| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
Visa扮推手 行動醫療支付將上線
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Central Weather Bureau forecasters mull alerts as Typhoon Meranti nears

2016-09-13  03:00

NO DIRECT HIT? The bureau said that based on the storm’s projected path, it is not expected to make landfall in Taiwan, but it will bring lots of rain

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Central Weather Bureau was scheduled to issue a sea alert late last night for Typhoon Meranti, which is threatening southern Taiwan, and it could not rule out the possibility of issuing a land alert this morning.

Meranti picked up strength at about 2pm yesterday, when its center was 1,000km southeast of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, the southernmost tip of Taiwan proper, and was moving northwest toward the coast of the Hengchun Peninsula at 22kph, the bureau said.

With a radius of 200km, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of about 183.6kph and gusts of up to 226.8kph, bureau data show.

The typhoon’s circumfluence could affect the weather in Taiwan today, with chances of showers being high in eastern, northern and southern regions as well as the mountainous area in the center of the nation, forecaster Lin Ding-yi （林定宜） said.

Heavy rain is expected tonight, but the nation would feel Meranti’s effects more strongly tomorrow and Thursday morning, particularly residents in southern and eastern Taiwan, he said.

Based on the bureau’s projected path for Meranti, the typhoon’s eye would probably not make landfall in Taiwan.

However, it would pass through the sea very close to the southwest coast of the Hengchun Peninsula before moving west toward China.

The Maritime Port Bureau said that 28 shipping services are scheduled to be canceled today and tomorrow, with most of them operating off the east coast between Orchid Island （蘭嶼, also known as Lanyu） and Green Island （綠島）.

In addition, a charter ship service between Taichung and Kinmen County, scheduled for 11pm tomorrow, will be canceled, the Kinmen County government said.

National Dong Hwa University in Hualien County also announced yesterday that tomorrow’s classes will be canceled, while administrative staff will not have to work past noon.

Apart from Meranti, there are two tropical depressions that have the potential of turning into tropical storms, the bureau said.

One is located near the Spratly Islands （Nansha Islands, 南沙群島） and is moving northwest at 15kph, the bureau said. That depression is forecast to move toward Indochina after turning into a tropical storm and is less likely to affect Taiwan, it said.

The path of the other depression, which was west of Guam and moving northwest at 20kph, would have to be determined after further observation, as it is still about 2,000km from Taiwan, the bureau said.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
香煎去骨雞腿排
布根地紅番茄千層麵
這樣用橄欖油才正確
食材發芽還能吃嗎？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Central Weather Bureau forecasters mull alerts as Typhoon Meranti nears


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月13日‧星期二‧丙申年八月十三日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.