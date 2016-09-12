| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Prosecutors request arrest of alleged caregiver rapist

2016-09-12  03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA

Taichung prosecutors yesterday ordered the arrest of a 58-year-old man accused of raping an Indonesian caregiver, saying he poses a flight risk.

The man, surnamed Hsieh （謝）, was detained by police in Taichung’s Dali District （大里） yesterday morning.

The incident sparked outrage in Taiwan and Indonesia after the caregiver recorded the alleged rape with her smartphone and filed a complaint with her brokerage agency.

The video allegedly shows Hsieh forcing himself on the woman.

Hsieh’s relatives hired the 31-year-old caregiver through a broker in December last year to take care of Hsieh’s elderly parents, who are in weak condition and living in an apartment in Taichung.

Although the video was dated July 30, the woman told the agency that Hsieh had repeatedly groped her and sexually assaulted her several times.

Local police went to Hsieh’s residence on Friday to investigate the allegations, but could not find him.

Prosecutors later issued an order for Hsieh’s detention after interviewing the caregiver.

After his detention yesterday morning, Hsieh was quoted by police as initially saying that he is the man who had sexually assaulted the Indonesian caregiver, but later said he had been drinking and could not remember what happened.

His relatives also said that Hsieh is prone to drinking, police said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

2016年9月12日‧星期一‧丙申年八月十二日
