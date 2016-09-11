《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Taipei to decide on fate of fired teacher this week
By Sean Lin / Staff reporter
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） yesterday said that the Taipei City Government would this week make a decision on whether to reinstate former Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Junior High School music teacher Hsiao Hsiao-ling （蕭曉玲）.
Hsiao said she was targeted by education officials during former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin’s （郝龍斌） tenure and dismissed by the school in 2008 after the failure of a lawsuit she initiated against Hau over his “one guideline, one curriculum” policy.
“The advent of new epochs was possible because people learned how to tolerate those whose opinions differed from their own,” Ko said. “The city government will deal with Hsiao’s case next [this] week, because the nation has handed down institutional violence against someone it loathed, and it is my belief that procedural justice must be upheld.”
Separately yesterday, Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Taipei City Coucilor Chung Hsiao-ping （鍾小平） revealed a recording of a conversation between Taipei Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin （曾燦金） and members of the school’s teacher evaluation committee.
In the recording, Tseng tells committee members that Ko is dissatisfied with their slow progress on evaluating Hsiao’s re-employment and that Ko has threatened to punish school officials involved in the case if they do not reinstate her.
Chung said his investigation found that Tseng initially asked Taipei Department of Education Commissioner Tang Chih-min （湯志民） to speak to school officials, but that Tang declined, apparently out of concern over any liabilities such a move would carry.
Chung accused Ko of influence peddling and dereliction of duty, adding that he would tomorrow ask the Control Yuan to probe Ko’s and Tseng’s involvement in the case.
Asked to comment on the issue, Ko denied having said he would target school officials involved in the case.
He said the recording was the result of a communication error that had distorted his instructions.
“I told them not to target anyone in the wrong for the sake of bringing Hsiao justice,” Ko said.
He said Hsiao’s case was an example of transitional justice, the essence of which is to ensure that “what has happened can never happen again.”
Asked whether he had committed influence peddling by asking education officials to intervene in the case, Ko said: “I was simply passing down an instruction for my ‘policy.’”
As to why Tang declined to visit the school, Ko said: “No one was willing to take responsibility.”
He said the Control Yuan took corrective measures against the city over Hsiao’s dismissal, but since the judiciary has closed the case, his administration filed an inquiry with the Ministry of Justice about how to resolve the issue.
The ministry then instructed the city to act on the issue in its own capacity, Ko said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
