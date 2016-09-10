《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Former Mega Bank boss questioned; home, office raided
FINANCIAL SCANDAL: Police raided five places and seized Mckinney Tsai’s mobile phone and computers in search of proof of his involvement
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Taipei police yesterday raided the residence and offices of former Mega International Commercial Bank （兆豐銀行） chairman Mckinney Tsai （蔡友才）, and summoned him and four other people for questioning in connection with an ongoing judicial probe into the bank.
All five were still being questioned at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office at press time last night.
Police gathered materials and evidence at five locations in Taipei and New Taipei City.
The operation was coordinated by head prosecutor Chou Shih-yu （周士榆）, who said the judicial proceeding was moving into a new phase, as prosecutors look to uncover evidence of Tsai’s involvement in the Mega Bank financial scandal.
Prosecutors said they were prepared to indict Tsai on suspicion of violating provisions of the Banking Act （銀行法）, with evidence linking Tsai to illegal transactions and possible money laundering activities.
Yesterday’s raids on Tsai’s residence and office were the first time investigators directly checked the former bank chairman’s personal properties and communication devices, with police confiscating his mobile phone and computers.
Prosecutors said that the investigation unit’s information technology personnel were transferring data from Tsai’s computers, and examining call records on his mobile phone to identify the people with whom he had been in contact.
Prosecutors had previously summoned Tsai for questioning on Aug. 23, Aug. 29 and on Wednesday, in the initial phase of its investigation into the bank’s financial transactions.
In those instances, the questioning focused on clarifying and detailing the circumstances that led to Tsai tendering his resignation as bank chairman in March, after the New York State Department of Financial Services started investigating Mega Bank in January for noncompliance with money laundering regulations and sent a request to the bank to correct the problem on Feb. 9.
Mega Bank sent an adjustment report that failed to satisfy US regulators, which imposed a massive fine of US$180 million on Mega Bank’s New York branch for breaching the US’ Bank Secrecy Act.
Prosecutors also sought to clarify whether Tsai and former minister of finance Chang Sheng-ford （張盛和） discussed the details of the case during a dinner meeting earlier this week and whether there was any attempt to coordinate their testimonies.
Chang was summoned for questioning by Taipei prosecutors on Monday last week.
Tsai reiterated at yesterday’s questioning that he had not been involved in money laundering activities and that he had neglected to report suspicious transactions to US regulators because of his unfamiliarity with US banking regulations.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 基本工資調5％ 明年起21009元// 時薪兩階段調漲 10月先調為126元 明年調到133元
- 劉泰英子作證// 中興電工 黨產變私產
- 冷眼集》對馮明珠拿出辦法
- 黨產變私產？中興電工油水多 爭議更多
- 中興電工如何移轉 國民黨盼查清楚
- 小學生麻辣提問 唐鳳：我沒變性
- 萬事達卡遭索賠近6000億 英國史上最高紀錄
- 海安路路面凹陷 工務局連夜開挖查原因
- 反設離岸風電 竹南刺網漁民抗議
- 嗓音如鴨般清脆 尼泊爾7歲女童受封「活女神」
- 醉妹搭小黃 醒來內褲在包包
- 古天樂省話工作狂
- 噪音幫大忙 氣走穆雷 錦織圭晉4
- 金控前8月獲利 國泰金EPS2.8元
- 台日戰太經典 翻轉陳禹勳人生
- 兆豐洗錢案升溫 蔡友才愛將王起梆列第2名被告
- 澳底加油站整修 民怨提油6公里
- 台中百餘頭豬隻暴斃 疑吃到含殺蟲劑飼料
- 前嘉市長黃敏惠親戚當工友 公所解僱無效
- 炎亞綸扮豬釣出郭書瑤 網友力拱當螢幕CP
- 遭到通緝還攜槍 遇警盤查GG了
- 丹麥追稅 砸4250萬買巴拿馬文件
- 老婦吞藥搭車欲投河 運將救回
- 長照挹注居家照護 安養中心憂生計
- 《手作美學 職人之包》防水學院風
- NASA砸252億 來回7年只為3秒碰行星採樣
- 代工iPhone 7無線耳機 英業達獲利動能強
- 《熟男，後背！》歐款 後背正裝化
- 苑裡殯葬所 遷址辦公
- Netflix吸影力 大同跟進吸金─跨界合作結合影音平台 買大送小55吋4K電視免3萬元
- 中秋送暖 企業捐家扶300盒蛋塔
- 《亞洲．矽谷》政院拍板 桃園設創新研發基地
- 走錯包廂釀大街逞凶 古惑仔認栽繳2槍
- 高雄─胡志明市 12月5日首航
- 感謝教母語 越官員參訪又送禮
- Note7連環爆 多家航空禁止托運及機上使用
- 《贈票》 娜塔莉自編自導自演 「故事」籌備10年
- 月餅抽驗 台東1件綠豆椪防腐劑超標
- 千荷田豪宅標售31戶 僅一戶標出
- 鳥松行動戶政所 農會駐點服務
- 中國鋼板銷美 須課210%反補貼稅
- 跳芭蕾轉練跆拳道 張喬閔奪金
- 基本工資調高五％ 勞團：落後韓國太多
- 動力火車顏家父女同台飆歌
- 國家電影中心 市府、文化部今簽約
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Former Mega Bank boss questioned; home, office raided
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email