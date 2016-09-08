| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Farglory to comply with safety reviews

2016-09-08  03:00

TAIPEI DOME: The conglomerate said it would complete ongoing reviews on fire safety and emergency evacuation, as well as apply for a construction license change

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

With the Taipei City Government set to announce today its decision on whether to dissolve the contract it has with Taipei Dome contractor Farglory Group （遠雄集團）, the conglomerate yesterday said it would comply with the city’s requirements on completing safety reviews.

Despite Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） saying that he and Farglory chairman Chao Teng-hsiung （趙藤雄） did not reach a consensus during a private meeting in the middle of last month, Farglory spokesman Jacky Yang （楊舜欽） yesterday told reporters that the meeting was a turning point that aligned the goals of both sides — to complete the construction of the Dome complex.

Yang said Farglory had delivered a letter of consent to the city government, stating its willingness to comply with legal requirements to which the complex had been subject.

Yang said the conglomerate would complete ongoing reviews of the complex’s fire safety and readiness for emergency evacuation being performed by the Construction and Planning Agency’s Taiwan Architecture and Building Center.

It would apply for a construction license change with the city government and deliver requisite documents to the city’s Department of Urban Development and Department of Environmental Protection for review, he said.

Farglory would build fire compartments between the Dome and an adjacent department store capable of withstanding a fire for two hours, which is going beyond a legal requirement that stipulates such facilities should be able to withstand fire for one hour, Yang said.

Farglory would set up broadcasting systems, emergency lighting, automatic foam sprinklers, smoke dampers, electromagnetic wave enhancing systems and Wi-Fi hotspots to facilitate evacuation in case of an emergency, he said.

When asked if Farglory would comply with the city’s demand that it cut the complex’s capacity from 140,000 to 90,000, and reduce its commercial space by 5,000 ping （16,528.9m2） to facilitate evacuation, Yang said the group would respect the results of the center’s reviews.

“Farglory understands that the mayor cares a great deal about the Taipei Dome, so we are willing to make compromises,” he said, adding that he hoped the city would respond to the group with goodwill.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi （鄧家基） praised the conglomerate for acknowledging the importance of public safety and for agreeing to proceed with the build-operate-transfer project in accordance with the law.

When asked whether Farglory’s reluctance to cut the complex’s commercial space and capacity could be counted as concessions, he said that the city was glad to see any form of concession.

As for the distribution of authority over the seven safety reviews, Teng said that all seven had been transferred to the center as Chao proposed in July.

However, he did not rule out having city agencies conduct a number of the reviews.

The decision on whether to dissolve the contract will be announced today, Teng said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

  • The Taipei Dome construction site is pictured on Aug. 3.  Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    The Taipei Dome construction site is pictured on Aug. 3.  Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

  • Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi yesterday speaks at a press conference in Taipei. Photo: CNA

    Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi yesterday speaks at a press conference in Taipei. Photo: CNA

