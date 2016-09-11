| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Prosecutors charge driver of fatal bus crash with murder

2016-09-11  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said it has concluded its investigation into a tour bus inferno that killed two Taiwanese and all 24 Chinese tourists on board in July, listing the bus driver as a defendant on homicide charges, but because he died in the incident, the case was closed without prosecution.

The tour bus was heading for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on July 19 following an eight-day tour of Taiwan arranged by Kaohsiung-based Chu Long Travel Service Co （鉅龍旅行社） when it caught fire on National Freeway No. 2, killing the tourists, along with Taiwanese driver Su Ming-cheng （蘇明成） and Taiwanese tour guide Cheng Kun-wen （鄭焜文）.

Prior to the release of the report, investigators said that it was highly likely that the ignition point was near the driver’s seat, and as forensic investigators did not find any evidence of a short circuit, human factors were considered.

The office released its findings at a news conference, saying that an autopsy of Su’s body showed high alcohol content in his blood, urine and stomach, indicating that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Investigators also found five plastic containers on the bus that tests showed contained gasoline, while Su had complained to a friend about being sentenced to five years in prison for rape, prosecutors said.

The prosecutors said Su set himself on fire when the bus was 3km from the airport, and the fire spread rapidly as the bus ran out of control into a freeway fence, giving the others onboard no way to escape.

Based on the evidence, Su had premeditated suicide, and by setting the fire cost 25 other people their lives, prompting the driver to be listed as a defendant on homicide charges, prosecutors said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

  • Two men try to assist the passengers in a burning tour bus on National Freeway No. 2 on July 19. Photo: CNA, provided by a member of the public

    Two men try to assist the passengers in a burning tour bus on National Freeway No. 2 on July 19. Photo: CNA, provided by a member of the public

2016年9月11日‧星期日‧丙申年八月十一日
