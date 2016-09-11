| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
綜藝教父黃義雄驚傳逝世 江蕙哀痛送恩人
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Rape allegation sparks Indonesian ire

2016-09-11  03:00

DELAYED REPORT? Police said an Indonesian woman filmed her employer raping her and reported it to her broker. The woman apparently tried to commit suicide yesterday

By Chang Jui-chen, Su Chin-feng and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Indonesia’s Agency for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers yesterday called on authorities to ensure that a Taiwanese employer who allegedly raped an Indonesian caregiver is brought to justice.

The agency made the statement after a video was published on the Web site of Suarabmi, an Indonesian media outlet.

The Web site, www.suarabmi.com, published an Indonesian-language report on the story yesterday, with images of a messaging app conversation and a YouTube video that was unavailable because of YouTube’s policy on “nudity or sexual content.”

The Taichung Police Department said that it received a call on the 1955 hotline — a toll-free, round-the-clock service run by the Ministry of Labor for foreign workers — at about 6pm on Friday.

The hotline said it had been contacted by a 31-year-old Indonesian woman who said she had been raped.

Police and Taichung labor officials went to her employer’s home and brought the woman to the police station.

Police notified her employment broker and sent for an interpreter to help with questioning.

However, police said they were unable to get a complete statement, as the woman fainted during questioning.

The woman was taken to a shelter and the report was postponed until yesterday, police said.

However, at about 11am yesterday, the woman was found with one of her wrists cut in an apparent suicide attempt and was taken to hospital.

Her condition has since stabilized, police said.

Police said that according to her incomplete account, she filmed her employer — a 58-year-old man, surnamed Hsieh （謝）, whose father she had been hired to take care of — during the assault, with the footage dated July 30 and sent the video to her employment broker and a friend.

Police said the employment broker earlier this month suspected she might have been raped and asked her about it, to which she reportedly said she wanted to gather more evidence and call the police.

The woman and the agency agreed that the agency would collect her from her employer on Friday afternoon, but the woman had already called the 1955 hotline, which had contacted the police.

Police were inquiring into Hsieh’s whereabouts to bring him in for questioning.

Agency Deputy Director Agusdin Subiantoro said the Indonesian authority would pursue legal action to protect its overseas citizens and would ask the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei to lodge a formal complaint should the employment broker fail to take action against the man.

The agency did not exclude the possibility of revoking the employment broker’s operating license, Subiantoro said.

The Taichung City Government’s Bureau of Labor said that foreign workers should report any inappropriate activity by employers, adding that the bureau’s labor help hotline is always open.

Additional reporting by Ho Tsung-han and CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • A picture taken from a video uploaded to the Internet shows the silhouette of a man who allegedly raped an Indonesian maid in Taichung. Photo copied by Chang Jui-hsiung, Taipei Times

    A picture taken from a video uploaded to the Internet shows the silhouette of a man who allegedly raped an Indonesian maid in Taichung. Photo copied by Chang Jui-hsiung, Taipei Times

  • Agusdin Subiantoro, deputy director of the Indonesian government’s Agency for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers, talks to a reporter from Taiwan’s Central News Agency in Jakarta yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Agusdin Subiantoro, deputy director of the Indonesian government’s Agency for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers, talks to a reporter from Taiwan’s Central News Agency in Jakarta yesterday. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
鮪魚洋蔥烤三明治
番茄海鮮菠菜千層派
在家自製鹹酥雞
意想不到的紙巾妙用
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Rape allegation sparks Indonesian ire


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月11日‧星期日‧丙申年八月十一日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.