represents US interests in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic ties.
“Last year, during my visit to the US, and this year when I transited at Los Angeles, Ambassador Burghardt accompanied me throughout the entire trip. This not only bears testament to the friendly relations between Taiwan and the US, but also demonstrates Burghardt’s long-standing efforts in promoting relations between the two sides,” Tsai said.
Tsai also conveyed her appreciation to Burghardt for having spent 12 years of his more than 40 years as a diplomat on furthering Taipei-Washington relations, saying Burghardt would always be welcome in Taiwan.
The US is Taiwan’s most significant strategic partner, with both sides sharing a close and special relationship in political, security, economic and cultural areas based on shared values and interests, Tsai said.
In addition to calling for further economic partnership, Tsai also expressed the hope that Washington can take more concrete actions to support Taipei’s bid to join he US-led Trans-Pacific Partnership in the second round of negotiations.
Tsai concluded her speech by thanking the US for selling weapons to Taiwan and assisting the nations in its quest for greater participation in the international community.
Burghardt said he had been to the Presidential Office multiple times, when he was received by former presidents Lee Teng-hui （李登輝）, Chen Shui-bian （陳水扁） and Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九）.
“I have a feeling I will be back in Taiwan, but this will be the last time in an official capacity. It brings back a lot of good memories and interesting memories,” Burghardt said.
Earlier yesterday, the AIT posted on Facebook a video featuring Burghardt’s farewell message to Taiwanese.
“Over these 40-plus years, I have witnessed Taiwan’s remarkable transition to a vibrant democracy and a global economic powerhouse. Taiwan is an important partner of the US,” Burghardt said in the video.
Burghardt said he has been impressed by the tremendous progress that Taiwan and the US have made to expand their cooperation and friendship, adding he is glad to be able to play a small role in helping that relationship deepen and grow.
Bilateral cooperation and friendship between Taipei and Washington are expected continue to grow stronger, said Burghardt, who is to retire from his post at the end of this month.
The position, which has been occupied by Burghardt since February 2006, is reportedly to be filled by James Moriarty, a former senior director for Asia at the US National Security Council during the administration of former US president George W. Bush.
Burghardt served as director of the AIT in Taiwan from 1999 to 2001.
Asked about the timetable for the institute’s announcement for Burghardt’s successor, AIT spokeswoman Sonia Urbom said they are working on final procedural issues and expect that there would be an official announcement soon.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
