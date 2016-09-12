《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Taiwan win big at tug-of-war championships
KEEPING IT UP: Taiwan’s women’s team, which is made up of students, have won four gold medals in the 500kg category of the championships since 2010
/ Staff writer, with CNA
A Taiwanese tug-of-war team grabbed two more gold medals at the Tug of War International Federation （TWIF） World Outdoor Championships in Sweden on Saturday, bringing the nation’s total medal count to five in this year’s competitions.
The team, comprising students from National Taiwan Normal University and Taipei Jingmei Girls’ High School, won the women’s under-23 500kg category and defended their fourth title in the women’s 500kg category at this year’s championship on Saturday.
The TWIF World Outdoor Championships includes the Tug of War World Championship and the Open Club Championship.
Twenty-seven nations are represented at the four-day event.
Prior to winning the two gold medals on Saturday, the team had already snagged three golds in this year’s competition, winning the women’s under-23 500kg and the 500kg of the Open Club Championship on Thursday, as well as the women’s 540kg open category on Friday.
Since 2010, the Taiwanese team have won four gold medals in the women’s 500kg category of the World Championship, which is held every two years.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
